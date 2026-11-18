Niti Partners & Associates has published the Foreign Lending in Nepal Legal Handbook 2026, a first-of-its-kind publication offering a comprehensive treatment of foreign lending to, and foreign borrowing by, Nepali companies. The handbook sets out the legal framework for foreign loans under the Nepal Rastra Bank Foreign Investment and Foreign Loan Management Bylaws, 2078 (2022) (the Bylaws), as amended up to the fifth amendment dated 11 December 2025. The coverage includes Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) approval, interest ceilings and permitted fees, recording, taxation and repayment. The handbook states the law as of 15 October 2026 and concerns corporate and commercial foreign loans brought into Nepal. Foreign employment and education loans fall outside the scope of the handbook.

The handbook addresses the eight loan types permitted under Schedule 10 of the Bylaws, eligible lenders and borrowers, the procedure and documents for approval, disbursement and inflow, security, and convertible and income-participating instruments. The chapter on project finance sets out the position that lending to a Nepali project company is typically full-recourse secured lending, supported by sponsor guarantees and a pledge of the sponsors’ shares.

The handbook is written for foreign lenders, international financial institutions, investors, Nepali companies seeking overseas financing, in-house counsel and international law firms.

Foreign loan regulations in Nepal for lenders and borrowers

Foreign borrowing by a Nepali company is permitted only with the prior approval of NRB, only in an industry open to foreign investment, and only under one of eight loan types (Bylaw 7(1) and Schedule 10). Every cost, fee and commission must fall within the interest ceiling. Four contingent charges, namely default interest, prepayment fee, commitment fee and an administrative fee, may fall outside the ceiling for certain loan types. Real estate and the securities market are barred as uses of proceeds (Schedule 10, Conditions 8 and 14).

Loan types and interest ceilings

The table shows five of the eight loan types in Schedule 10. The table is a selection and not the complete Schedule.

Loan type Lender Interest ceiling Item 1 Foreign banks and development finance institutions Benchmark Rate + 6.0% Item 2 Individuals and non-resident Nepalis, up to USD 1 million Interest-free, or Benchmark Rate + 2.0% Item 3 Foreign investor or parent, up to twice paid-up capital Interest-free, or Benchmark Rate + 3.5% Item 4 Foreign financial institutions for project loans As Item 1 Item 7 Foreign lenders to Nepali banks Benchmark Rate + 4.5%

The Benchmark Rate is SOFR, SONIA, SARON, TONA or €STR, depending on the currency (Schedule 10).

Foreign loan approval process in Nepal, step by step

A foreign loan passes through four stages, and each stage is separate under the Bylaws. Approval of the repayment schedule takes place at recording.

NRB approval. The borrower applies to the Foreign Exchange Facilitation Unit at NRB’s One Stop Service Centre or to the Foreign Exchange Management Department, depending on the loan type, with the documents listed in Schedule 11. NRB must decide within 15 working days of a complete application (Bylaw 7(3)). Inflow. The funds must come into Nepal through the banking system, and the receiving bank issues a certificate of inflow (Bylaw 7(4)). Recording. The borrower must apply to record the loan, and to have the repayment schedule approved, within six months of each inflow. NRB decides within seven working days (Bylaw 8). Repayment. For a recorded loan, a bank supplies the foreign exchange for repayment without further NRB approval and decides within seven working days (Bylaw 9).

Documents required for foreign loan approval in Nepal

Schedule 11 of the Bylaws lists the documents that accompany an application for NRB approval. Some items are not required of listed borrowers.