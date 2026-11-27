Morocco, co-host of the 2030 World Cup, faces a strategic opportunity to expand and modernise its hotel infrastructure. The expected influx of visitors and new accommodation needs could drive investment projects in both established and emerging destinations. This article examines the key legal and economic factors for capitalising on the investment cycle associated with the World Cup, whilst keeping its main risks in mind.

With Morocco’s designation as a co-host of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, alongside Spain and Portugal, the North African country is positioning itself as one of the most attractive destinations for foreign investment in the tourism sector. Hosting an event of this magnitude requires a substantial expansion of hotel capacity, which opens up significant opportunities for international operators and investors interested in developing accommodation infrastructure projects.

Morocco has developed a revised legal framework that is favourable to foreign investment. The new Investment Charter (Law No. 03-22), in force since December 2022, replaces the previous Law No. 18-95 and establishes a modernised framework that strengthens guarantees for investors, including freedom of investment, the free transfer of capital and profits, and a more structured system of state support. The new charter introduces a single investment support mechanism managed by the AMDIE (Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development) which simplifies access to incentives. In the tourism sector, the government’s strategy, as set out in the ‘Vision 2020’ and ‘Vision 2030’ plans, has prioritised the development of hotel infrastructure through tax incentives, administrative streamlining and the creation of planned tourist zones.

Morocco’s property ownership regime allows foreigners to acquire land and buildings in urban areas, although restrictions remain on agricultural land. For hotel projects, the standard procedure involves acquiring land zoned for tourism or negotiating surface rights or long-term leases with public or private entities.

The new Investment Charter (Law No. 03-22) establishes a support system based on investment grants, replacing the previous tax exemption regime. The standard support scheme provides for grants of up to 30 per cent of the investment amount, depending on criteria such as job creation, geographical location, technology transfer and the sustainable nature of the project. For strategic projects (which may include large-scale hotel developments), there is a specific scheme that allows for the negotiation of investment agreements with the State under enhanced conditions. In addition, the sector-specific tourism regime maintains specific incentives, such as reduced VAT rates for certain services and exemptions from customs duties on the import of hotel equipment.

The authorisation procedure for hotel establishments involves several administrative bodies. It is necessary to obtain planning permission from the relevant local authority, environmental authorisations where the project exceeds certain thresholds, a licence to serve alcohol from the police, and hotel classification from the Ministry of Tourism. Coordinating these procedures can be complex, so it is advisable to seek specialist local advice from the initial stages of the project.

In terms of labour matters, the Moroccan Labour Code (Law No. 65-99) establishes a protective framework for workers which must be taken into account when planning any hotel project. The recruitment of foreign staff requires prior authorisation from the Ministry of Labour, except for highly qualified managerial positions, and is subject to specific quotas and conditions. Collective agreements in the hospitality sector regulate aspects such as working hours, rest periods and occupational categories.

International operators wishing to establish a presence in Morocco have several options: setting up local subsidiaries, entering into hotel management contracts or granting franchises. Each model has different tax, labour and liability implications that must be assessed in light of the investor’s risk profile and objectives.

Among the legal challenges that international operators must anticipate are the administrative complexity arising from the involvement of multiple bodies, processing times that may prove longer than anticipated, and the need to adapt international contractual models to the specific features of Moroccan law, particularly regarding guarantees, dispute resolution and the enforcement of judgments.

With regard to dispute resolution, Morocco has ratified the 1958 New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, which allows investors to agree on international arbitration clauses with reasonable guarantees of enforceability. However, for disputes involving smaller sums or relating to labour matters, the local courts will generally have jurisdiction.

The protection of foreign investment is reinforced by the numerous bilateral investment treaties signed by Morocco, including the one signed with Spain in 1997, which guarantee fair and equitable treatment, protection against expropriation without compensation and access to investor-state arbitration mechanisms in the event of a dispute with the Moroccan authorities.

With a view to the 2030 World Cup, the Moroccan authorities have announced infrastructure development plans that include the construction and refurbishment of stadiums, improvements to the transport network and, of particular relevance to investors, an ambitious programme to expand hotel capacity in the host cities. These projects are expected to be accompanied by new incentives and streamlined procedures to attract foreign investment.

In conclusion, Morocco offers a favourable legal environment for foreign hotel investment, with attractive incentives and a regulatory framework which, whilst complex, provides legal certainty for investors who carry out proper planning. The approach of the 2030 World Cup presents an exceptional window of opportunity, but the success of the projects will depend on sound legal structuring from the outset and the support of advisers with in-depth knowledge of the Moroccan legal system and experience in the tourism sector.