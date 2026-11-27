Several recent Mexican court precedents (criterios judiciales) establish that generic contracts are not, on their own, sufficient to give tax effect to transactions invoiced between the companies that enter into them. Under these precedents, generically drafted contracts lack evidentiary value.

The courts noted that the formal existence of a contract does not, by itself, prove that the contract was actually executed. In high-value transactions, genuine contracts typically specify the goods, quantities, and terms, as well as the assets, or resources involved, consistent with what was invoiced. Absent these elements, the contract is a mere documentary formality and cannot produce tax effects. This reflects the Mexican tax authority’s focus on the “materiality” (materialidad) of transactions — that is, evidence that the transactions actually took place, similar in concept to the economic substance analysis familiar to U.S. taxpayers.

In practice, contracts prepared from standard templates — with vague descriptions, no deliverables, no prices or quantities tied to the actual transaction, and no mechanisms evidencing performance — are of no use in defending transactions before Mexico’s Tax Administration Service (Servicio de Administración Tributaria, or SAT), the Mexican equivalent of the IRS. This may result in the disallowance of deductions for income tax (Impuesto sobre la Renta, or ISR) purposes and, consequently, of the related value-added tax (Impuesto al Valor Agregado, or IVA) credits, leading to the assessment of tax liability.

A standard form contract is no substitute for specialized legal advice. Each contract should be reviewed and tailored by counsel to the specific features of the transaction, so that it accurately describes the goods, services, human and material resources, deliverables, and terms, and is linked to the supporting documentation needed to sustain a potential defense before the SAT.