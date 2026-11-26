The investigation by Mexico’s National Antitrust Commission raises important questions about payment-method acceptance, commercial terms, and compliance with competition law.

On October 22, 2026, Mexico’s National Antitrust Commission (Comisión Nacional Antimonopolio, or CNA) announced an investigation into possible relative monopolistic practices involving the acceptance of grocery vouchers (vales de despensa) and electronic payment methods at retail establishments.

The investigation, identified under case file DE-014-2026, was initiated on June 11, 2026, following a complaint. According to the notice published in Mexico’s Official Gazette (Diario Oficial de la Federación, or DOF), it concerns the acceptance of these payment instruments and related services throughout Mexico.

The opening of the investigation does not mean that a violation has been established, that any companies have been publicly identified as responsible, or that the relevant market has been definitively determined.

Nevertheless, the case draws attention to a competition-law issue with implications for payment-service providers, retailers, and companies with contractual relationships involving these services: the terms under which acceptance of a payment instrument is permitted, restricted, or made subject to conditions.

01 / THE CASE

What is the National Antitrust Commission investigating?

According to press release CNA-016-2026, the authority seeks to determine whether certain conduct improperly hinders competition among providers of grocery vouchers and electronic payment methods.

The investigation focuses on the acceptance of these instruments in retail commerce, rather than on grocery vouchers solely as an employee benefit.

This distinction matters because, beyond the issuance or administration of vouchers, a commercial relationship exists between their providers and the establishments where they may be used.

The availability of establishments that accept a particular payment method may affect its usefulness to users and the provider’s ability to compete.

Accordingly, terms governing access to retail establishments may be relevant from a competition-law perspective.

As of this article’s cutoff date, the official documents reviewed do not establish which specific conduct, if any, may ultimately be proven or attribute liability to any particular company.

Key distinction

An investigation is not a finding of liability or the imposition of a sanction.

02 / LEGAL FRAMEWORK

When can a relative monopolistic practice arise?

Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Law (Ley Federal de Competencia Económica, or LFCE) distinguishes between holding a significant market position and exercising substantial market power through conduct that may improperly restrict competition.

Under Article 54 of the LFCE, specific elements must be present for conduct to constitute a relative monopolistic practice.

Three elements of the analysis

Conduct covered by law

The conduct falls within a category set out in Article 56. Substantial market power

Held by one or more economic agents in the relevant market.

Anticompetitive purpose or effect

Improper displacement, restricted market access, or an undue limitation on competition.

First, the conduct must fall within one of the categories established in Article 56. Second, it must be carried out by one or more economic agents that, individually or jointly, possess substantial market power in the relevant market. Finally, its purpose or actual or potential effect must be to improperly displace other market participants, substantially impede their market access, create exclusive advantages, or improperly limit their ability to compete.

Conduct addressed in Article 56 includes certain forms of exclusivity, commercial restrictions, and the imposition of differentiated terms on buyers or sellers under equivalent circumstances.

An exclusivity clause or differing commercial terms do not, by themselves, constitute a violation.

The analysis must consider the relevant market, the participants’ competitive positions, the characteristics of their agreements, and the agreements’ potential effects.

Article 55 also allows for the demonstration of efficiency gains that benefit competition and consumer welfare, provided they outweigh potential anticompetitive effects in accordance with the applicable legal requirements.

Consequently, a commercial practice cannot properly be characterized as unlawful solely on the basis of the name given to a contractual provision.

03 / ACCEPTANCE NETWORKS

Payment-method acceptance as a factor in competition

A distinctive feature of this market is that a voucher provider’s ability to compete depends not only on the instrument it offers but also on where that instrument can be used.

For example, a contractual restriction preventing certain establishments from accepting instruments issued by other providers could be relevant if, given market conditions and the position of the parties involved, it substantially limits those providers’ ability to compete.

Conversely, an exclusivity arrangement may have commercial justifications or generate efficiencies that must be assessed in the specific circumstances.

Market perspective

The breadth of an acceptance network may affect a provider’s ability to compete.

To assess potential restrictions, both the agreements and the competitive environment in which they operate must be considered—not merely the label of a contractual clause.

Provider

Payment instrument Commercial terms

Acceptance network Retailer

Where it can be used

Illustrative diagram only; it does not depict facts established in the case.

These examples describe possible legal scenarios and do not represent proven facts or conduct attributed by the CNA in case DE-014-2026.

The analysis requires consideration of factors such as the alternatives available to establishments, barriers to entry, the costs of switching providers, and other participants’ ability to counteract market power.

Articles 58 and 59 of the LFCE establish criteria for defining the relevant market and determining substantial market power. These include substitutability, barriers to entry, market share, and access to competitive alternatives.

The investigation must assess the factors relevant to the facts under examination.

04 / BUSINESSES AND CONTRACTS

What does the investigation mean for providers and retailers?

The opening of an investigation does not automatically impose new contractual obligations on every company operating in the sector. Nevertheless, the case provides a specific reason to review certain commercial terms from a compliance perspective.

Acceptance and exclusivity agreements

Providers and retailers may wish to identify clauses that restrict agreements with, or acceptance of, alternative payment methods, together with their scope, duration, renewal provisions, and termination terms. The assessment should address both the contract language and how it is applied in practice. Differentiated commercial terms

Companies should periodically review the criteria used to set commissions, discounts, incentives, or differentiated access terms for customers and suppliers. Differences in terms do not necessarily constitute a violation, but companies should document the basis, objectives, and business reasons behind their commercial policies so they can explain them in the future, if necessary. Enrollment and access policies

Where procedures exist for enrolling retailers in an acceptance network, it is important to review the applicable requirements, ongoing participation terms, and circumstances in which a commercial relationship may be restricted or terminated.

Across these three areas, the objective is not to eliminate commercial restrictions indiscriminately, but to determine whether they have an identifiable justification and whether they may produce effects contrary to competition law.

For companies that provide grocery vouchers as an employee benefit, the investigation may also be relevant when assessing acceptance-network coverage and supplier relationships. This does not mean that such companies are automatically under investigation.

05 / PROCEDURE

Investigative powers and responses to information requests

The LFCE grants the Investigative Authority powers to gather information and examine the facts under investigation.

Article 73 authorizes requests for reports and documents, summonses to testify for individuals connected to the facts, inspection proceedings, and other legally permitted means of gathering information.

As a general rule for the requests contemplated by that article, the law provides a ten-day period to submit information and documents. Upon request, this period may be extended once, for up to ten additional days, when justified by the complexity or volume of the information.

Importantly, receiving a request for information or appearing before the authority does not, in itself, establish a company’s liability.

Recipients of a formal request should identify its scope, preserve relevant documentation, verify the applicable deadlines, and comply with statutory confidentiality and information-protection requirements.

The CNA may also conduct inspection visits in accordance with the requirements and procedures established by the LFCE.

An information request is not a finding of liability.

Responding requires reviewing the scope of the request, statutory deadlines, and the handling of information, without drawing conclusions about the merits of the case.

06 / CONCLUSIONS

What happens next in the investigation?

The case remains at the investigation stage, during which evidence is gathered and assessed to determine whether there are grounds to proceed with a case concerning possible violations of the LFCE.

The course of the investigation will depend on the information collected and the Investigative Authority’s determinations. It would be premature to anticipate any allegation, sanction, or specific outcome.

From a business perspective, the case underscores that access and acceptance rules can be as relevant to competition as the pricing terms of a service.

Contracts, commercial policies, and the implementation of relationships with distributors, suppliers, and retailers should be assessed in light of the competitive environment in which they operate.

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