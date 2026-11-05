Mauritius | Key Legislative Amendments 2026

The Finance Act 2026 and the Economic and Financial Measures (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2026 introduced important legislative developments aimed at strengthening Mauritius' economic, financial and regulatory frameworks.

These amendments brought notable changes across the Mauritius International Financial Centre (MIFC), business facilitation, corporate and regulatory compliance, and taxation.

Of particular significance are the establishment of a National Fintech Governance Committee and the introduction of a Private Wealth Management Licence, reinforcing Mauritius' ambitions as an international financial services and wealth management hub.

At Axis, we have prepared an overview, highlighting the key legislative amendments and their potential implications for businesses, investors and financial services stakeholders.

Explore the key legislative updates and stay informed on Mauritius' evolving regulatory landscape.

Read our publication here.

For reference, you may also access the legislations below:

Access the Finance Act 2026 here.

Access the Economic and Financial Measures (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2026 here.