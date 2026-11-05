ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026
Mauritius | Key Legislative Amendments 2026
The Finance Act 2026 and The Economic and Financial Measures (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2026 introduce significant legislative changes affecting Mauritius's financial and corporate landscape. These amendments impact taxation, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance frameworks for businesses operating in or through Mauritius. Understanding these key legislative updates is essential for entities utilizing Mauritius as a financial services jurisdiction.
The Finance Act 2026 and the Economic and Financial Measures (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2026 introduced important legislative developments aimed at strengthening Mauritius' economic, financial and regulatory frameworks.
These amendments brought notable changes across the Mauritius International Financial Centre (MIFC), business facilitation, corporate and regulatory compliance, and taxation.
Of particular significance are the establishment of a National Fintech Governance Committee and the introduction of a Private Wealth Management Licence, reinforcing Mauritius' ambitions as an international financial services and wealth management hub.
At Axis, we have prepared an overview, highlighting the key legislative amendments and their potential implications for businesses, investors and financial services stakeholders.
Explore the key legislative updates and stay informed on Mauritius' evolving regulatory landscape.
Read our publication here.
For reference, you may also access the legislations below:
Access the Finance Act 2026 here.
Access the Economic and Financial Measures (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2026 here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.