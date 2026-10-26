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ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Harare Protocol Enters Into Force

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Mauritius has amended its Industrial Property Act to incorporate the Harare Protocol on Patents, Utility Models and Industrial Designs into domestic law, following its accession to the treaty in May 2025. The amendments establish legal recognition for intellectual property rights granted through the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) system, giving them the same effect as nationally granted rights. This legislative change represents a significant development in regional IP protectio

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Mauritius deposited its instrument of Accession to the Harare Protocol on Patents, Utility Models and Industrial Designs (“the Protocol”) on 27 May 2025. It has now taken a significant step in strengthening its intellectual property (IP) framework by amending its Industrial Property Act to incorporate the provisions of the Protocol into its domestic law. The amendments provide the legal basis for the recognition and enforcement in Mauritius of rights granted by the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) system.

As a result, patents, utility models and industrial designs designating Mauritius will have the same effect as corresponding nationally granted rights. The amendments also state that the Protocol takes precedence over the local Industrial Property Act, in the event of any conflict.

These legislative changes mark an important milestone in Mauritius’s participation in the regional IP system administered by ARIPO. They also provide greater certainty for rights holders seeking patent, utility model and industrial design protection in Mauritius through the ARIPO filing system.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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