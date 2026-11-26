Why does GDPR matter for schools in Malta?

Every day, schools collect and process personal information about children, parents and staff, from enrolment records and academic performance to health information, disciplinary files, CCTV footage and data generated on digital learning platforms. Yet many schools in Malta may not fully appreciate the breadth of their obligations under the EU General Data Protection Regulation (the “GDPR”) and Maltese data protection law.

Schools in Malta, whether State, Church or independent, must comply with the GDPR, the Data Protection Act (Cap. 586) and the Processing of Personal Data (Education Sector) Regulations (S.L. 586.07). In practice, this means appointing a Data Protection Officer (“DPO”), justifying any use of CCTV, carrying out Data Protection Impact Assessments for high-risk processing, reporting qualifying data breaches to the Information and Data Protection Commissioner (“IDPC”) within 72 hours, putting compliant contracts in place with vendors, training staff, and protecting staff data in line with Maltese employment law.

What personal data does a school process?

Think of an ordinary week at your school. Enrolment forms are completed and filed. The school nurse notes a student’s allergy. A class list goes to the organiser of a school outing. Photos from a school event appear on the website. Reports are emailed to parents, homework is set through an online platform, and a concern about a student’s wellbeing is discussed with the guidance teacher.

Each of these routine activities involves personal data, much of it about children and much of it sensitive. The GDPR and Maltese law require that data to be handled lawfully, securely and transparently, whether it sits in a filing cabinet, a staff inbox or an app. If these situations sound familiar, your school is already processing personal data every day and needs a framework to show it is doing so correctly.

The legal framework

Schools in Malta are subject to the GDPR (Regulation (EU) 2016/679), which applies directly across the EU, and to the Data Protection Act (Cap. 586 of the Laws of Malta), which implements and supplements the GDPR locally. The Act is supplemented by subsidiary legislation, including the Processing of Personal Data (Education Sector) Regulations (S.L. 586.07), which places obligations on schools that go beyond the GDPR. These rules apply to State, Church and independent schools alike, although some obligations, such as the appointment of a DPO and the level of administrative fines, differ depending on whether the school is a public authority.

Compliance is supervised by the Information and Data Protection Commissioner (IDPC). The IDPC handles complaints from parents, students and staff, and has the power to investigate, issue corrective orders and sanction schools. Decisions of the IDPC may be appealed to the Information and Data Protection Appeals Tribunal, and from there to the Court of Appeal.

What extra rules apply to Maltese schools?

On top of the GDPR, Maltese subsidiary legislation sets detailed rules for the education sector. These rules touch almost every aspect of school life, and many go further than schools expect.

Among other things, they govern how students’ medical and welfare records must be kept, transferred and disposed of; when student data may be shared with third parties; when consent is needed and who may give it; from what age students may exercise their data protection rights on their own; when parents may be refused access to information about their child; how student data may be used for research and statistics; when the IDPC must be consulted in advance; and which staff may access student information. A generic GDPR policy will not address these points.

Data Protection Officer

Public authorities and bodies, which include State schools, must appoint a DPO. Church and independent schools may also be required to do so where their core activities involve large-scale processing of sensitive data or regular and systematic monitoring of students. The DPO must have expert knowledge of data protection law, act independently and be involved in all data protection matters. Their contact details must be published and notified to the IDPC.

Can schools in Malta use CCTV?

Yes, but only if it is justified and properly managed. Cameras in and around a school involve systematic monitoring of children, staff and visitors. Before installing or keeping a system, a school must be able to justify its purpose and show that it is necessary and proportionate. Camera placement, signage, access to footage, retention periods and requests for footage from parents or the Police all need to be addressed. Monitoring sensitive areas, or using cameras to observe staff or student behaviour, carries particular risk.

Data protection impact assessments

A Data Protection Impact Assessment (“DPIA”) is a structured assessment of the risks a processing activity poses to individuals and of the measures needed to address them. It is mandatory where processing is likely to result in a high risk and must be completed before the processing begins. In schools, this commonly includes CCTV, new learning platforms, biometric systems for attendance or canteen payments, and large-scale processing of health or welfare data. The IDPC has published a list of processing operations that always require a DPIA.

Data breaches

A personal data breach is any security incident leading to the loss, unauthorised disclosure or alteration of personal data. It can be as simple as a report card emailed to the wrong parent, a lost USB stick containing class records, or a parent seeing another child’s information on the school app. It can also be as serious as a hacked staff email account or a ransomware attack on the school’s systems. Unless a breach is unlikely to result in a risk to individuals, it must be notified to the IDPC within 72 hours of the school becoming aware of it. Where the risk is high, affected students and parents must also be informed without undue delay. Every breach must be documented internally, and a tested response procedure must be in place before an incident occurs.

Vendor management and international data transfers

Many schools rely on external providers, including cloud services and learning platforms where pupils’ data is stored. Each provider must be carefully selected and bound by a written contract meeting GDPR requirements (Article 28 GDPR). The school remains responsible for how its providers handle the data.

Particular care is needed where data leaves the EU. A transfer to a third country takes place when personal data is sent to, stored in or accessed from a country outside the EU and the European Economic Area. For example, if a school uses an online learning platform whose servers are located in the United States, or whose support team abroad can view pupils’ records, the school’s data is being transferred outside the EU. This often happens without the school realising it, as many everyday cloud services and apps store data abroad.

Such transfers are permitted only where specific legal safeguards are in place (Chapter V GDPR), such as a European Commission adequacy decision or standard contractual clauses agreed with the provider. The school must therefore know where its providers store and access its data, and check that the appropriate safeguards are in place.

Do school staff require GDPR training?

Most data protection incidents in schools start with simple mistakes: an email sent to the wrong parents, a weak password, or a suspicious attachment opened without thinking. Everyone who handles personal data, from leadership to teachers and volunteers, needs to understand their responsibilities. Staff training is not only good practice but a requirement under the GDPR. Schools must take appropriate measures to ensure that staff handle personal data correctly, and awareness-raising and training are included in their GDPR framework.

How does GDPR apply to teachers and school staff?

GDPR obligations do not stop at students and parents. Schools are also employers, and they process a significant amount of personal data about teachers, administrative staff, volunteers and job applicants. This includes recruitment files, contracts, payroll and bank details, sick leave and medical certificates, police conduct certificates, performance appraisals and disciplinary records.

Schools therefore need an internal framework for staff data as well. This should cover staff privacy notices, HR data policies, devices and CCTV in the workplace, access controls, and the retention of staff records once employment ends. Because the relationship between a school and its staff is also governed by Maltese employment law, this framework must be designed with both regimes in mind, as explained below.

How do GDPR and Maltese employment law interact in schools?

Recruitment and vetting. Anyone working with children must be properly vetted. Under the Protection of Minors (Registration) Act (Cap. 518), schools must ensure that persons employed or engaged to work with minors, including volunteers, are not listed on the Register of offenders against minors, and schools routinely request police conduct certificates. Teachers must also hold a valid warrant under the Teaching Profession Act. Criminal records data is specially protected under Article 10 GDPR, so schools should collect only what the law requires, restrict access to it and keep it no longer than necessary. Recruitment questions and selection records must also respect the Equal Treatment in Employment Regulations, which prohibit discrimination on grounds such as age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and gender.

Employment contracts and information duties. The Employment and Industrial Relations Act (Cap. 452) and the Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions Regulations require employers to give staff written information on the essential terms of their employment. The staff privacy notice should be issued alongside these documents, and contracts should not rely on employee consent as the basis for routine HR processing, since consent given to an employer is rarely freely given. Contractual performance and legal obligations are usually the correct bases.

Sick leave and health data. Medical certificates and occupational health information are special category data. Access should be limited to those who need it to administer sick leave and make reasonable adjustments, and line managers should generally be told only what is necessary, not the underlying diagnosis. Collective agreements applicable to State and Church school staff may contain additional rules on sick leave verification that the school must respect.

Monitoring of staff. Monitoring of staff email, devices, internet use or classrooms through CCTV must be necessary, proportionate and transparent. Staff must be informed in advance through a clear IT and monitoring policy, and covert monitoring should be reserved for exceptional cases. Where a recognised trade union is present, consulting it before introducing new monitoring is good practice and may be required by the applicable collective agreement.

Disciplinary proceedings, grievances and whistleblowing. Disciplinary and grievance files must be accurate, kept securely and shared only with those involved in the process. Staff may submit data subject access requests during a dispute, including in the run-up to a claim before the Industrial Tribunal, and the school must handle these within the GDPR deadlines. Under the Protection of the Whistleblower Act (Cap. 527), schools must also protect the confidentiality of a whistleblower’s identity, which requires careful handling of reports and of any access requests relating to them.

Retention after employment ends. Staff records cannot be kept indefinitely. The school’s retention schedule should reflect the periods needed to meet employment, social security and tax obligations and to defend potential claims, including claims before the Industrial Tribunal, after which records should be securely destroyed. Unsuccessful candidates’ files should be kept only for a short, defined period.

What are the penalties for GDPR breaches by Maltese schools?

The IDPC can audit schools, order them to bring their processing into compliance, restrict or ban processing and impose administrative fines. Under Article 83 GDPR, fines on Church and independent schools can reach €20 million or 4% of total worldwide annual turnover, whichever is higher. For public authorities and bodies, including State schools, Article 21 of the Data Protection Act sets much lower limits: up to €25,000 per violation plus €25 for each day the infringement continues, or up to €50,000 plus €50 per day for infringements of the provisions listed in Article 83(5) GDPR, but these schools remain fully subject to the IDPC’s corrective powers.

Fines are only part of the exposure. Students and parents may claim compensation for material and non-material damage (Article 82 GDPR), and a data breach or IDPC decision can seriously damage the trust families place in a school.

What does GDPR compliance involve for a school?

GDPR compliance is not a single document or a one-off exercise. It is an ongoing framework of policies, procedures and decisions that the school must be able to demonstrate at any time. The main areas every school should consider are set out below, in addition to the obligations described above.

Data mapping. Compliance starts with knowing what personal data the school holds, where it comes from, where it is stored, who has access to it and with whom it is shared. This mapping forms the basis of the school’s record of processing activities.

Data protection policies. The school needs a main data protection policy setting out its commitments, roles and responsibilities, supported by internal procedures on how personal data is collected, used, shared, stored and destroyed. Staff must know and follow them.

Lawful basis and consent. Every use of personal data must rest on a valid legal basis. Where consent is relied on, it must be properly obtained, recorded and capable of being withdrawn. In Malta, children aged 13 or over may give their own consent to online information society services; below that age, consent must be given or authorised by a parent or guardian. Consent is rarely the correct basis for core educational activities or for staff data, which usually rest on legal obligation, public interest or contract.

Privacy notices. Everyone whose data the school processes must be told clearly how it is used. This means separate privacy notices for pupils, parents and staff, as well as for job candidates during recruitment and for third parties such as contractors and visitors. Notices for pupils should be written in language they can understand.

Individuals’ rights. Pupils, parents and staff may ask to access, correct or erase their data. Requests must generally be answered within one month.

Data retention. Records may be kept only for as long as they are needed. The school needs a retention policy and schedule that set out how long each type of record is kept and how it is securely destroyed.

Risk assessment and security. The school must assess the risks its processing poses and protect personal data with appropriate technical and organisational measures.

Vendor management and transfers. Every provider handling data on the school’s behalf must be vetted and bound by a compliant contract. Any transfer of data outside the EU must be identified and covered by appropriate safeguards.

Staff and HR compliance. Staff privacy notices, recruitment and vetting procedures, monitoring policies, sick leave handling and staff retention periods should be reviewed together with the school’s employment documentation so that data protection and Maltese employment law requirements are met consistently.

Conclusion

Data protection is not an administrative formality for schools. It is part of how a school safeguards the children in its care, respects parents and staff, and maintains the trust on which its reputation depends. Maltese schools face a layered set of obligations: the GDPR, the Data Protection Act and the education-specific subsidiary legislation, supervised by the IDPC and, for staff data, closely intertwined with Maltese employment, child protection and whistleblowing law. A generic policy downloaded from the internet will not meet these requirements.

Frequently asked questions

Can a school publish photos of students on its website or social media?

Only where it has a valid legal basis. For promotional use, this will usually mean consent from the parent or, where appropriate, the student, and that consent can be withdrawn at any time.

Can teachers use WhatsApp or personal phones to communicate with parents?

The school could ultimately remain responsible for personal data shared through these channels. Personal devices and messaging apps make it harder to secure data, respond to access requests and delete information on time, so schools should set clear rules on approved communication tools and avoid sharing sensitive information through them.

Can a school give CCTV footage to a parent?

A parent may ask for footage of their own child, but recordings usually also show other children, staff or visitors. The school must protect their data, for example by blurring other people, but where blurring is not possible then such a request should not be entertained. Where the parent’s request stems from a case of bullying or theft, then it would be advisable for the parents to file a report with the Police for their investigation. The Police retain investigatory powers including the right to ask for CCTV footage. Schools should implement a CCTV policy.