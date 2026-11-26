In Sandoz AG v Novo Nordisk A/S (UPC-CFI-0002221/2026), the Unified Patent Court Central Division (Milan seat) was recently asked to consider a series of requests aimed at preventing what the claimant described as the "divisional game".

The divisional game is the strategic use of divisional applications and patent withdrawals to avoid a definitive judicial determination on validity. This practice is not uncommon in pharmaceutical patent litigation.

The order represents the Court's first detailed discussion of how divisional strategies interact with revocation proceedings and legal certainty. However, its scope is limited as the Court addressed its competence and the admissibility of the claimant’s requests, not whether the requested relief should ultimately be granted.

Background

The decision is part of a revocation action brought by Sandoz AG against unitary patent EP 3689365 owned by Novo Nordisk A/S. The patent relates to semaglutide, which is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, for use in the treatment of type-2 diabetes.

In addition to the ordinary validity challenge, Requests 5, 6 and 7 were directed at the wider question of legal certainty for third parties. Sandoz requested a series of measures intended to prevent the patent proprietor from reasserting future patent rights relating to the same invention through divisional applications.

Sandoz argued that a patent proprietor should not be able to avoid a potentially adverse validity ruling by withdrawing a patent while continuing to pursue substantially the same invention through pending or future divisional applications.

In this respect, Sandoz’s Requests 5 and 6 are presented, in substance, as forms of Arrow-type declaratory relief. Such relief is intended to protect a party against future infringement claims by establishing that a product or process was already known or obvious at a particular date.

Request 7 seeks to prevent the patent proprietor from withdrawing their approval of the text of the patent before the EPO (Art. 113(2) EPC) until a final decision on the validity of the patent is issued by the EPO or the UPC.

Patent strategies can influence legal outcomes and create uncertainty for competitors. Understanding the implications of the so-called “divisional game” helps businesses navigate complex IP disputes.

The decision

The Court for the first time expressly acknowledged the strategic use of divisional applications as a litigation tool (the "divisional game"). While the Court did not criticise the mere filing of divisional applications to pursue legitimate patent protection objectives, it recognised that divisional portfolios may raise concerns amounting to abuse of rights when they are used to frustrate pending validity challenges and prolong commercial uncertainty as to the validity of these patents.

The Milan Central Division adopted a pragmatic approach to jurisdiction. The Court considered that it must have the tools necessary to ensure legal certainty and to prevent parties from avoiding the practical consequences of its decisions through procedural manoeuvres.

The Court thus held that it possesses not only the jurisdiction expressly conferred by the UPCA but also such inherent powers as are necessary to ensure the effective exercise of that jurisdiction. These inherent powers are important because the UPCA and the Rules of Procedure cannot anticipate every procedural strategy that could emerge in litigation.

The Milan Central Division essentially held that if a party’s conduct threatens to frustrate the Court's ability to adjudicate matters entrusted to it, the Court may take measures necessary to preserve the effectiveness of its jurisdiction. Whether a particular measure is justified remains a separate question.

Patent holders often use divisional applications to pursue protection for similar inventions. Courts must balance these strategies against the need for legal certainty and protection from issues re-emerging in future infringement claims

Arrow-type relief: Requests 5 and 6

Sandoz’s Request 5 sought a declaratory judgment that a product was obvious as of the priority date of the patent.

This type of declaratory relief was first suggested in the UK in Arrow Generics v Merck & Co Ltd [2007] EWHC 1900 (Pat), and an Arrow declaration was first granted by English Courts in Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics v AbbVie [2017] EWHC 395 (Pat).

A declaration that a product or process lacked novelty or inventive step at a particular date provides a potential defence against future infringement claims based on later-granted patents directed to the same subject matter. This remedy has proven particularly relevant in pharmaceutical contexts, where patentees often file multiple divisional applications and follow-on applications (directed to formulations, dosage regimens, etc.) to extend exclusivity beyond the main patent's expiry.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Milan Central Division adopted a more restrictive approach and held that it lacks competence to grant an abstract declaration that a product or technical subject matter was obvious at a particular date. In the Court's view, that request is not tied to an existing or sufficiently identified future patent right and its scope extends beyond the specific subject matter placed before the Court.

The Court reached a different conclusion regarding Request 6. Request 6 was interpreted to relate to Novo’s divisional patents derived from the patent in suit, insofar as their claims cover “materially equivalent” subject matter as those of the patent in suit. Request 6 was thus considered to relate to identifiable patent rights within a specific patent family. Importantly, the Court did not determine whether such relief should ultimately be granted on the facts of the case. At this stage, it merely held that the request falls within its jurisdiction and is not inadmissible in principle.

The Court’s decision does not create a UPC version of the ‘traditional’ Arrow declaration but suggests that relief may be available where it relates to identifiable patent rights and serves the concrete purpose of preventing abusive re-emergence of subject matter through divisional applications.

Patent withdrawal and the continuation of revocation proceedings:

Request 7

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the decision concerns Request 7 which triggers the following question: to what extent can the UPC stop patent proprietors from avoiding negative decisions by withdrawing the patent under challenge?

Historically, withdrawal often offered an exit route from a negative validity ruling.

The Court’s decision suggests that, at least in some circumstances, the UPC may be reluctant to allow parties to avoid judicial scrutiny that easily. The Milan Central Division questioned whether withdrawal should automatically terminate proceedings where substantially identical subject matter remains alive in the same patent family.

On the specific request to consider an order preventing Novo from withdrawing the approval of the text of a patent at the EPO, the Court held that it is within its competence. In reaching this conclusion, the Court characterised the requested relief not as an interference with EPO proceedings, but as an interim measure necessary to prevent its jurisdiction from being ineffective.

Practical considerations for patent filing strategy and litigation

The decision suggests that the UPC may be willing to provide earlier certainty for third parties such as generic or biosimilar developers while limiting the tools available to patent proprietors for enforcing rights against competitors.

For challengers, the Court’s reasoning may provide a framework for arguing that even if the patentee later withdraws or limits the challenged patent, the Court should still decide on the underlying revocation grounds to prevent the dispute from simply reappearing through a divisional.

Litigation teams may increasingly start investigating divisional portfolios and in particular the timings of such filings and any claim scope overlap among them.

While patent proprietors are entitled to pursue divisional applications and employ layered prosecution strategies, they should be mindful that the use of such strategies may be subject to scrutiny in a forum such as the UPC. In practice, greater care in coordinating EPO prosecution strategy and UPC litigation would be advised. Keeping a record of legitimate commercial reasons for pursuing later applications might help the patent proprietor’s position should such a challenge arise.

Another significant practical implication is that a patent proprietor considering withdrawing the patent in suit may not be successful in terminating the UPC proceedings without a decision on validity of their patent if they have pending applications directed to similar subject matter. At the same time, important questions remain regarding the effect of any future UPC validity determination on later-granted divisionals and the meaning of "materially equivalent" subject matter.

Patent withdrawal may not always bring validity disputes to an end. Courts may continue examining challenged patent rights to prevent unresolved disputes from resurfacing through related applications.

The UPC's First Response to the “Divisional Game”

The order should be viewed with a degree of caution. It addresses competence and admissibility rather than the substantive merits of an Arrow-type relief. Moreover, the Court's discussion of inherent jurisdiction has not yet been tested on appeal. Whether other UPC divisions, or ultimately the Court of Appeal, will endorse this broad conception of the Court’s powers remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, the order is noteworthy because it reveals that the Court seeks not only to resolve disputes relating to infringement and validity but also to protect against procedural rights being exercised in a way that undermines the balance between exclusive protection and legal certainty on which the patent system rests. If this approach gains traction, the UPC may become unreceptive to strategies that preserve uncertainty through a series of divisional filings while avoiding definitive validity determinations.

Together with recent European developments, including the European Commission's decision in the Teva Copaxone case,1 the Milan Central Division’s order may signal a broader trend toward greater scrutiny of patent filing strategies that are perceived as frustrating market competition, legal certainty or effective judicial review. As a result, this may ultimately be remembered not as a semaglutide case, but as the first UPC decision to grapple directly with the question posed in the title of this article: whether a patent proprietor can avoid a definitive validity ruling by withdrawing the patent in suit while continuing to pursue substantially equivalent subject matter through divisional applications.

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