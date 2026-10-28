How Apple Registered The “iPhone Duo” Trademark Without Disclosing It

On 9 September 2026, Apple unveiled the new iPhone Duo—and that is probably already well known. What is less widely known, however, is that it had filed an application for the trade mark in Liechtenstein six months earlier. Apple had adopted a similar approach in 2014 in relation to the first Apple Watch, by filing an application in Trinidad and Tobago. This practice is known as “submarine filing” or the use of “submarine trade marks”.

Why Did Apple Choose Liechtenstein? The Submarine Trade Mark Strategy

The choice of jurisdiction was not accidental. Liechtenstein’s trade mark office expressly states that its online register displays “only trade marks and designs that have actually been registered and published”. In other words, a pending trade mark application does not appear in the register before it has been examined and published.

Thus, for example, even a deliberately vague specification of goods or services may prompt the examiner to contact the applicant and request that the deficiency be remedied within a specified period. By responding at the last possible moment, the applicant can artificially extend the ordinary examination period—which may already be far from expeditious.

Accessing information through the trade mark register can be even more difficult in other jurisdictions. A WIPO study identifies Jamaica as a country without a publicly accessible online register, meaning that a physical search must be carried out at the local trade mark office. The same study describes countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, Honduras, Mauritius, Saint Lucia and Tonga as “submarine havens”.

Ultimately, this initial application serves as an invisible foundation from which the company can subsequently claim priority when filing a trade mark application in the United States. It is also worth noting that companies such as Apple do not always use the “waters” of the same country for their “submarines”. Instead, they deliberately alternate between filing jurisdictions so that no one can systematically monitor a single register—such as that of Trinidad and Tobago—and predict their next moves.

What Is the Right of Priority?

This right is not reserved exclusively for corporate giants such as Apple. It derives from Article 4 of the Paris Convention of 1883: anyone who files a trade mark application in one contracting state has six months within which to file an application for the same mark in another member state—or through WIPO—while retaining the priority date of the initial filing.

However, rights acquired by third parties before the initial application remain unaffected, in accordance with the applicable law. Before filing the initial application, the prospective applicant must therefore conduct a comprehensive clearance search in the jurisdiction in which protection is actually sought.

Accordingly, if a likelihood of confusion or an infringement of a third party’s reputed mark already exists in the target jurisdiction before the initial filing, this cannot be remedied through the priority mechanism afforded by the Paris Convention. That mechanism concerns only the timing of the respective rights, not their substantive validity.

Why Would a Company Not Want to Disclose Its Trade Mark—At Least Not Yet?

A trade mark application can effectively operate as an announcement of a new product or service. The specification of goods and services—or even the mere selection of classes under the Nice Classification—may reveal information that has not yet been made public.

Companies generally prefer to control when such information is disclosed. Specialist websites and financial media systematically monitor trade mark databases precisely in order to detect such “leaks”. According to a 2022 study, the use of submarine trade marks has been steadily increasing. Google, Amazon, Cisco, Intel and Facebook are among the companies appearing on the relevant list, while products protected through this strategy include the iPhone, the iPad and the Amazon Echo.

Broader Implications

It is true that, as a result of the submarine trade mark strategy, a party may conduct the most thorough possible clearance search to assess the risk of an opposition—on the basis of a likelihood of confusion, for example—and find nothing. That party may then register and begin using the same, or even a similar, name, only to see its trade mark subsequently invalidated on the basis of a priority right that no one could realistically have discovered.

The party concerned has done nothing wrong. Nevertheless, its business planning is disrupted.

This risk is a consequence of a rule originally intended to address problems such as the following: a company seeking to protect its trade mark in several countries would have been unable—particularly at the time when the Paris Convention was drafted—to file applications simultaneously in all of them. Anyone seeking trade mark protection in multiple jurisdictions would have had to file everywhere on the same day, which would have been practically impossible due, for example, to translation requirements and the different formalities applicable in each country.

Without a right of priority, filing in one jurisdiction could jeopardise protection elsewhere, as publication of the application during the intervening period would allow third parties to file first in other jurisdictions. The Paris Convention priority mechanism was designed to resolve precisely this issue.

It is nevertheless worth making the following observation: although one of the purposes of this mechanism was to protect applicants from opportunistic conduct by third parties—namely, parties seeking to exploit the intervening period to the applicant’s detriment—the possibility created by that mechanism is now used by trade mark proprietors, in a considerable number of cases, simply as a means of keeping their trade marks secret for a certain period of time.