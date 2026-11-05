Tax And Legislative Updates | Latvia | September 2026

Simplified Tax Regime for Small-Scale Economic Activities

Following up on the amendments discussed in our previous tax update, on 17 September 2026 the Saeima adopted, in the final reading, amendments to the Micro-Enterprise Tax Law introducing a simplified tax regime for small-scale economic activities.

The regime will be available to natural persons who:

have annual turnover not exceeding EUR 12,000;

offer goods or services exclusively to other natural persons;

do not employ any employees; and

do not carry out any other economic activity simultaneously.

The tax rate will be 10% of turnover, and its administration will largely be automated through a dedicated business income account opened specifically for conducting the relevant economic activity.

The new regulation will enter into force on 1 April 2027.

Changes to Personal Income Tax Expected

On 22 September 2026, the Budget and Finance (Tax) Committee of the Saeima supported amendments to the Law on Personal Income Tax. The purpose of the amendments is to improve the practical application of personal income tax (PIT) regulations and reduce the administrative burden.

Among other things, the amendments propose to:

increase the tax-exempt limit for compensation paid to volunteers and members of religious organisations from EUR 1,000 to EUR 3,000 per year;

simplify the procedure for payment and administration of compensation;

extend the gift tax exemption to include family members of a spouse and first-degree relatives;

clarify that cashback and similar rebates do not constitute PIT-taxable income; and

simplify the inclusion of extracurricular education expenses among eligible deductible expenses where the service provider submits payment information electronically to the State Revenue Service (SRS).

Amendments to the Value Added Tax Law

On 17 September 2026, amendments to the Value Added Tax Law were submitted to the Budget and Finance (Tax) Committee in response to the sharp increase in global fuel prices observed in 2026. Currently, Latvia’s economy is paying approximately EUR 64 million more per month for fuel than at the beginning of the year (approximately EUR 770 million annually, or 1.7% of GDP).

The proposed amendment would reduce the VAT rate on petroleum products from 21% to 12%.

Amendments to the State Social Insurance Law

On 23 September 2026, the Social and Employment Matters Committee of the Saeima supported forwarding amendments to the first reading.

The purpose of the draft law is to prevent situations where an employer has been granted an extension of the deadline for payment of state social insurance contributions (SSIC), but the postponement of contributions may adversely affect an employee’s state pension calculation.

From 1 July 2027, employers that have been granted an extension by the SRS for SSIC payments will be required to pay pension insurance contributions in full for certain employees directly into the account of the State Social Insurance Agency (SSIA). As a result, the extension granted to the employer would not affect the calculation of the employee’s pension.

If these payments result in an SSIC overpayment, the SSIA will calculate the overpayment monthly and refund it to the employer.

The draft law also contains technical amendments related to Latvia’s participation in the joint procurement of EU Member States for the maintenance and development of the successor system to the National Application.

Personal Income Taxation of Crypto-Assets

On 22 September 2026, the Budget and Finance (Tax) Committee of the Saeima conceptually supported amendments to the Law on Personal Income Tax. The amendments propose applying a tax calculation method for crypto-assets similar to the investment account regime, meaning that tax would become payable not on each individual transaction, but when the amount withdrawn from the account exceeds the amount invested.

An important innovation is a special voluntary disclosure mechanism. Individuals would be able to declare crypto-assets held as of 31 December 2026 and pay a 10% tax on their market value, which would thereafter be treated as the acquisition value of the assets.

The relief would not apply to persons already subject to criminal proceedings, tax audits, tax inspections or administrative offence proceedings related to crypto-asset income.

Companies and individuals investing in crypto-assets are advised to follow the legislative process and assess the potential impact on their tax obligations.

Transfer Pricing Reports: SRS Clarifies Requirements

The State Revenue Service has published guidance on the preparation of controlled transaction reports, including the application of the EUR 90,000 and EUR 250,000 thresholds, the possibility of grouping transactions into a single entry, and the most common errors and potential sanctions.

Companies engaging in transactions with related parties are advised to review their transfer pricing documentation and compliance with the latest SRS guidance.

Reduction of Excise Duty on Fuel

On 24 September 2026, the Saeima adopted, in the final reading, amendments to the Law on Limiting the Increase in Petroleum Product Prices. The amendments provide for a temporary reduction of excise duty rates on diesel fuel and unleaded petrol from 1 October 2026 until the end of the year. The temporary excise duty rate for diesel fuel is reduced from EUR 396 to EUR 330 per 1,000 litres, while the temporary rate for unleaded petrol is set at EUR 490 per 1,000 litres. According to the authors of the draft law, the changes could reduce retail fuel prices by approximately eight euro cents per litre, provided the tax reduction is fully reflected in retail prices. At the same time, it should be noted that the actual impact on prices may not be immediate and will also depend on fuel retailers’ pricing policies and existing inventory levels.

New Fee for Low-Value E-Commerce Shipments from 1 November

From 1 November 2026, low-value e-commerce shipments arriving from countries outside the EU will be subject to a new Union handling fee of EUR 2. The fee will apply to distance-selling consignments with a value not exceeding EUR 150 and will be in addition to the temporary customs duty of EUR 3 per declared goods item, applicable since 1 July 2026.

In practice, this may increase the cost of purchases made through third-country e-commerce platforms such as Temu and AliExpress. The amount of additional charges will depend on the classification and declaration of the goods included in the shipment. VAT will continue to apply irrespective of the value of the goods and in accordance with the applicable import VAT regime, including the IOSS regime.

Key clarifications:

The EUR 3 charge is a temporary customs duty, not a general customs or handling fee.

It applies per declared goods item, not necessarily per individual physical unit of a product.

The EUR 2 handling fee is a separate charge in addition to the EUR 3 customs duty.

Planned Changes to Corporate Income Tax Rules

The Ministry of Finance is advancing amendments to the Corporate Income Tax Law aimed at addressing practical uncertainties and, in certain cases, reducing the risk of double taxation. Under the proposal, liquidation proceeds and the portion of consideration received for a company’s acquisition of its own shares exceeding the nominal value of those shares would be treated as dividends for CIT purposes. Consequently, in certain cases, subsequent distribution of such income would not be subject to CIT where tax has already been paid at the level of the distributing entity.

The amendments also propose clarifying the taxation of deemed dividends in reorganisations. Where a company’s share capital has previously been increased from retained earnings, the corresponding deemed dividends would be included in the CIT taxable base if, as a result of a reorganisation, the company’s share capital is reduced or the company ceases to exist. The purpose of these changes is to facilitate tracing of deferred CIT and reduce tax planning opportunities involving a series of consecutive reorganisations.

The amendments further provide for the introduction of a symmetrical market price adjustment mechanism for transactions between related parties. Where the taxable income of a related party has been increased to reflect market value and tax has been paid on the adjustment, a Latvian taxpayer would, upon obtaining confirmation from the tax administration, be entitled to make a corresponding reduction to its CIT tax base.

Additional amendments are planned regarding electricity consumed by vehicles, loans to related parties, dividend-equivalent payments made by permanent establishments of non-residents and violations identified during tax audits.

The draft law is still undergoing the coordination process, and its final wording and effective date may change.

Planned Amendments to the Publication of Tax Debts

The Ministry of Finance continues its work on amendments to the Law on Taxes and Duties that would clarify the rules governing the publication of tax debts, including situations where a taxpayer has requested an extension of the payment deadline or entered into an agreement with the SRS regarding repayment of the debt.

The amendments remain under legislative review, and their final content may still change.

Read More About Recent Tax Developments

Corporate income tax on payments to low-tax or no-tax jurisdictions – here;

Amendments to the Corporate Income Tax Law – here;