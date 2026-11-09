ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
Commercial Law In Latvia: Register Of Enterprises Updates And Key Court Rulings
Recent rulings from Latvia's Supreme Court, the Court of Justice of the European Union, and the Constitutional Court address critical questions surrounding corporate transparency, shareholder data protection, and the lawfulness of striking companies from commercial registers. These decisions establish important precedents for balancing public access to corporate information with individual privacy rights under GDPR.
Supreme Court
Review of the Lawfulness of the Register of Enterprises’ Decision to Strike Off a Company from the Commercial Register
Case SKA-117/2026
- The case concerns an appeal against a decision of the Chief State Notary of the Register of Enterprises, which upheld the decision of a state notary of the Register of Enterprises to strike off a company from the Commercial Register. The applicant requested that the decision be revoked and that the deadline for appointing a liquidator be reinstated.
- By its judgment of 18 September 2024, the Administrative Regional Court, endorsing the reasoning of the District Court, granted the application.
- The Senate decided to annul the judgment of the Administrative Regional Court of 18 September 2024. In this case, the Regional Court decided to revoke the decision of the state notary of the Register of Enterprises; however, the court could only assess the lawfulness of the decision, including whether there were grounds in the specific circumstances to depart from the legal consequences provided for in Sections 317(2) and 317(3) of the Commercial Law.
Court of Justice of the European Union
EU Law Does Not Require the Disclosure of Information on All Shareholders of a Public Limited Liability Company, Including Minority Shareholders
Case C-798/24
- The Constitutional Court (Satversmes tiesa) requested a preliminary ruling, asking whether EU law requires information on every shareholder of a public limited liability company, including minority shareholders, to be made public, and whether the General Data Protection Regulation permits access to such personal data without proof of a legitimate interest.
- The Court of Justice of the European Union held that Directive 2017/1132 does not require the publication of information on all shareholders of public limited liability companies, including minority shareholders.
- The Court concluded that the GDPR precludes national legislation that grants any person access to the personal data of all shareholders of public limited liability companies without requiring proof of a legitimate interest.
Constitutional Court
Constitutional Court Resumes Proceedings in the Case Concerning the Publication of Shareholders’ Personal Data
Case No. 2024-01-01
- The case before the Constitutional Court was initiated following an application submitted by shareholders of a company. The applicants argue that the publication of their personal data disproportionately restricts their right to the protection of personal data guaranteed under Article 96 of the Constitution.
- The contested provision requires that the public section of the registration file also include information about shareholders of a public limited liability company as specified in the company’s notification regarding the acquisition, increase, or decrease of a shareholder’s participation.
- Taking into account the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union in Case C-798/24, the Constitutional Court resumed the proceedings and determined that the case would be examined in written proceedings on 13 October 2026.
Register of Enterprises Updates
When Applying for a Change of Registered Address for an LLC or JSC, the System Automatically Prepares the Documents
- Automatically generated documents are available through the service portal registrs.ur.gov.lv.
- Automatic document generation is available where the application for changes is signed by a single person. The required documents are generated automatically based on the information entered by the client.
When Registering a Single-Founder LLC, Reduced-Share-Capital LLC, or Individual Merchant, the System Automatically Prepares the Documents
- Automatically generated documents are available through the service portal registrs.ur.gov.lv.
- The service can be used where the founder, management board member, and beneficial owner of the LLC or low-capital LLC is one natural person who will sign all incorporation documents.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.