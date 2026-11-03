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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

Laos Increases Minimum Wage And Cost-Of-Living Allowance

Tilleke & Gibbins
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Laos has raised its statutory minimum wage and cost-of-living allowance for private-sector employees, with the new rates taking effect on January 1, 2027. The changes were introduced by Notice No. 1499/PMO, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on October 21, 2026, following a proposal by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare and reflecting the Government’s continuing efforts to support employee welfare amid rising living costs.

LaosEmployment and HR
Prisna Sungwanna
Prisna Sungwanna
Sayphin Singsouvong
Sayphin Singsouvong
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Laos has raised its statutory minimum wage and cost-of-living allowance for private-sector employees, with the new rates taking effect on January 1, 2027. The changes were introduced by Notice No. 1499/PMO, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on October 21, 2026, following a proposal by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare and reflecting the Government’s continuing efforts to support employee welfare amid rising living costs.

New Remuneration Rates

The notice sets out the following minimum-wage and cost-of-living increases for employees working in production, business, and service units throughout Laos:

  • The new statutory minimum wage for private-sector employees will be LAK 2,000,000 (approximately USD 90) per month, up from the current minimum wage of LAK 1,600,000 (approximately USD 72).
  • The statutory cost-of-living allowance will be LAK 1,400,000 (approximately USD 63) per month, up from the current allowance of LAK 900,000 (approximately USD 41).

As a result, the minimum total remuneration that employers must provide to eligible employees will rise to LAK 3,400,000 (approximately USD 153) per month, up from LAK 2,500,000 (approximately USD 113).

Outlook

Employers operating in Laos should review their current payroll practices and employment arrangements to ensure compliance with the revised remuneration requirements by January 1, 2027. Businesses should also assess the financial and operational impact of the increase and make any necessary adjustments in advance of the effective date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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