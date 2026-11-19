Laos has tightened enforcement of capital contribution reporting requirements for enterprises, with authorities now targeting noncompliant companies with potential fines, registration suspensions, and mandatory corporate restructuring. Earlier this year, the Department of Enterprise Management (DEM) of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC) issued a series of notices culminating in a firm deadline for all affected enterprises to file their capital contribution reports. Most recently, the DEM has emphasized its enforcement stance and the consequences of noncompliance with the reporting requirements.

Background: Capital Contribution and Reporting Requirements

Enterprises in Laos are required to fully contribute their registered capital within one year of establishment, as stipulated in MOIC Decision No. 2025/MOIC on Enterprise Registration Capital Contribution, in force from October 23, 2025. Enterprises established before this date were given a deadline of October 23, 2026, to complete their contributions.

The MOIC decision did not, however, require enterprises to report their contributions or submit supporting evidence to the MOIC. Thus, on June 8, 2026, the DEM issued Notice No. 1243/DEM, requiring enterprises established on or after October 23, 2025, to report their capital contributions to the DEM within one year of establishment. The notice also prescribed the filing procedures and forms and set out the sanctions for noncompliance.

DEM Urges Compliance

On October 13, 2026, the DEM issued Additional Notice No. 2250/DEM, which took effect on the same day. The notice extended the reporting requirement to enterprises established before October 23, 2025, and required them to submit their capital contribution reports to the DEM by October 23, 2026. The additional notice states that noncompliant enterprises will be required, within 60 days, to register a rectification of their corporate status with the DEM by:

Reducing their registered capital,

Reducing the number of shareholders, or

Dissolving the enterprise.

Enterprises that remain noncompliant may face further administrative measures under MOIC Decision No. 2025/MOIC, including fines and suspension of their enterprise registration certificate.

On October 30, 2026, the DEM issued Notice No. 177/ERO, effective the same day. The notice lists 2,877 enterprises and requires them, together with all other enterprises established before October 23, 2025, to submit their capital contribution reports to the DEM within 60 working days of October 30, 2026. As a precaution, affected enterprises should file their reports before the end of December 2026. Enterprises that fail to comply will face strict sanctions.

Maintaining Compliance

Enterprises operating in Laos should review their compliance status and confirm that their capital contribution reports and all required supporting documents have been submitted. Enterprises that have not yet filed should do so promptly, as the authorities are intensifying enforcement and may impose administrative penalties or suspend enterprise registrations for continued noncompliance.