Kenya Real Estate Outlook 2026

Kenya’s real estate market has absorbed the regulatory reforms and market shifts of 2025. Attention now turns to the forces that will shape the sector in 2026 and beyond.

The Finance Act 2026 is changing the economics of property ownership and development, new asset classes are emerging and sustainable development is picking up pace. Overall, the outlook is one of cautious optimism, tempered by the need for selectivity and discipline.

This article looks at the key themes we expect to define the Kenyan real estate sector in the years ahead.

The Finance Act 2026: tax reform reshaping the sector

The Finance Act 2026, signed into law on 23 June 2026, contains several provisions that directly affect real estate. Transfers of property to registered real estate investment trusts ("REITs") are now exempt from capital gains tax ("CGT"), and the stamp duty exemption for REIT transfers has been reinstated. These measures should speed up REIT participation by reducing the costs of bringing assets together into a REIT.

Against these incentives, the residential rental income tax rate has risen from 7.5% to 10%, and all landlords must now register with the Kenya Revenue Authority ("KRA").

The Act has also removed the preferential 15% corporation tax rate for approved companies that build at least 100 residential units a year. Those companies will now pay the standard rate of 30%, which doubles their rate of tax. Developers may pass some of this cost on, so residential unit prices could rise as they try to keep projects profitable.

The KRA’s Real Estate Sector Audit Plan specifically targets developments valued at more than KES 500 million, with a focus on CGT classification, VAT compliance and stamp duty apportionment. Market participants should expect closer scrutiny and make sure their tax affairs are in order.

REIT market growth

The REIT market is set for meaningful growth. On 11 March 2026, the ALP Industrial USD REIT listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange as the first US dollar-denominated security to trade there, raising USD 34.55 million in an offering that was 115% oversubscribed. The TRIFIC Green USD Income REIT has also been licensed. Together with the CGT and stamp duty exemptions under the Finance Act 2026, these developments make it much easier to form REITs and raise capital through them.

The rise of thematic REITs, such as industrial, green and student housing vehicles, is a sign that the market is maturing. It also gives investors more varied exposure to Kenyan real estate through listed, liquid instruments.

Data centres: digital infrastructure as real estate

Data centres are perhaps the most significant emerging asset class in Kenyan real estate. Kenya has become one of Africa’s leading destinations for data centre investment. Nairobi attracts major digital players because of its secure and reliable infrastructure, and it already hosts most of the country’s operational data centres. Rapid growth in fintech, e-commerce and artificial intelligence continues to drive demand for scalable data capacity, supported by a developing legal and regulatory framework.

According to the Knight Frank Kenya Wealth & Investment Trends Report 2026, 24% of wealthy Kenyan investors are targeting digital infrastructure, making it the fastest-growing allocation category. Raxio, backed by its shareholders Meridiam and Roha, has raised more than KES 49.4 billion (USD 380 million) in committed capital for its pan-African data centre expansion. In September 2025, Nxtra by Airtel broke ground on a 44 MW facility at Tatu City, which is set to be East Africa’s largest data centre.

With fibre connectivity, reliable power and growing demand from cloud providers and enterprises, Kenya is well placed to capture a large share of Africa’s data centre growth.

Student housing and purpose-built rentals

Student housing continues to emerge as a viable institutional asset class, with Acorn Holdings’ development REIT ("D-REIT") and income REIT ("I-REIT") showing that the sector can attract investment. An estimated 40% of Kenya’s housing deficit relates to student accommodation, which represents a substantial market.

Purpose-built rental developments, including co-living and managed residential schemes, are also gaining ground among developers looking for recurring income with lower vacancy risk than traditional speculative sales.

ESG and green buildings

Sustainability is shifting from a marketing point of difference to a condition of financing. The Kenya Green Finance Taxonomy, published in April 2025, sets clear definitions for green assets, while the European Investment Bank’s EUR 21.5 million commitment to the IHS Kenya Green Housing Fund shows international appetite for certified sustainable housing. The TRIFIC Green USD Income REIT and the Centre for Sustainable Finance, established in September 2025, further embed Kenya’s green development agenda.

Developers are increasingly including solar installations, rainwater harvesting and sustainable building materials as standard features, driven both by buyer and tenant preferences and by the financing incentives on offer.

Regulatory outlook for built-environment professionals

We expect regulatory enforcement to intensify, and the reform of professional regulation is a further sign of this. The Architectural and Quantity Surveying Practitioners Bill, 2026 (the “Bill”), published in Kenya Gazette Supplement No. 184 (National Assembly Bills No. 47) on 22 July 2026, is now before the National Assembly and is a significant step towards modernising the regulation of Kenya’s built-environment professions. The Bill would repeal the long-standing Architects and Quantity Surveyors Act (Cap. 525) and replace it with a comprehensive framework that, for the first time under a single statute, regulates landscape architects, interior designers and construction project managers together with architects and quantity surveyors. Professionals, firms and developers in Kenya’s construction and real estate sectors should follow the Bill closely as it progresses through Parliament.

Conclusion

Kenya’s property sector is entering a new chapter. Tax and regulatory reform is changing how deals are done, and institutional capital is increasingly drawn to emerging asset classes, from data centres and student housing to green-certified buildings. For investors, developers and occupiers willing to navigate a changing rulebook, the opportunities are real and the timing is right. We remain committed to helping our clients unlock value at every stage in this dynamic market.

This article formed part of ENS in Kenya's Real Estate Week, held from 6 to 8 October under the theme "Unlocking value at every turn: navigating the Kenyan real estate cycle". The week brought together insights, conversations and connections exploring Kenya's evolving real estate landscape.