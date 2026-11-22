The Kenya Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) has announced that its upgraded Anti-Counterfeit Integrated Management System (AIMS) Recordation Module will go live on 20 November 2026. The enhanced platform forms part of the ACA’s ongoing digital transformation programme and is aimed at improving the efficiency and accessibility of recordal services.

According to the ACA, the upgraded system is expected to reduce recordal processing times to a few days, enabling rightsholders to obtain recordation approvals more efficiently. The platform will also integrate with Kenya’s eCitizen platform and other government systems, streamlining information sharing and reducing administrative requirements for rightsholders and their representatives.

Key enhancements include:

A revised agent onboarding process.

Automated fee assessment and payment functionality.

Simplified procedures for post-recordal transactions, including: renewals changes of ownership changes of name revocations.

Real-time application tracking to improve transparency and user experience throughout the recordation process.

The upgraded AIMS Recordation Module represents a significant step in the ACA’s modernisation efforts and is expected to improve the efficiency of Kenya’s anti-counterfeiting recordal system, benefiting both rightsholders and enforcement stakeholders.

The ACA has further indicated that stakeholder training sessions will be held ahead of the launch to familiarise users with the upgraded platform. Further details regarding the training programme are expected to be issued in due course.