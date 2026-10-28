Hotel Investment In Kazakhstan - Incentives And Opportunities

tax incentives;

state in-kind grants; and

the right to employ foreign workers.

The President’s State of the Nation Address of 8 September 2025 gave the sector further momentum. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the tourism industry’s continued lack of competitiveness, the shortage of qualified professionals, and the need for a comprehensive upgrade of tourist facilities. He placed particular emphasis on mountain and ski tourism in Almaty and the Almaty Region. Modern infrastructure is essential to turning Kazakhstan’s resorts into internationally recognised destinations and establishing a strong national tourism brand.Kazakhstan has already begun to translate these priorities into its policy framework. The National Development Plan through 2029 identifies Astana, Almaty and the Almaty mountain cluster, Mangystau, Turkestan, and the Burabay resort area as priority tourism destinations. To develop these locations, the plan specifically calls for competitive hotel, restaurant, and entertainment networks, as well as reforms to the hotel classification system.Depending on the size of the investment and the scale of the project, investors may qualify for investment incentives by entering into an investment contract or an investment agreement.Kazakhstan reformed the investment contract framework under its Entrepreneurial Code with effect from 1 January 2026. In particular, it introduced a simplified investment contract that provides for state in-kind grants and exemptions from import customs duties. At the same time, the legislature removed the separate regime for priority investment project and its governing provisions from the Entrepreneurial Code. It also transferred the rules on special investment contract to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Industrial Policy. Nevertheless, KAZAKH INVEST currently continues to follow the previous approach, which includes priority investment contract and special investment contract. We therefore also take that approach into account in this analysis.The List of Priority Activities for Investment Projectsincludes “the provision of services by hotels and similar accommodation facilities” among the activities eligible for both investment contract and priority investment contract. Hotel projects may therefore qualify for statutory investment incentives if they meet the applicable requirements.Special economic zones (SEZs) offer another potential source of incentives. An SEZ is a designated area of Kazakhstan where a special legal regime applies to specified priority activities. According to KAZAKH INVEST, Kazakhstan currently has 15 SEZs.A special investment contract provides exemptions from import customs duties on eligible imports and, subject to the requirements of tax legislation, from value added tax (VAT).For hotel investors, the most relevant SEZs are those whose lists of priority activities expressly cover the construction or operation of hotels.For example, the TURAN SEZ in Turkestan lists the construction and commissioning of tourist accommodation, sanatoriums, and wellness facilities as priority activities. It also covers the provision of hotel and similar accommodation services.The Aktau Seaport SEZ likewise expressly includes the provision of hotel and similar accommodation services. Historically, its list also separately covered construction of the AKTAU RESORT HOTEL multifunctional complex.The Khorgos-Eastern Gate SEZ permits the construction and commissioning of hotels with restaurants in accordance with the relevant design and cost-estimate documentation. Following amendments in 2025, however, this activity is eligible only within the airport area. Investors should consider this restriction when selecting a site.Investors should not assume that they can combine SEZ incentives with benefits under an investment agreement. One condition for incentives under an investment agreement is that the recipient must not operate the relevant activity in an SEZ under its special regime. At the project structuring stage, investors therefore need to assess which regime delivers the greater economic benefit.Investment agreement currently offer the broadest range of investment incentives.The legislation establishes two separate eligibility grounds for tourism and hospitality projects.The first covers the development of long-term assets that can meet tourists’ needs in priority tourism areas. The minimum investment is 200,000 monthly calculation indices(MCIs), or approximately USD 184,800.In February 2024, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports announced that it had expanded the list of priority tourist destinations from 10 to 20. The top 20 include the Shchuchinsk-Burabay and Imantau-Shalkar resort areas, Bayanaul, Katon-Karagay, Alakol, the Almaty mountain cluster, Balkhash, Turkestan, Baikonur, Ulytau, and the Mangystau tourism area.The second eligibility ground specifically targets the hotel sector.An investor may enter into an investment agreement to develop a new hotel or expand or renovate an existing one, provided the investment reaches at least 1,000,000 MCIs (approximately USD 9,240,000).The project must also satisfy three conditions:1. The hotel must be located outside the capital and cities of republican significance. In practice, this excludes projects in Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent from the special hotel regime.2. The hotel must provide services that meet international three-, four-, or five-star standards.3. The investor must enter into a franchise agreement or a comprehensive business licence agreement with an international hotel chain that operates at least 1,000 hotels across ten or more foreign countries.This framework is particularly noteworthy. Rather than simply encouraging more hotel rooms, the government aims to attract international hotel brands to Kazakhstan’s regions.That approach can offer substantial advantages to resort destinations and regional centres. An international hotel operator brings brand recognition, centralised reservation systems, loyalty programmes, and consistent service standards. Investment incentives, in turn, can help offset the higher initial capital expenditure (CAPEX) associated with such projects.An investment agreement offers a considerably broader package of support than an investment contract.Under the Entrepreneurial Code, it may provide for:The tax incentives include a 100% reduction in assessed corporate income tax, a zero coefficient for land tax rates, and a 0% property tax rate applied to the tax base. A stability mechanism also applies to the relevant tax terms.The maximum period for tax incentives under an agreement depends on the project value and the type of activity. As a general rule, however, it cannot exceed ten years.These incentives can have a particularly significant financial impact on hotel projects. Hotels are capital-intensive assets. They involve substantial land and construction costs, considerable upfront expenditure on equipment and furnishings, and a gradual increase in occupancy before operations stabilise. Reducing corporate income tax, land tax, and property tax during the early operating years can materially improve a project’s financial model.An investment agreement does not, however, provide a one-sided benefit from the state. The law requires the investor to undertake reciprocal obligations. Without those obligations, the investor cannot receive the incentives.Investors should therefore treat the agreement as a long-term contract with the state. It sets out not only incentives but also agreed capital commitments, an implementation schedule, and other obligations.Alatau City deserves particular attention from hotel investors. On 8 May 2026, Kazakhstan adopted Constitutional Law No. 286-VIII “On the Special Legal Regime of Alatau City”. The law designated Alatau City as a “city of accelerated development” and established a separate regulatory framework for investment, taxation, land relations, urban planning, and business licensing. Many of its provisions take effect in stages.The city’s development model relies primarily on private capital. The Constitutional Law expressly gives priority to private investment, while directing public budget and quasi-public sector investment primarily towards transport, utilities, energy, and social infrastructure.The special regime allows Alatau City residents to benefit from tax incentives. Depending on the project, these may cover corporate income tax, property tax, land tax, VAT, and other payments. The law permits tax incentives for up to 30 years. It also provides ten years of tax regime stability for qualifying investment projects in priority sectors, subject to the prescribed conditions.Alatau City’s projected demand also makes it relevant to the hospitality sector. Under the official master plan, its population could reach approximately 1.87 million by 2050, while annual tourist arrivals could exceed 4 million. Green District, one of the city’s four themed districts, will focus in part on tourism and entertainment.The city is also building a substantial investment pipeline. According to the Alatau City administration, by summer 2026 the pipeline comprised 53 projects with a combined value exceeding KZT 2 trillion.Article 81 of the Constitutional Law is particularly important when structuring investments. It prohibits parties from entering into agreement on investment, investment obligation agreement, or simplified investment contract under the nationwide regime for projects located in Alatau City. Agreements signed before this restriction continue to remain valid.Investors should therefore view Alatau City not as another SEZ whose incentives they can automatically combine with an ordinary investment contract, but as a distinct investment jurisdiction within Kazakhstan, with its own incentives and transitional rules.When choosing a site, prospective hotel investors should compare the project economics under the Alatau City framework with those available under the nationwide regime, an SEZ, or an investment agreement.Kazakhstan’s hotel market is entering a new phase. Steady growth in tourist arrivals coincides with significant changes to investment legislation and state support mechanisms.At the same time, the government continues to develop infrastructure in key tourist destinations, encourage new hotel projects, including properties operated by international hotel chains, and tailor investment incentives to each project’s scale, structure, and location.For investors, growing demand and a wider range of state support mechanisms create new opportunities to develop both major international hotel projects and regional tourism facilities.