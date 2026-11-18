The collaboration covers both directions of the corridor, including UK investors entering Kazakhstan or already developing projects there, and Kazakh exporters entering the UK market. The firms’ shared aim is to connect international investment and commercial opportunity with practical regional expertise. Businesses operating across these markets need strong commercial relationships and a sound legal footing from the outset. Together, AngloKazakh and Unicase will support them at each stage, from market entry through to project development and implementation.



AngloKazakh brings international commercial, strategic advisory and project development experience, together with direct relationships across UK business and government. Unicase brings on-the-ground legal and regulatory expertise. With offices in Almaty and Astana, it covers Uzbekistan through its alliance firm in Tashkent and works with partnering firms in Central Asia.



The partnership is closely aligned with the priorities set out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his State of the Nation Address in October, including private investment, the rule of law and the modernisation of Kazakhstan's infrastructure and energy sector. Unicase is actively involved in the promotion of Alatau City, where an Investment Court based on English common law is to be established, and advises on energy projects nationwide. AngloKazakh, for its part, draws on its relationships across UK business and government to connect British investors and technology providers with opportunities in these sectors.



Nicholas Pomeroy, Founder & Principal of AngloKazakh, said: ‘Kazakhstan and Central Asia offer significant opportunities for international businesses and investors, but successful market entry and project development require more than identifying opportunities. They require strong local relationships, a clear understanding of the business environment and the ability to turn strategy into practical results. Our collaboration with Unicase brings together complementary commercial and legal expertise, enabling us to support clients from initial market entry through to project development and implementation.’



Nurlan Kubenov, Partner, Head of Regulatory at Unicase, said: ‘Legal certainty is a key foundation for successful international investment. Understanding the local regulatory environment, anticipating legal challenges and structuring investments properly from the outset can make a real difference to the success of a project. Through our cooperation with AngloKazakh, we look forward to helping international businesses navigate Kazakhstan’s legal landscape with confidence.’

Saniya Perzadayeva, Senior Partner at Unicase, added: ‘This is the right step, and we intend to develop it further.’