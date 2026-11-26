1. The Concept and Purpose of the IDERA

The IDERA (Irrevocable De-Registration and Export Request Authorisation) is an irrevocable authorisation given to a creditor to have an aircraft removed from the state register (de-registration) and exported from the state of registration. The authorisation is granted by the debtor (the operator or the owner of the aircraft) in favour of the creditor at the same time as the contract under which the acquisition or lease of the aircraft is financed.

Upon an event of default defined in the contract, the creditor may, acting alone and without the debtor’s involvement, apply to the registering organisation (in Kazakhstan, Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC) for the de-registration of the aircraft and permission to export it. Because the debtor’s consent is given in advance and cannot be revoked, there is no need for a court or arbitral award, which would otherwise be required to recover the aircraft (depending on the dispute resolution procedure agreed by the parties). The IDERA therefore substantially reduces the time and cost of repossessing an aircraft.

2. Legal Regime of the IDERA in Kazakhstan

The Republic of Kazakhstan is a party to the Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment (the Cape Town Convention) and the Protocol thereto on Matters Specific to Aircraft Equipment, both signed in Cape Town on 16 November 2001. The Convention and the Protocol were ratified by Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 29-V dated 5 July 2012.[1] In Article 2 of that law, Kazakhstan declared that it will apply Article XIII of the Protocol, which establishes the IDERA mechanism.[2] In addition, under the declaration made pursuant to Article 54(2) of the Convention, any remedy that is not expressed to require an application to the court may be exercised without a court order, judgment or any other judicial act.[3] There is, therefore, a normative basis for creditors that finance aircraft registered in Kazakhstan to rely on the IDERA.

Two registries must be distinguished. The International Registry, operated by Aviareto (Ireland), which was designated for that purpose by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), serves to register international interests and to determine their priority; it does not provide for the removal of an aircraft. De-registration takes place in the national register, the State Register of Civil Aircraft of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Under Article 45(3) of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On the Use of the Airspace of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Aviation Activities”, rights in civil aircraft, as well as irrevocable authorisations, are registered in that register by the authorised organisation in the sphere of civil aviation; since 1 August 2019 that function has been assigned to Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC.[4] The sector is regulated by the authorised body in the sphere of civil aviation, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

However, recognition of the IDERA does not mean that an aircraft can be exported without obstacles. The same law contains declarations that may, in practice, hinder or suspend its enforcement. The greatest risk arises from encumbrances that are not reflected in the International Registry and therefore cannot be discovered by a search of it: unpaid wages, the retention of the aircraft by a repair organisation, and the arrest or detention of the aircraft by a public authority.

3. Four Groups of Restrictions

The enforcement of an IDERA may be limited by rules falling into four groups. They should be taken into account both in the legal due diligence on the transaction and when planning the procedure for repossessing the aircraft following a default by the debtor.

3.1. Rights Having Priority Without Registration

By virtue of Kazakhstan’s declarations, certain rights rank ahead of the creditor’s registered international interest (that is, its right in the aircraft under a security agreement, a lease or a title reservation agreement) by operation of law, without being registered themselves.[5] These rights are:

claims of employees for unpaid wages arising since the time of a declared default by the employer under a contract to finance or lease the aircraft;

liens of repairers in possession of the aircraft, to the extent of the services performed on the aircraft and the value added to it.

Moreover, under its declaration pursuant to Article 39(1)(b), Kazakhstan has preserved the right of the State, state entities, intergovernmental organisations and other private providers of public services to arrest or detain an aircraft under Kazakhstan law for payment of amounts owed to them directly relating to the services provided by them in respect of that aircraft or another object. The declaration does not contain a closed list of such services and is worded in general terms. The context suggests that it primarily covers airport and air navigation charges; however, the text of the declaration is not limited to them and does not exclude other types of debt owed to public authorities and organisations.

The practical significance of these encumbrances is that they are not subject to registration in the International Registry and are not revealed by a search of it. Unpaid wages, or the retention of the aircraft by a repairer, may in practice prevent export even where a valid IDERA is in place.

3.2. Rights Registrable in the International Registry

Kazakhstan has permitted the registration in the International Registry of three categories of non-consensual rights arising by operation of law or under a court order:[6]

the right of a person who has obtained a court order for the arrest of an aircraft, in order to enforce a judgment that has entered into force;

the right to arrest property and other rights of public authorities as security for tax and other obligations (except those covered by the declaration under Article 39(1)(a) of the Convention, namely wage claims and repair claims, see section 3.1);

any other non-consensual rights not covered by the declaration under Article 39(1)(a) of the Convention.

The priority of such rights is determined by the date of registration: the person who registered its right earlier ranks first. The corresponding risk can be reduced by searching the International Registry in advance and registering the creditor’s international interest as soon as possible.

3.3. Insolvency of the Debtor: the Waiting Period

Kazakhstan has applied Alternative A of Article XI of the Protocol to all types of insolvency proceedings and has set a waiting period of 60 calendar days.[7] During that period, the creditor’s exercise of remedies, including the de-registration and export of the aircraft under the IDERA, may be suspended. At the end of the period, the aircraft must be given up to the creditor if, by that time, the insolvency administrator has not cured the defaults and has not undertaken to perform the contract going forward.

3.4. Time Limits for Interim Court Measures

Kazakhstan has applied Article X of the Protocol and has set the maximum periods within which the court must grant the relevant interim measure:[8]

10 calendar days, for measures to preserve the aircraft, to deliver it into possession, control or custody, and to prohibit a change of its location;

30 calendar days, for measures to lease or manage the aircraft in order to generate income, and to sell it.

4. Recommendations on Structuring the Transaction

At the due diligence stage, it is advisable not to rely only on the information in the State Register and the International Registry, but also to check circumstances that they do not reflect. In particular, the debtor should be asked for written confirmation that there is no:

debt for wages;

debt for repair work, and no retention of the aircraft by a repair organisation;

debt for airport and air navigation services, including debt relating to other aircraft of the operator (since the declaration permits the detention of an aircraft for amounts relating to services provided in respect of another object).

In addition, the International Registry should be searched for judicial arrests and tax liens, and the creditor’s international interest should be registered as soon as possible. Such registration protects against the risks addressed in Article 40 of the Convention (where priority belongs to the person who registered its right first), but not against the risks under Article 39: debts for wages and for repair work are not covered by it.

In addition, under Article IX(2) of the Protocol, a creditor may not resort to de-registration and export without the prior written consent of the holder of any registered interest ranking in priority to its own. Under Article IX(5), the registration authority, if it so requires, may ask the authorised party to confirm that all such prior-ranking registered interests have been discharged or that their holders consent to the de-registration and export. Accordingly, for a creditor whose interest does not rank first, the use of the IDERA depends on the consent of the holders of prior-ranking interests or on the discharge of the obligations owed to them.



Finally, when planning the repossession of the aircraft, account should be taken of the possible 60-day waiting period if insolvency proceedings have already been commenced against the debtor at the time of the default.

Footnotes

1. The Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment and the Protocol thereto on Matters Specific to Aircraft Equipment were signed in Cape Town on 16 November 2001 and ratified by Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 29-V dated 5 July 2012 “On the Ratification of the Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment and the Protocol to the Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment on Matters Specific to Aircraft Equipment”.

2. Article 2 of Law No. 29-V (declaration under Article XXX(1) of the Protocol); Article XIII of the Protocol on Matters Specific to Aircraft Equipment.

3. Article 54(2) of the Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment; Article 1 of Law No. 29-V.

4. Article 45(3) of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 339-IV dated 15 July 2010 “On the Use of the Airspace of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Aviation Activities”; Article 16-9(1) of the same law; Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan No. 530 dated 25 July 2019 “On the Determination of the Authorised Organisation in the Sphere of Civil Aviation”.

5. Article 39(1)(a) and (b) of the Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment; declarations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Article 1(1) and (2) of Law No. 29-V (deposited with UNIDROIT as Form No. 1 and Form No. 4). In the declaration under Article 39(1)(b) (Form No. 4), Kazakhstan declares that nothing in the Convention shall affect the right of the Republic of Kazakhstan or a state entity, intergovernmental organisation or other private provider of public services to arrest or detain an object under the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan for payment of amounts owed to such entity, organisation or provider “directly relating to those services in respect of that object or another object”.

6. Article 40 of the Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment.

7. Article XI of the Protocol on Matters Specific to Aircraft Equipment, Alternative A; Article 2 of Law No. 29-V.