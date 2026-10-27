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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Jersey's New Administration Regime Put Into Practice For The First Time

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The Royal Court of Jersey has issued its first administration order under the Island's new corporate rescue regime, confirming the framework is now operational. This landmark development provides Jersey companies with a domestic alternative to winding up, offering directors, lenders and creditors a practical tool to preserve value and achieve better outcomes for stakeholders in financial distress situations.

JerseyInsolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Simon Hurry
Simon Hurry
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Key Takeaways

  • The Royal Court has made the first administration order under Jersey's new corporate rescue regime, confirming the framework is now operational in practice.

  • Administration gives financially distressed companies a new alternative to winding up, with the potential to preserve value and improve outcomes for creditors.

  • Jersey companies now have access to a domestic administration process, reducing the need to rely on cross-border solutions to achieve restructuring objectives.

The Royal Court of Jersey has made the first administration order under Jersey's new administration regime, marking a significant milestone in the Island's insolvency and restructuring landscape. Made in September, the order demonstrates that the corporate rescue framework introduced earlier this year is now operating in practice.

Introduced in June, administration provides companies in financial distress with access to a formal, court-supervised rescue procedure designed either to rescue a company as a going concern or achieve a better outcome for creditors than would be available through a winding up. The regime was introduced to fill a long-recognised gap in Jersey's restructuring toolkit and provide a domestic corporate rescue process for the first time.

For directors, lenders and creditors, the first administration order provides early confirmation that the regime is available as a practical restructuring and rescue tool. Companies experiencing financial difficulties now have access to an additional option that may help preserve value, protect viable businesses and deliver improved outcomes for stakeholders where a winding up would otherwise be the only realistic course of action.

The development is also significant because, prior to the introduction of the regime, Jersey companies seeking the benefits of administration often had to rely on cross-border solutions involving the English courts. Foreign administration is now a matter of strategic choice rather than necessity, giving businesses, creditors and their advisers greater flexibility when considering restructuring options.

While only the first case under the new legislation, the administration order represents an important early test of a regime expected to play an increasingly important role in restructurings involving Jersey companies. As further cases emerge, they will help shape the practical application of this important addition to Jersey's insolvency framework and provide greater certainty for market participants.

For a detailed overview of Jersey's administration regime and its practical implications, read our recent article: A new dawn for corporate rescue in Jersey.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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