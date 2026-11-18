Briefing Summary:

The guide provides the latest legal information on whose consent is required for child relocation, the possibility of relocation without full consent, applications to state authorities for permission to relocate, relocation within a jurisdiction, the steps taken to return abducted children, and the role of the Hague Convention. The guide also covers parental responsibility, particularly as it applies to birth parents and non-genetic parents, the relevance of marriage, and the treatment of same-sex relationships in this area.

Service Area: Dispute Resolution and Litigation, Civil and Family Disputes, Family Law

Location: Jersey

Content Authors: Lauren Glynn, Victoria Cure, Tara Lee

The care provider’s ability to make decisions about the child

1.1 Parental responsibility

In Jersey, a parent’s decision-making power is known as parental responsibility. It is defined in Article 1(1) of the Children (Jersey) Law 2002 (CJL) as being “all the rights, duties, powers, responsibilities and authority that the parent of a child has in relation to the child and the child’s property”.

Parental responsibility encompasses the right to make important decisions about a child, including, but not limited to, their education, religion, healthcare, name and where they should live.

1.2 Requirements for birth mothers

A child’s birth mother automatically acquires parental responsibility in Jersey.

1.3 Requirements for fathers

A father’s parental responsibility is dependent on his relationship to the child’s mother at the time of a child’s birth.

A father will only automatically have parental responsibility if the mother and father were married, or civil partners, at the time of the child’s birth or if the child was born in Jersey after 2 December 2016 and the father’s name is registered on the child’s birth certificate.

For children born in Jersey before 2 December 2016, if the child’s father and mother are neither married to, nor civil partners of, each other at the time of the child’s birth, a father will not automatically have parental responsibility for his child(ren). In order to acquire parental responsibility, an unmarried father must enter into a parental responsibility agreement with the child’s mother or apply to the court for a parental responsibility order. A parental responsibility agreement must be made in the form set out in the Schedule to the Children (Parental Responsibility Agreement) Rules 2005 and must be filed with the Family Division of the Royal Court of Jersey. In the case of children born in Jersey before 2 December 2016, a father who is registered on the child’s birth certificate will acquire parental responsibility for a child upon subsequently marrying, or entering into a civil partnership with, the child’s mother.

Jersey is not currently party to the Convention of 19 October 1996 on Jurisdiction, Applicable Law, Recognition, Enforcement and Co-Operation in Respect of Parental Responsibility and Measure for the Protection of Children. This means that, even if a parent had parental responsibility for a child in the country in which they previously lived and/or in which the child was born, that position may not be recognised in Jersey.

The factors to be considered in determining whether to grant parental responsibility to an unmarried father pursuant to Article 5 of the CJL 2002 were confirmed by the Royal Court in G v K 2005 JLR N [39], as follows:

the commitment of the father to the child;

the attachment between the father and child; and

the father’s motivation for the application.

In LS v NS 2007 JLR N [37], the Royal Court confirmed the test above and noted that the welfare of the child was paramount. It was further noted that parental responsibility confers an important status on fathers, and the order should usually be granted unless clearly contrary to the child’s welfare.

1.4 Requirements for non-genetic parents

A non-genetic parent can obtain parental responsibility in the following ways.

Adoption – pursuant to the Adoption (Jersey) Law 1961, an adoptive parent automatically acquires parental responsibility by the making of an adoption order.

Step-parents – a step-parent does not acquire parental responsibility automatically by marrying, or entering into a civil partnership with, a child’s parent. A step-parent who is married to, or in a civil partnership with, the child’s parent, may acquire parental responsibility for their step-child(ren) by entering into a parental responsibility agreement, providing each parent with parental responsibility (or if any other person has parental responsibility for the child, all of those people) consent to the arrangement. The court may, on an application by a step-parent, order that the step-parent is to have parental responsibility for the child. Same-sex female parents – see 1.6 Same-Sex Relationships.

Surrogacy – the law changed significantly in November 2025 when the Children and Civil Status (Amendments) (Jersey) Law 2024 came into force introducing a Jersey parental order regime for surrogacy. A mother is defined in Article 1(1) of the CJL 2002 as “the woman who gives birth to the child”. Accordingly, the surrogate mother is the child’s legal mother at birth, regardless of genetics. A surrogate mother is defined in Article 1B(2) of the CJL 2002 as a woman who is pregnant under an arrangement (“a surrogacy arrangement”) made before the woman becomes pregnant and with a view to a child born of the pregnancy, under the arrangement, being handed over to, and parental responsibility being met (so far as practicable) by, another person. If the surrogate is married, or in a civil partnership, her spouse or civil partner also has parental responsibility, unless it can be shown that they did not consent to the arrangement. The intended parents can apply to the court for a parental order, which extinguishes the legal parenthood of the surrogate (and her partner) and confers it on them. Parental orders may be made in favour of either a sole applicant or joint applicants. A parental order can only be made if: the child was borne by a woman who is not one of the applicants for the parental order as a result of placing in her of an embryo or sperm and eggs, or of artificial insemination (whether in a course of relevant fertility treatment or otherwise); the child’s birth is registered in Jersey; the applicant’s gametes or, in the case of a joint application, the gametes of at least one of the applicants, were used in the child’s conception; the application for the order is made not later than six months after the child’s birth; the applicant is at least 18 years old, or, in the case of a joint application, both applicants are at least 18 years old when the parental order is made; the child’s home is the same as the applicant’s and the applicant, or, in the case of a joint application, at least one of the applicants is domiciled in Jersey; no other parental order has been made in relation to the child; and in the case of a joint application, at the time the application is made, the applicants must be spouses or civil partners of each other or in an enduring relationship with each other.

Before making a parental order, the court must be satisfied that the surrogate mother, together with any partner who consented to her clinical treatment, freely and unconditionally consented to the making of the order with full understanding of what is involved. Consent of the surrogate mother is ineffective if given in the first six weeks after the birth of the child.

Jersey has adopted an altruistic surrogacy model. The court must be satisfied that no money or other benefit (other than for expenses reasonably incurred) has been given or received by the surrogate mother.

Guardian – pursuant to Article 7 of the CJL 2002, a person appointed as a child’s guardian shall have parental responsibility for the child concerned.

Public law proceedings – where a care order is in force with respect to a child, the Minister for Children and Families shall have parental responsibility for the child. If an emergency protection order is in force with respect to a child, the applicant shall have parental responsibility for the child but shall only take such action in meeting such responsibility as is reasonably required to safeguard or promote the child’s welfare having regard to the duration of the order.

Residence order – where the court makes a residence order in favour of any person who is not the parent or guardian of the child, that person shall have parental responsibility for the child while the residence order remains in force. It is important to note that, where a person who is not the child’s parent has parental responsibility for a child as a result of a residence order, the person shall not have the right to consent, or refuse to consent, to the making of an application with respect to freeing a child for adoption or the making of an adoption order.

1.5 Relevance of marriage at point of conception or birth

As set out in 1.3 Requirements for fathers, a father will automatically acquire parental responsibility if married to, or in a civil partnership with, the child’s mother at the time of the child’s birth.

1.6 Same-sex relationships

In Jersey, same-sex marriage is recognised in the Marriage and Civil Status (Amendment No 4) Jersey Law 2018.

A birth mother acquires legal parent status and parental responsibility by virtue of being the birth mother.

If a child’s mother and second parent were married to, or civil partners of, each other at the time of the child’s birth, they each have parental responsibility for the child.

If a child’s mother and second parent are neither married to, nor civil partners of, each other at the time of the child’s birth:

the second parent has parental responsibility for the child if she becomes registered as the child’s second parent under Part 5 of the Civil Status Law;

the mother and the second parent may make an agreement providing for the second parent to have parental responsibility for the child; or

the court may, on the second parent’s application, order that she is to have parental responsibility for the child.

A second female parent may also obtain parental responsibility via a residence order made in her favour.

Notably, the provisions outlined above relate to female same-sex relationships. Where the same-sex relationship is between males, it will be necessary to apply for a parental order. It will also be necessary to apply for a parental order in any case where a surrogate has been used.

To apply for a parental order, the applicant’s gametes, or, in the case of a joint application, the gametes of at least one of the applicants, must have been used in the child’s conception. Where the gametes of at least one of the applicants were not used, the applicant(s) would need to apply to adopt the child.

Where the birth mother is married to, or in a civil partnership with, a man, the man will be treated in law as the father of the child unless (i) it is shown that the man did not consent to the placing of the embryo and sperm and eggs in the woman or her artificial insemination, or (ii) the child is treated by virtue of adoption or a parental order as not being the man’s child.

1.7 Adoption

An adoptive parent automatically acquires parental responsibility upon the making of an adoption order.

Pursuant to the Adoption (Jersey) Law 1961, the court must be satisfied that each parent or the guardian of the child agrees generally and unconditionally to the making of an adoption order or that it is appropriate for such consent to be dispensed with in accordance with a ground specified in Article 13(2) of the law.

2. Relocation

2.1 Whose consent is required for relocation?

In order for a parent to lawfully, permanently remove a child from Jersey, they need to have either (i) the consent of any other party with parental responsibility or (ii) an order of the court. If a parent permanently removes a child from Jersey without the consent of those with parental responsibility, they are likely to be committing the criminal offence of child abduction.

2.2 Relocation without full consent

If a parent is unable to obtain the consent of any other party with parental responsibility, it will be necessary for them to make an application to the Family Division of the Royal Court of Jersey seeking the court’s leave to remove the child permanently from the jurisdiction. Such applications are commonly referred to as “leave to remove” applications.

2.3 Application to a state authority for permission to relocate a child

2.3.1 Factors determining an application for relocation

In considering a leave to remove application, the child’s welfare will be the court’s paramount consideration, and the court must have regard to the factors set out in what is known as the “welfare checklist” in Article 2(3) of the Children Law (Jersey) Law 2002, which are as follows:

the ascertainable wishes and feelings of the child concerned (considered in light of the child’s age and understanding);

the child’s physical, emotional and educational needs;

the likely effect on the child of any characteristics of the child which the court considers relevant;

any harm which the child has suffered or is at risk of suffering;

how capable each of the child’s parents, and any other person in relation to whom the court considers the question to be relevant, is of meeting the child’s needs; and

the range of powers available to the court under this Law in the proceedings in question.

As noted by the Royal Court in In the matter of LL and MM (Prohibited Steps Order and Residence Order) [2020] JRC 137 and applied by the Family Division sitting in A v B (Family) [2019] JRC 001A:

“The legal test to be applied is now very straight-forward. It is the application of the principle of the paramountcy of the children’s best interests, as taxonomised by the checklist in Section 1(3) of the 1989 Act. That principle is not to be glossed, augmented or steered by any presumption in favour of the putative relocator. Lord Justice Thorpe’s famous “discipline” in Payne v Payne [2001] 1 FLR 1052 is now relegated to no more than guidance, guidance which can be drawn on, or not, as the individual case demands. In fact, most of the features of that guidance are statements of the obvious” per Mostyn, J in GT v RJ [2018] EWFC 26.

In summary, the court must determine whether it is in the child’s best interests to relocate or not.

2.3.2 Wishes and feelings of the child

As noted in 2.3.1 Factors determining an application for relocation, the wishes and feelings of the child will be considered as part of the welfare checklist.

2.3.3 Age/maturity of the child

The extent to which a child’s wishes and feelings will be taken into account depends on the age and maturity of the child and the specific circumstances of the case. The wishes and feelings of an older child are likely to weigh more heavily in the court’s decision than those of a younger child. However, it is acknowledged that children of any age are not usually able to fully understand the implications of relocation and cases are unlikely to be determined on the basis of the child’s wishes and feelings.

2.3.4 Importance of keeping children together

The court considers it to be very important to keep children of the family together, where this is possible. However, the outcome will depend on the specific circumstances of the particular case.

2.3.5 Loss of contact

An important factor in a successful leave to remove application will often be demonstrating how meaningful contact with the left-behind parent can be maintained and supported. Courts are very critical of relocation proposals that do not acknowledge the other parent’s important role in a child’s life. Parents applying for permission to relocate should include detailed proposals for how a child can maintain their relationship with the left-behind parent in their application.

2.3.6 Which reasons for relocation are viewed most favourably?

Jersey is a very expensive offshore jurisdiction to live in, and the court is sympathetic in cases in which both parents have moved to Jersey and, following their separation, are struggling to be able to afford to meet their child’s basic needs without reliance on state benefits. Notably, Jersey law restricts who can rent and buy property, and state benefits are not available for the first five years of residency in Jersey.

Courts are also often sympathetic where parties move to Jersey and then separate in a very short timeframe, with one parent wanting to return home. It is often the case that these families have a very small, if any, support network in Jersey upon which to rely. The cost of childcare provision for children under school age is often higher than a parent’s income.

2.3.7 Grounds for opposition to relocation

As noted in 2.3.1 Factors determining an application for relocation, all applications will be determined by reference to the relevant child’s welfare. The court is likely to be particularly sympathetic to an objection that a parent is seeking to remove a child from Jersey with the purpose of frustrating their relationship with the other parent, where this is supported by the evidence.

2.3.8 Costs of an application for relocation

Whether a parent should be given leave to permanently remove a child from Jersey is a binary decision and cases very rarely settle; in most cases a final hearing is necessary and the final hearing will ordinarily be between two and five days in duration. This means that leave to remove applications are often expensive with legal fees frequently being incurred between GBP50,000 and GBP100,000.

2.3.9 Time taken by an application for relocation

It is ordinarily expected that an application for leave to remove would be determined within six to 12 months, depending on the court’s availability and any need for expert evidence.

2.3.10 Primary caregivers versus left-behind parents

There is no preference or bias between the impact of the move, or the move being refused, on the child’s primary caregiver or the left-behind parent, but the impact on both parents will be taken into account in the context of the child’s welfare.

2.4 Relocation within a jurisdiction

Jersey is a small, nine-by-five-mile island. Parents do not require the consent of anyone else with parental responsibility to move within the island.

3. Child abduction

3.1 Legality

Pursuant to the Criminal Law (Child Abduction) (Jersey) Law 2005, it is a criminal offence for a person connected with a child under the age of 16 years to take or send the child out of Jersey without the appropriate consent. A person is deemed to be connected with the child if they are:

a parent of the child;

a guardian of the child;

a person in whose favour a residence order is in force with respect to the child; or

a person having custody of the child.

The law does not apply to people who have a residence order in respect of the child, if they remove or take the child out of Jersey for a period of less than one month.

No offence is committed by the person taking or sending the child out of Jersey without the consent of another person whose consent is required, if the person:

does so in the belief that the other person has consented, or would consent if the other person was aware of all the relevant circumstances;

has taken all reasonable steps to communicate with the other person but has been unable to communicate with that other person; or

the other person has unreasonably refused to consent – note, this defence does not apply if the other person has a residence order in respect of the child, has custody of the child, or the person taking or sending the child out of Jersey is, by so acting, in breach of an order made by a court in Jersey.

Notably, these defences apply only to the criminal offence of abduction.

It is also a criminal offence for other persons (ie, a person not deemed to be connected with the child) to take or detain a child under the age of 16 years out of Jersey without lawful authority or excuse.

The maximum penalty under the Criminal Law (Child Abduction) (Jersey) Law 2005 is seven years’ imprisonment and/or a fine.

It is also unlawful (under civil law) to remove a child from Jersey, either temporarily or permanently, without either the permission of all those with parental responsibility for the child or an order permitting removal from the Family Division of the Royal Court of Jersey, save that a person with a residence order in respect of the child may remove the child from Jersey without consent for a period of less than one month.

3.2 Steps taken to return abducted children

If a child has been removed from Jersey without the relevant consent, measures are available to aid the return of the child from the country to which they have been taken.

If a child is removed from Jersey to anywhere in the UK, namely England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland (or from any of those countries into Jersey), reciprocal legislation exists providing for the recognition, registration and enforcement of orders in respect of children made under Part 1 of the Family Law Act 1986 and its dependent territory modifications, and Part 3 of the Child Custody (Jurisdiction) (Jersey) Law 2005. Legal advice should be obtained in the relevant jurisdiction – ie, England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland as to how to register and enforce an order of the Jersey court in respect of the child.

Jersey is also party to the European Convention on Recognition and Enforcement of Decisions concerning Custody of Children and on Restoration of Custody of Children signed in Luxembourg on 20 May 1980 (the “European Convention”), providing for the recognition and enforcement of custody decisions across member states, including mechanisms for the restoration of custody when a child has been wrongfully removed. Legal advice should be obtained in the relevant jurisdiction as to how to register and enforce an order of the Jersey court in respect of the child.

Jersey is also a party to the Hague Convention of 25 October 1980 on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction (the “Hague Convention”) (by extension of the UK’s membership). If the country to which the child has been taken is also a party to the Hague Convention (and, if an ascension member state, has entered into relations with the UK), then an application for the summary return of the child can be filed with the Attorney General of Jersey via the Law Officers’ Department, which acts as Jersey’s Central Authority, for onward transmission to the Central Authority of the country to which the child has been removed.

Applications pursuant to the reciprocal legislation with the UK and to the European Convention require that the party seeking the return of the child has a custody order – ie, a residence order (or possibly contact/parental responsibility orders). Many left-behind parents will not have the benefit of such an order, as orders in respect of arrangements for children are only made by the court in cases where they are required – ie, where there has previously been a dispute which could not be resolved without the court’s assistance. It is also of note that Jersey is not currently party to the Convention of 19 October 1996 on Jurisdiction, Applicable Law, Recognition, Enforcement and Co-Operation in Respect of Parental Responsibility and Measure for the Protection of Children. This means that, even if a parent had parental responsibility for a child in the country in which they previously lived and/or in which the child was born, that position may not be capable of recognition in Jersey.

If a child is taken to a country outside of the UK, and which is not party to either the European Convention or the Hague Convention, advice will need to be taken in that jurisdiction as to what, if any, measures are available in that jurisdiction to aid in the return of the child.

In cases with no existing order, and/or in which there is no reciprocal legislation or convention to aid in the child’s return, it is advisable for parties to consider making an urgent ex parte application to the Royal Court of Jersey for:

immediate interim injunctive relief for the child’s immediate return to Jersey (such an order can be granted pursuant to the inherent jurisdiction);

parental responsibility (if required);

a sole or shared residence order in respect of the child; and/or

immediate interim injunctive relief for the non-removal of the child from Jersey following their return.

The Family Judges (in the lower court) currently do not have power to grant immediate interim injunctive relief for the child’s immediate return to Jersey or for the non-removal of the child from Jersey. Specific issues orders for a child’s return and/or prohibited steps orders preventing the removal of a child from Jersey can be granted by the Family Judges. However, powers of arrest can presently only be attached to injunctions.

3.3 Hague convention on the civil aspects of international child abduction

Free legal aid is available in Jersey to the parent of the abducted child and, if the child has been brought to Jersey, the abducting parent, on a means-tested basis.

Jersey is a small jurisdiction with a population of around 120,000 people. Many people relocate to Jersey for work in the offshore corporate finance and hospitality sectors. The majority of child abduction cases therefore involve children being removed from Jersey, rather than into Jersey. Noting that the vast majority of court decisions are reported in Jersey (anonymously), there are just two reported decisions dealing with the determination of an application for a child’s summary return to their country of habitual residence from Jersey pursuant to the Hague Convention. Neither was successful.

In the matter of Max (A Child) [2014] (2) JLR 413, the court determined that the father had consented to the permanent removal of the child and declined to order his return.

In Applicant parent v Birth Mother and others [2020] JCA141A, the Court of Appeal upheld the Royal Court’s decision not to order the child’s return on the basis that the child was settled in her new environment and that her return would expose her to a grave risk of psychological harm. Notably, the court’s decision regarding settlement in this case is questionable – the child had been abducted from Canada several years prior to her arrival in Jersey. In the intervening period, the child had lived a somewhat covert and itinerant existence in Spain and then France, before she was brought to Jersey illegally from France – on a four-metre inflatable dinghy. The initial application was made on 29 July 2019, but the substantive hearing did not take place until January 2020.

The court will apply the required principles set out in the Convention – namely consent, habitual residence, the exercise of rights of custody, settlement and grave risk of harm.

An application for a child’s summary return should be made to the Central Authority of the country of the child’s habitual residence, for onwards transmission to the Law Officer’s Department, on behalf of the Attorney General, in Jersey.

3.4 Non-hague convention countries

For the reasons set out in 3. Child abduction, there is very limited case law in respect of applications for the return of a child to the country from which they have been removed.

The single reported decision – E v W 2000/189 – predates the implementation of the Hague Convention in Jersey and pre-dates the coming into force of the Children (Jersey) Law 2002.

The Jersey court regularly follows and adopts the law and practice of the courts of England and Wales in children law matters. For that reason, where there is an absence of local jurisprudence, the Jersey court will follow and apply English case law, particularly in areas in which the law is developing. In Jersey, as in England and Wales, it is possible to secure the summary return of a child pursuant to the inherent jurisdiction of the court or by means of a specific issues order.

An application for the return of a child pursuant to the court’s inherent jurisdiction can only be made to the Inferior Number of the Family Division of the Royal Court of Jersey, as the Family Judges in the lower court do not have inherent jurisdiction. An application for the return of a child by way of a specific issues order can be made to any level of the Family Division.

Such applications should be heard without delay. Cases will be determined on the basis of the paramountcy principle – ie, what is in the child’s best interests but applying the principles of international law regarding child abduction – ie, that questions as to the upbringing of a child should be determined by their country of habitual residence. It is anticipated that the principles set out in J v J (Return to Non-Hague Convention Country) [2021] EWHC 2412 will be applied:

“any court which is determining any question with respect to the upbringing of a child has had a statutory duty to regard the welfare of the child as its paramount consideration”;

“there is no warrant, either in statute or authority, for the principles of The Hague Convention to be extended to countries which are not parties to it”;

“in all non-Convention cases, the Courts have consistently held that they must act in accordance with the welfare of the individual child. If they do decide to return the child, that is because it is in his best interests to do so, not because the welfare principle has been superseded by some other consideration”;

“the court does have the power, in accordance with the welfare principle, to order the immediate return of a child to a foreign jurisdiction without conducting a full investigation of the merits. In a series of cases during the 1960’s these became known as ‘kidnapping’ cases”;

“summary return should not be the automatic reaction to any and every unauthorised taking or keeping a child from his home country. On the other hand, summary return may very well be in the best interests of the individual child”;

“focus had to be on the individual child in the particular circumstances of the case”;

“the judge may find it convenient to start from the proposition that it is likely to be better for a child to return to his home country for any disputes about his future to be decided there. A case against his doing so has to be made. But the weight to be given to that proposition will vary enormously from case to case. What may be best for him in the long run may be different from what will be best for him in the short run. It should not be assumed, in this or any case, that allowing a child to remain here while his future is decided here inevitably means that he will remain here for ever”;

“one important variable... is the degree of connection of the child with each country. This is not to apply what has become the technical concept of habitual residence, but to ask in a common-sense way with which country the child has the closer connection. What is his ‘home’ country? Factors such as his nationality, where he has lived for most of his life, his first language, his race or ethnicity, his religion, his culture, and his education so far will all come into this”;

“another closely related factor will be the length of time he has spent in each country. Uprooting a child from one environment and bringing him to a completely unfamiliar one, especially if this has been done clandestinely, may well not be in his best interests”;

“in a case where the choice lies between deciding the question here or deciding it in a foreign country, differences between the legal systems cannot be irrelevant. But their relevance will depend upon the facts of the individual case. If there is a genuine issue between the parents as to whether it is in the best interests of the child to live in this country or elsewhere, it must be relevant whether that issue is capable of being tried in the courts of the country to which he is to be returned”; and

“the effect of the decision upon the child’s primary carer must also be relevant, although again not decisive.”

The identity of the country to which the child is to be returned may affect the outcome of an application. If the country in question does not determine issues in respect of children by reference to welfare – ie, what is in the child’s best interests, and/or there is serious and genuine uncertainty as to the competence of the court in the other country and/or to uphold international human rights principles, then the application is unlikely to be successful.

This chapter was first published by Chambers and Partners in September 2026, it can be viewed here.