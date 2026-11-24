On 15 October 2026, the Court of Justice of the European Union (the "CJEU") delivered its judgment in Case C-203/25, NEO GROUP UAB, concerning the application of the anti-abuse rule under the Parent-Subsidiary Directive (Directive 2011/96/EU, as amended, the "PSD") and the conditions under which the withholding tax exemption on intra-EU dividend distributions may be denied. The judgment follows the Opinion delivered by Advocate General ("AG") Kokott on 21 May 2026.

The Court confirmed that the PSD anti-abuse rule is not confined to conduit structures and that tax authorities may examine the entire chain of transactions, including steps implemented in other Member States and over an extended period, to determine whether there is abuse. At the same time, the Court made clear that no single factor, whether beneficial ownership, the correspondence of amounts or the timing of onward payments, is decisive, and that abuse must be established on the basis of an overall assessment of the relevant facts and circumstances. This Alert examines the background to the case, the Advocate General's Opinion and the key findings of the CJEU.

The case follows T Danmark and Y Denmark (Joined Cases C-116/16 and C-117/16, 26 February 2019) and Nordcurrent group (C-228/24, 3 April 2025) and may have significant implications for cross-border intra-group flows.

I. Facts of the case

The dispute arose from the Lithuanian tax authorities' refusal to grant the withholding tax exemption to dividends distributed by NEO GROUP UAB ("NEO"), a Lithuanian company, to its Cypriot parent company, Retal Industries Ltd ("Retal"), in 2016 and 2017.

The relevant corporate and financial arrangements can be summarised as follows:

Original ownership structure : Retal was initially wholly owned by Clendon Holdings Inc (" Clendon "), a company incorporated in Belize, which was itself owned by an individual resident in Cyprus (" PG ").

: Retal was initially wholly owned by Clendon Holdings Inc (" "), a company incorporated in Belize, which was itself owned by an individual resident in Cyprus (" "). Interposition of a new holding company : A Cypriot company incorporated less than three months earlier, Polymer Products Holding Ltd (" PPH "), which was also owned by PG, acquired the shares in Retal from Clendon for EUR 310.4 million. Payment of the purchase price was deferred to 2027, and the resulting receivable was assigned by Clendon to PG, thereby creating a debt of PPH towards PG.

: A Cypriot company incorporated less than three months earlier, Polymer Products Holding Ltd (" "), which was also owned by PG, acquired the shares in Retal from Clendon for EUR 310.4 million. Payment of the purchase price was deferred to 2027, and the resulting receivable was assigned by Clendon to PG, thereby creating a debt of PPH towards PG. Dividend distributions : In 2016 and 2017, NEO distributed dividends of EUR 15 million to Retal without withholding tax, relying on the exemption provided under the PSD (Retal also received EUR 13,485,032 from another Lithuanian subsidiary, Retal Lithuania UAB). Retal subsequently distributed dividends of EUR 28,880,865 to PPH in 2017 and 2018, broadly corresponding to the EUR 28,485,032 received from its Lithuanian subsidiaries.

: In 2016 and 2017, NEO distributed dividends of EUR 15 million to Retal without withholding tax, relying on the exemption provided under the PSD (Retal also received EUR 13,485,032 from another Lithuanian subsidiary, Retal Lithuania UAB). Retal subsequently distributed dividends of EUR 28,880,865 to PPH in 2017 and 2018, broadly corresponding to the EUR 28,485,032 received from its Lithuanian subsidiaries. Settlement of the acquisition debt: Over time PG received substantial sums from PPH, in the form of loans and assignments of rights, thus originating from the dividends distributed from the Lithuanian companies to PPH which were used to discharge PPH's debt to PG.

Retal was an economically active company and the Lithuanian tax authorities did not dispute that Retal carried on a genuine economic activity. Instead, they considered that the interposition of PPH and the related financing arrangements formed part of a non-genuine arrangement intended to secure a tax advantage by avoiding Lithuanian withholding tax. They therefore denied the exemption and assessed additional corporate income tax of EUR 2,250,000 against NEO, plus late-payment interest and a penalty.

II. Questions referred for a preliminary ruling

NEO challenged the assessment before the Lithuanian Tax Disputes Commission under the Government of the Republic of Lithuania (Mokestinių ginčų komisija), which referred the following questions to the CJEU for a preliminary ruling:

Beneficial ownership and economic substance: whether abuse may be established where the immediate recipient of the dividends is a genuine, economically active company and the beneficial owner of the payment (question 1). Cross-border arrangements and the location of the tax advantage: whether Lithuania may deny the exemption by reference to non-genuine transactions implemented in Cyprus, and whether the relevant tax advantage may arise at a different stage of the chain (questions 3 and 4). Correspondence of amounts and timing: whether the similarity between dividend amounts and the timing or continuity of onward payments may support a finding of abuse (questions 2 and 5). Knowledge and intention: whether the subsidiary making the distribution must itself have known, or ought to have known, that the distribution formed part of an abusive arrangement (question 6).

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