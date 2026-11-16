Key takeaway

English courts will only restrain a call on an on-demand performance bond in exceptional circumstances. In TTSJV W.L.L. & Ors v BapCo Refining B.S.C. [2026] EWHC 2047 (TCC), the Technology and Construction Court confirmed that, absent fraud, it is not enough to show a seriously or strongly arguable case that the beneficiary is not entitled to payment. The applicant must clearly establish that the underlying contract expressly prevents the beneficiary from making the demand.

Clients in construction and energy often ask us the same question when a dispute turns sour: “They’ve made a demand on the bond. Can we stop it?”

The answer is usually no, and the Technology and Construction Court’s decision in TTSJV W.L.L. & Ors v BapCo Refining B.S.C. shows why. The case involved a US$4.2 billion refinery modernisation contract, a fatal explosion, a dispute over an extension of time, and a demand for US$484 million under an on-demand performance guarantee.

Beyond the scale of the numbers, the judgment is significant because it resolves a question practitioners have debated for years: what does an applicant actually have to show to restrain a beneficiary from drawing on an on-demand bond?

What happened in TTSJV v BapCo?

BapCo, the Bahraini state oil company, engaged a consortium comprising Technip USA, Technip Italy, Técnicas Reunidas and Samsung E&A to modernise its Bahraini refinery under a US$4.211 billion EPC contract governed by English law, with LCIA arbitration seated in London.

The contract was later novated to TTSJV, the consortium’s joint venture vehicle.

Milestone 12 was missed, and BapCo said this triggered liquidated damages of US$100 million, with further daily delay damages thereafter, up to a contractual cap of US$484,406,323.

TTSJV disagreed. It argued that it was entitled to extensions of time following a hydrogen leak and explosion at the refinery on 2 May 2025, which killed three workers, and contended that the resulting site restrictions, inspections and repair works had delayed completion.

On 18 May 2026, BapCo formally demanded payment of the delay liquidated damages. On 21 May 2026, it called on the performance guarantee issued by HSBC Bank Middle East Ltd.

TTSJV asked the LCIA to appoint an emergency arbitrator that same day, but was concerned that the funds could be released before the Eid holiday and before an emergency arbitrator could act effectively.

That timing pressure brought the matter before the English court under section 44 of the Arbitration Act 1996. For more, our arbitration team recently explored the topic of third-party asset protection in London arbitration.

When will the court intervene under section 44 of the Arbitration Act 1996?

Section 44 allows the court to exercise certain powers in support of arbitral proceedings.

Ordinarily, section 44(5) limits intervention where the tribunal, emergency arbitrator or relevant arbitral institution can act effectively.

Here, however, Mr Justice Pepperall accepted that there was a very real prospect that an emergency arbitrator might not be appointed and able to grant effective relief before payment under the bond was made.

The Court therefore accepted that the matter was sufficiently urgent to entertain the application. Any relief would, however, only have been short-term: the Court’s role was to preserve the position until the emergency arbitrator could act, not to replace the arbitral process.

For businesses facing urgent LCIA proceedings, see our article on what happens after receiving a request for LCIA arbitration.

What is the test for stopping an on-demand performance bond call?

TTSJV argued that it only needed to establish a “strongly arguable” case that BapCo was not entitled to call on the bond.

BapCo argued for a higher threshold: the applicant had to clearly establish that the beneficiary had no contractual entitlement to make the demand.

The Court agreed with BapCo.

The starting point is that on-demand bonds and similar bank obligations are intended to operate independently from disputes under the underlying commercial contract. Courts therefore interfere with them only in exceptional circumstances.

Absent fraud, a seriously arguable case that the beneficiary has breached the underlying contract is not enough.

Nor is a strongly arguable case.

The applicant must clearly establish that the underlying contract expressly precludes the beneficiary from making the call.

A genuine and substantial dispute about liability under the underlying contract does not itself prevent payment under an on-demand bond. Unless the contractual documents contain a restriction that actually prevents the demand, the bond will ordinarily be paid and the parties will resolve their substantive dispute afterwards.

Why did TTSJV's penalty argument fail?

TTSJV’s principal argument was that the delay liquidated damages clause was an unenforceable penalty.

Under the EPC contract, BapCo could make beneficial use of parts of the works before take-over and retain the revenue generated from them. There was no corresponding mechanism reducing delay liquidated damages to reflect that partial use.

TTSJV argued that this gave BapCo an unjustified windfall.

The Court rejected the argument.

It held that TTSJV had not clearly established that the liquidated damages provision was an unenforceable penalty and, even applying TTSJV’s preferred lower test, had not established a strongly arguable case on the point.

The parties were sophisticated commercial entities negotiating a major infrastructure project. BapCo had a legitimate interest in completion of the refinery as a whole, rather than simply receiving particular parts of the project earlier.

The absence of a mechanism reducing delay damages for partial use was therefore not enough, on its own, to make the clause penal.

See our article on penalty clauses in commercial contracts and when compensation becomes unenforceable.

Can technical defects in a bond demand stop payment?

TTSJV also argued that BapCo’s demand failed to comply with the formal requirements of the performance guarantee.

The guarantee incorporated the Uniform Rules for Demand Guarantees 2010, and TTSJV argued that BapCo had failed to state sufficiently how TTSJV was in breach.

The Court rejected that argument on the wording of the guarantee. BapCo had used the prescribed form of demand contained in the guarantee itself. The guarantee also provided that, in the event of conflict, its terms prevailed over the Uniform Rules.

The Court was therefore not satisfied that the demand was contractually defective.

Does a dispute about whether liquidated damages are due prevent a bond call?

TTSJV also argued that the delay liquidated damages were not yet due because its extension of time claim remained unresolved.

That argument did not meet the required threshold either. The existence of a substantive dispute over whether the underlying damages were ultimately payable did not itself amount to a contractual prohibition on BapCo making the demand.

That is precisely why on-demand security is commercially valuable: payment can occur before the underlying dispute has been finally resolved.

The parties can then determine ultimate entitlement through the agreed dispute resolution process.

What does TTSJV v BapCo mean for performance bonds?

The judgment has several practical implications for businesses that give or receive on-demand performance security.

Do not treat an injunction as a safety net. A contractor should generally assume that an on-demand bond call will be paid unless fraud or a clear contractual prohibition can be established.

A contractor should generally assume that an on-demand bond call will be paid unless fraud or a clear contractual prohibition can be established. Draft restrictions expressly. If a bond should not be callable in defined circumstances, those restrictions need to appear clearly in the bond or underlying contract.

If a bond should not be callable in defined circumstances, those restrictions need to appear clearly in the bond or underlying contract. A strong underlying claim is not enough. Even a substantial dispute about liability does not automatically justify restraining a demand.

Even a substantial dispute about liability does not automatically justify restraining a demand. Act quickly. Emergency arbitration procedures and section 44 applications may be important where payment is imminent, but the court’s role will usually be temporary and supportive.

Emergency arbitration procedures and section 44 applications may be important where payment is imminent, but the court’s role will usually be temporary and supportive. Review liquidated damages drafting carefully. Clauses negotiated between sophisticated commercial parties remain difficult to challenge under the penalty doctrine.

Clauses negotiated between sophisticated commercial parties remain difficult to challenge under the penalty doctrine. Check the governing law. The approach in TTSJV v BapCo reflects English law. Different jurisdictions may apply different tests to calls on performance security.

Can you prevent an on-demand bond from being called?

The key question is whether the contractual documents themselves clearly prevent the beneficiary from making the demand.

TTSJV v BapCo confirms that this is a tough threshold. On-demand bonds are designed to provide immediate security, and the courts will not readily interfere with that commercial function while the parties argue about ultimate entitlement elsewhere.

Where urgent action is required, the focus should therefore be on the availability of emergency arbitration, and whether there is a clear contractual basis for restraining the demand.