Italy's New Citizenship Law: What are the new rules for Italian citizenship by descent in 2026?

Italy's new citizenship law has significantly changed the rules governing Italian citizenship by descent, introducing new restrictions on the recognition of citizenship for people born abroad who hold another nationality.

The reform, introduced by Decree-Law No. 36 of 28 March 2025 and converted into Law No. 74 of 23 May 2025, has raised important questions for thousands of people of Italian ancestry around the world.

Can you still obtain Italian citizenship if your grandfather was Italian? Does the new law apply to people born before 2025? Are applications submitted before the reform protected? And can you challenge the new rules before an Italian court?

The answers depend on several factors, including your family history, your ancestor's citizenship status, the date and circumstances of your application, and the exceptions provided by the new legislation.

In this guide, we explain what changed under Italy's 2025 citizenship reform, who is affected, and what legal options may still be available.

What Changed Under Italy's New Citizenship Law?

Before the 2025 reform, Italian citizenship was generally transmitted by descent (iure sanguinis) without a generational limit, provided that the chain of transmission remained uninterrupted and the applicable legal requirements were satisfied.

Under the previous framework, a person could potentially claim Italian citizenship through an Italian parent, grandparent, great-grandparent or more distant ancestor.

Law No. 74/2025 introduced a significant restriction by adding Article 3-bis to Law No. 91/1992.

Under this provision, a person born abroad, including before the entry into force of the new law, who holds another citizenship is generally considered never to have acquired Italian citizenship, unless one of the statutory exceptions applies.

This represents a substantial change in the legal framework governing Italian citizenship by descent.

The reform does not simply introduce new administrative requirements. It changes the conditions under which Italian citizenship may be recognized for people born outside Italy.

For a more detailed explanation of the legislative changes, read our guide: New Italian Citizenship Law 2025: Can You Still Apply by Descent Under Law 74/2025?.

How many generations can you go back to claim Italian citizenship?

Following Italy's 2025 citizenship reform (Law No. 74/2025), the possibility of claiming Italian citizenship by descent (jure sanguinis) is generally limited to two generations: applicants must have an Italian parent or grandparent who holds, or held at the time of death, exclusively Italian citizenship. Under Article 3-bis of Law No. 91/1992, this represents a major departure from the previous principle of unlimited transmission of Italian citizenship through generations. However, specific exceptions apply, including certain applications submitted before March 27, 2025, and cases involving an Italian parent who resided in Italy for at least two consecutive years before the applicant's birth.

Can I become an Italian citizen if my grandparents were Italian?

Yes, in certain circumstances.

One of the most important exceptions under Article 3-bis concerns applicants who have an Italian parent or grandparent.

The law provides that the new restriction does not apply if an ascendant of the first or second degree (a parent or grandparent):

Holds exclusively Italian citizenship; or

Held exclusively Italian citizenship at the time of death.

This means that applicants whose parent or grandparent possesses, or possessed at the time of death, exclusively Italian citizenship may still qualify for recognition under the new rules.

There is another important exception.

An applicant may also qualify if one of their parents or adoptive parents resided in Italy for at least two consecutive years after acquiring Italian citizenship and before the applicant's birth or adoption.

These exceptions are particularly relevant for people whose Italian ancestry goes back several generations.

Does the New Italian Citizenship Law Apply Retroactively?

Yes. One of the most controversial aspects of the reform is its retroactive effect.

Article 3-bis expressly refers to individuals born abroad even before the provision entered into force.

Consequently, the new restrictions may affect people who were born many decades ago and who, under the previous legislation, would have been considered Italian citizens from birth.

The distinction between retroactive application and revocation is particularly important.

In Judgment No. 63/2026, published on 30 April 2026, the Italian Constitutional Court examined the constitutionality of the new provision.

The Court characterized Article 3-bis as establishing an original preclusion to the acquisition of citizenship rather than a revocation of citizenship previously acquired.

It also considered the retroactive effect of the legislation and rejected certain constitutional challenges, while declaring others inadmissible.

This decision is particularly important because it clarifies how the new legislation must be understood within the Italian legal system.

Nevertheless, the constitutional debate is not necessarily over, particularly in light of the subsequent referral to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

For a detailed analysis of the Constitutional Court's decision and its consequences for applicants, read our article:

Italian Citizenship by Descent: How the 2026 Constitutional Court Ruling Affects Your Application.

Are Italian Citizenship Applications Submitted Before March 2025 Protected?

This is one of the most important questions for people who had already started their citizenship procedures before the reform.

Article 3-bis establishes specific transitional exceptions for certain applications submitted by 27 March 2025, before the new restrictions took effect.

In particular, the previous rules may continue to apply where:

Administrative applications

A complete application, accompanied by the required documentation, was submitted to the competent Italian Consulate or municipality no later than 11:59 p.m. Rome time on 27 March 2025.

Previously communicated appointments

The law also protects certain applicants whose appointment had been communicated by the competent authority by 27 March 2025, even if the actual appointment took place at a later date. The application must be submitted on the date specified in that appointment.

Judicial applications

The previous legal framework may also apply where a judicial application seeking recognition of Italian citizenship was filed before 11:59 p.m. Rome time on 27 March 2025.

What Does Article 3-bis of Law No. 91/1992 Mean?

Article 3-bis is the central provision introduced by the 2025 Italian citizenship reform.

It establishes a general restriction on the recognition of Italian citizenship by descent for people born abroad who hold another nationality, subject to specific exceptions.

In practical terms, the provision establishes four main situations in which the new restriction does not apply:

Applications submitted by 27 March 2025: qualifying administrative applications or judicial proceedings filed within the statutory deadline. Previously communicated appointments: applications submitted on the date of an appointment communicated by the competent authority by 27 March 2025. Italian parent or grandparent: an ascendant of the first or second degree holds, or held at the time of death, exclusively Italian citizenship. Parent's residence in Italy: a parent or adoptive parent resided in Italy for at least two consecutive years after acquiring Italian citizenship and before the applicant's birth or adoption.

What was the recent court decision on Italian citizenship?

In Judgment No. 63/2026, the Italian Constitutional Court examined challenges concerning the retroactive application of Article 3-bis and its compatibility with constitutional principles.

Although the Court rejected certain challenges and declared others inadmissible, subsequent proceedings have raised additional questions.

In particular, by Order No. 147/2026, deposited on 23 July 2026, the Constitutional Court referred a preliminary question to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

The question concerns whether Article 9 of the Treaty on European Union and Article 20 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union are compatible with the restrictions introduced by Article 3-bis.

The issue is particularly significant because Italian citizenship also entails European Union citizenship, which provides individuals with important rights, including freedom of movement and residence within the European Union.

The European Court must therefore consider whether the Italian legislation is compatible with the principles governing EU citizenship.

What are the latest updates on the Italian citizenship minor issue?

Another important aspect of Italian citizenship by descent concerns ancestors who voluntarily acquired foreign citizenship while their children were still minors.

This issue, commonly known as the Italian citizenship minor issue, has generated considerable uncertainty for applicants whose ancestors emigrated to countries such as the United States, Canada, Brazil or Australia.

On 26 July 2026, the Joint Sections of the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation issued Judgment No. 24045/2026, providing important clarification.

In particular, the Court addressed situations involving children who were already dual citizens from birth, having acquired Italian citizenship through their Italian parent and foreign citizenship through the principle of ius soli.

The judgment confirmed that the subsequent naturalization of the Italian parent does not automatically result in the loss of the child's Italian citizenship in those circumstances.

This decision is particularly relevant to family lines that had previously been considered interrupted because of an ancestor's naturalization during the child's minority.

For a detailed explanation, read our article:

Italian Citizenship by Descent: Supreme Court Resolves the Minor Issue.

How Arnone&Sicomo Can Help You Obtain Italian Citizenship

The 2025 Italian citizenship reform has created a new and complex legal framework for people seeking recognition of Italian citizenship through their Italian ancestors.

However, the new restrictions do not mean that every person with Italian ancestry has lost the possibility of obtaining Italian citizenship.

Some applicants may still qualify under the statutory exceptions, while others may have grounds to pursue judicial proceedings or challenge an administrative refusal.

At Arnone&Sicomo – International Law Firm, we provide specialized legal assistance to foreign individuals and families seeking Italian citizenship.

Our lawyers assist clients worldwide with:

Italian citizenship by descent: assessment of eligibility through Italian parents, grandparents and more distant ancestors;

assessment of eligibility through Italian parents, grandparents and more distant ancestors; Complex ancestry cases: analysis of historical naturalization, interrupted citizenship lines and the minor issue;

analysis of historical naturalization, interrupted citizenship lines and the minor issue; 1948 citizenship cases: judicial proceedings involving citizenship transmission through the maternal line;

judicial proceedings involving citizenship transmission through the maternal line; New citizenship law challenges: legal assessments concerning Law No. 74/2025 and Article 3-bis of Law No. 91/1992;

legal assessments concerning Law No. 74/2025 and Article 3-bis of Law No. 91/1992; Consular refusals and administrative delays: legal assistance in challenging decisions and pursuing available remedies;

legal assistance in challenging decisions and pursuing available remedies; Italian citizenship court proceedings: representation before the competent Italian courts.

We understand that obtaining Italian citizenship is not simply an administrative procedure. For many families, it represents the recognition of their Italian heritage and the opportunity to establish a legal connection with Italy and the European Union.

Our international team provides personalized legal advice, carefully examining each family's history, the relevant documents and the latest developments in Italian and European case law.