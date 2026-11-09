Israel’s 2026 Elections: Coalition Scenarios And Implications For Regional Stability

Israel's October 27, 2026, parliamentary election has produced a political stalemate with potentially far-reaching consequences for the country's domestic politics, regional security and international relationships. With neither bloc meeting the 61-seat threshold for a parliamentary majority, the political arithmetic in coming days will be difficult. The results represent a significant setback for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose outgoing coalition held 68 seats, but they do not establish an alternative government. However, while the election's regional implications are substantial, they should not be overstated. A change of government would not necessarily produce a fundamental departure from Israel's security policies toward Iran, Hezbollah or Hamas. The more immediate consequences concern the management of the Gaza conflict, relations with the Palestinians, the prospects for Saudi normalization and the stability of Israel's relationship with Washington. Domestically, the central question is not simply whether Netanyahu remains prime minister, but whether Israel can establish a government with sufficient parliamentary authority to make consequential domestic and foreign-policy decisions.

Election Results and the Changing Political Landscape

The final results confirm that Likud remains Israel's largest party, with 27 seats, but that Netanyahu's governing coalition has lost its parliamentary majority. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud-led bloc won 53 of the Knesset's 120 seats, while the opposition, led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, secured 48. Arab-led parties won a historic combined total of 19 seats. Turnout reached 77.9%, the highest level in decades.

Developments through November 5 have advanced the political process. The Central Elections Committee has finalized the results, President Isaac Herzog has begun consultations with political parties, and the four principal Jewish opposition parties have agreed to coordinate coalition negotiations. The Islamist Ra'am Party (which was part of the 2021-22 coalition) and the Joint List have indicated support for Eisenkot receiving the mandate to form a government, while divisions within the Ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party have complicated Netanyahu's position. 67 future members of Knesset have recommended to Herzog to task Eisenkot with forming the next government, and only 46 have recommended Netanyahu. On Sunday, November 8, Herzog is expected to task Eisenkot with coalition formation.

Three broader conclusions emerge. First, Netanyahu's political position has weakened, but his electoral support remains substantial. Second, the opposition has demonstrated an ability to coordinate against Netanyahu but has not yet demonstrated that it can govern together. Third, the Arab parties’ combined 19 seats make them indispensable to the parliamentary arithmetic of any government formed without Netanyahu, even though most Jewish opposition leaders have been reluctant to acknowledge that dependence openly. The election therefore reflects both a rejection of the outgoing coalition's parliamentary composition and the absence of a consensus about its replacement.

Israel’s “January 6 Moment”?

Since the vote, a dispute over the integrity of the election has run alongside coalition talks. Likud accused the Arab parties of “stealing” the election and demanded investigations by the police and the Shin Bet. At the request of election officials, the Shin Bet is currently investigating, although it has emphasized that its inquiry rested on intelligence it had gathered itself rather than material supplied by a political party. Separately, a police investigation into alleged vote-buying on behalf of Ra’am in the Negev has led to seven arrests, although Ra’am rejects the allegations and police have not alleged that its leadership was involved. The arrests have not substantiated Likud’s broader claims of coordinated fraud across Arab polling stations. While the affair has not changed the official results, it adds a further source of tension to the question of whether a government can rely on Arab-party support.

Government Formation: Five Possible Scenarios

President Isaac Herzog must now select the member of the Knesset he considers most capable of forming a government, which he has announced he will do Sunday. Eisenkot will most likely be asked first. The designated candidate receives an initial 28-day period, potentially extendable by 14 days. Subsequent constitutional procedures provide further opportunities if the first attempt fails, culminating in snap elections. Overall, the coalition negotiations are now centered on whether Eisenkot can convert opposition coordination into a parliamentary majority. The central unresolved issue remains the role of Arab parties, followed by the possibility of defections within Likud or the Ultra-Orthodox bloc. Five scenarios merit consideration, although there are too many factors to predict one over another.

1. An Eisenkot-led government supported by Arab parties: This arrangement would involve the opposition's 48 seats supplemented by Arab parliamentary support (up to 67 seats if both Ra'am and the Joint List provide support). While Ra’am and the Joint List have indicated support for Eisenkot, the political obstacles are substantial. Coalition members have rejected Arab support, while the separate priorities of Arab parties could cause a coalition to break down over policy commitments.

2. An Eisenkot-led government supported by Ultra-Orthodox parties: This option surfaced on November 5 after the Ultra-Orthodox UTJ Party refrained from recommending Netanyahu. With UTJ’s 7 seats and Shas’ 6 seats, the Eisenkot-led coalition will include a total of 61 members, but it will depend on whether the parties can find a workable solution to the issue of Ultra-Orthodox young men’s military service.

3. A Netanyahu-led government through additional partners: Netanyahu's bloc could secure the required eight additional seats by attracting individual opposition lawmakers. However, conflict could arise over the ultra-Orthodox draft, on which the opposition and religious parties are divided.

4. A national unity government: A unity government involving Netanyahu and Eisenkot could potentially bring together parties with sufficient parliamentary representation while reducing dependence on the far-right and Arab parties. However, Eisenkot has rejected serving under Netanyahu. A unity government would consequently require a fundamental compromise over leadership, potentially involving Netanyahu's departure or a different power-sharing arrangement.

5. Another election: If coalition negotiations fail, Israel could return to the polls, potentially in early 2027. Netanyahu's outgoing government would remain in a caretaker capacity. This would prolong uncertainty over security policy, economic priorities and diplomatic initiatives, as well as deepen public frustration.

Implications for Regional Dynamics

The election takes place amid overlapping conflicts involving Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, as well as continuing efforts to reshape the Middle East through normalization agreements and US-led diplomacy. A change in government could affect the tone and implementation of Israeli policy, but there is considerable continuity between the major Jewish political parties on core security questions. However, a prolonged coalition crisis could complicate strategic decision-making at precisely the moment when regional coordination is most important.

Gaza is likely to remain the most immediate regional challenge for the next Israeli government. Both Netanyahu and Eisenkot have emphasized that Hamas should not retain its military capabilities or continue governing the territory. The principal differences concern how these objectives should be pursued and what political arrangements should follow. An Eisenkot-led government could improve coordination with Egypt, Jordan, the US and European governments over Gaza's reconstruction, security arrangements and postwar administration. Nevertheless, a change of government should not be interpreted as an endorsement of Palestinian statehood, as Eisenkot has stated that a Palestinian state would not be established under his leadership.

The West Bank could experience more noticeable policy differences. Netanyahu's outgoing coalition included far-right ministers whose policies have generated substantial international criticism. Their exclusion from a future government could create opportunities to reduce tensions. For the Palestinian leadership, the election therefore offers a potential diplomatic opening rather than an immediate prospect of substantive political change.

Israel's policy toward Hezbollah is another area where considerable continuity is likely. Both Netanyahu and Eisenkot regard Hezbollah's military capabilities as a major strategic threat. While an Eisenkot government might place greater emphasis on coordination with international partners and Beirut, the central question is whether Beirut can establish effective state authority over Hezbollah's weapons and military operations. The political transition in Israel could temporarily complicate negotiations but does not imply an immediate change in Israeli military policy.

Iran remains the most consequential strategic issue. Netanyahu and Eisenkot both see Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities as fundamental threats to Israeli security and support military action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The principal differences may concern coordination with Washington (Eisenkot could seek closer coordination with the US and Europe), the timing of military action and the balance between military pressure and diplomatic engagement. Nevertheless, Israel's underlying strategic concerns would remain unchanged.

The election also matters for the future of Israeli relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia has repeatedly linked normalization with Israel to meaningful progress on the Palestinian question, and an Eisenkot-led government could create more diplomatic flexibility towards this goal. However, the opposition has not committed itself to Palestinian statehood, and Saudi Arabia is unlikely to abandon its stated conditions simply because Netanyahu leaves office. Consequently, the election could change the diplomatic environment surrounding normalization without necessarily producing an agreement.

Washington's relationship with Israel will remain a major determinant of regional developments. Netanyahu has maintained close ties with President Donald Trump, while Eisenkot and other opposition leaders have emphasized the importance of restoring bipartisan support for Israel in the US. For Israel, maintaining American military, diplomatic and intelligence support will remain essential. For Washington, the challenge will be balancing its commitment to Israeli security with its broader interests in regional stability, Palestinian governance and humanitarian efforts and managing the impact of the Iran war.

Outlook and Strategic Assessment

Recent developments have clarified the immediate political process without resolving the underlying deadlock. Three considerations will determine the direction of Israeli politics in the coming weeks. First, the opposition must reconcile its political commitments with parliamentary arithmetic. Its leaders have agreed to seek a change of government, but they must decide whether to accept Arab-party participation or support, negotiate with Ultra-Orthodox factions, or pursue defections from Likud. Second, Netanyahu's position within Likud remains important, as a leadership challenge or a significant parliamentary defection could transform coalition negotiations. Third, renewed confrontation with Iran or Hezbollah, deterioration in Gaza or a major diplomatic initiative could increase pressure for a government with broader parliamentary support or intensify partisan divisions.

For Israel's regional partners, the distinction between political change and strategic change is essential. An Eisenkot-led government might alter the tone of Israeli diplomacy, improve coordination with Washington and create additional opportunities for engagement with Arab governments. It would not necessarily abandon Israel's security objectives concerning Hamas, Hezbollah or Iran. Similarly, Netanyahu's continued leadership would not automatically prevent diplomatic progress, although his reliance on far-right coalition partners could constrain negotiations over Gaza and the Palestinians. The election has therefore created an opportunity for political realignment, but not yet a clear strategic turning point. Its regional significance will depend less on the identity of the next prime minister alone than on the parliamentary coalition, policy commitments and international relationships that sustain the next government.

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