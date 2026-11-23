Welcome to the October 2026 issue of our global newsletter, Israel Group News, dedicated to keeping you informed on the latest developments, emerging trends, hot topics, and DLA Piper activities that focus on bringing the dynamic and innovative Israeli ecosystem directly to your doorstep.

During the third quarter of 2026, we provided a wide range of legal services to Israeli companies, investors, and entrepreneurs, as well as to international businesses exploring opportunities within Israel. We view ourselves as an extension of the clients we serve; we aim to work with them for the long term, whether their needs involve guidance on day-to-day inquiries, focused projects, special situations, or large-scale transactions.

For more general information about the Israel Group, click here. To gain a perspective on our trusted advisor practice, the types of day-to-day guidance we provide, and our representative client list, click here. To view a video about our charitable work in the community, click here. See our Rosh Hashana 2026 video here.

Please contact us with any questions or if we can be helpful. For new client requests, please email [email protected].

UK government announces proposed import ban on goods originating in Israeli settlements

On September 7, 2026, the United Kingdom government announced a range of new sanctions measures focused on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including a comprehensive import ban. The legislation required to implement these restrictions is expected to be introduced in the next six to nine months.

Our alert summarizes key information, including the scope of the proposed ban and wider measures.

AI Laws of the World: Israel

Gornitzky & Co. (GNY) Partners Assaf Harel, Netta Shaked-Stadler, and Rebecca Genis Shepetovsky and intern Rona Tal co-authored the Israel chapter of DLA Piper’s AI Laws of the World. The chapter provi12qdes an overview of Israel’s approach to artificial intelligence (AI) regulation, which aims to be principle-based, innovation-friendly, and sector-specific, with existing legal and regulatory frameworks continuing to govern AI-related activities. It also examines key developments shaping the regulatory landscape, including privacy requirements throughout the AI lifecycle, risk-based regulation in the financial sector, generative AI, transparency and disclosure, fairness and unlawful bias, human oversight, and Israel’s evolving national AI governance framework.

Global Class Action Summit: Key takeaways for in-house counsel

Collective litigation is no longer simply a legal problem – it is a global business risk. Litigation funding, cross-border coordination among claimant firms, and the emergence of AI-driven claim identification play key roles for multinational businesses.

Global litigators discussed the changing litigation landscape at DLA Piper’s Global Class Action Summit. Read our alert outlining the key takeaways for in-house counsel.

September 2026 edition of Inside Competition

Our latest monthly newsletter on antitrust and competition law explores significant developments in the United States and around the globe, including major court decisions, government investigations, enforcement actions, and merger reviews that could affect businesses across a range of industries.

Also in the September issue:

Key developments in price-fixing, bid-rigging, and antitrust litigation matters

Updates on healthcare, housing, consumer protection, and enforcement trends

Merger review and transaction activity across global markets

Procurement collusion, cartel enforcement, and government investigations

Competition law updates from Poland and the UK

Recent legal insights from DLA Piper

The September edition of Be Global: Employment law in 5provides insights on the European Union’s Quality Jobs Act, pay transparency implementation in the EU, and employment law changes in the UK, Australia, the Netherlands, and Canada.

Despite reports about potential risks to the public from the rapid development of AI, there continues to be a lack of consensus about the appropriate level of government intervention in the sector. While that debate continues, the New York Attorney General’s Office is encouraging employees of AI developers to share any concerns or knowledge they may have about unsafe AI development directly with government investigators. Our alert provides key considerations for AI developers.

On August 13, 2026, Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the US Department of Justice’s National Fraud Enforcement Division released a memorandum outlining the department’s enforcement priorities, identifying five core areas of focus: public trust and financial integrity, healthcare, internal revenue, global trade and commerce, and corporate misconduct. For companies doing business with the federal government, operating in regulated industries, or navigating international supply chains, the memorandum may warrant careful attention. In this alert, we summarize the key elements of the memorandum and discuss its implications for companies.

On August 5, 2026, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the establishment of a new specialized unit within the Division of Enforcement: the Financial Reporting and Accounting Unit. According to the SEC, the Unit is designed to provide “dedicated expertise, focus, and capacity” to pursue accounting and financial reporting fraud cases, as well as accounting misconduct and auditor misconduct. This alert provides context for the creation of the Unit and outlines potential implications and compliance considerations for companies.

The European Commission recently proposed a substantial reform of Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 on sustainability-related disclosures in the financial services sector and related amendments to Regulation (EU) 1286/2014 on key information documents for packaged retail and insurance-based investment products. For firms, the proposal would change how sustainability-related products are designed, named, marketed, documented, and monitored. If the proposal were adopted, product categorization, data governance, evidence for sustainability claims, and the alignment between investment strategy and marketing language would become central compliance issues. Read more here.

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Finance announced a three-year extension of the Small Business Relief regime, which will apply to tax periods ending on or before December 31, 2029. The measure forms part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support entrepreneurship, promote business growth, and maintain a competitive business environment. The existing revenue threshold of AED3 million remains unchanged. Read our alert for practical considerations and key takeaways.

On July 20, 2026, the European Commission published its guidelines on the implementation of transparency obligations for certain AI systems under Article 50 of the AI Act, which went into effect on August 2, 2026. The takeaway for the AI industry is twofold. First, companies must disclose when a person is interacting with a machine so that users can make informed decisions. Second, the machine must show its work: If an AI system produces an output – such as a generated image, synthetic voice, or block of text – the origin of that output must be marked, detectable, and verifiable. Read our alert for details and next steps.

Global activity

In the third quarter of 2026, DLA Piper commenced projects for 74 Israeli companies in the following 48 jurisdictions: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, the EU, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, St. Maarten, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan.

Below are recent representative matters in which the firm assisted Israeli companies around the world:

Commercial matters in Canada, Germany, Morocco, Slovakia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the US

Corporate and securities matters in Chile, India, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Nepal, the Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, and the US

Employment, employee benefits, and immigration guidance in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK, and the US

Litigation and dispute guidance in Canada, Ireland, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan

Mergers and acquisitions, finance, and investment guidance in Belgium, China, Estonia, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the UK, and the US

Privacy, intellectual property (IP), AI, and other product regulatory guidance in Canada, the EU, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, and the US

Regulatory matters in Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, the EU, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, St. Maarten, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the US

Tax guidance in Australia, Chile, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, South Africa, and Spain

Colleague in the spotlight

Paula González de Castejón

Partner and Head of Intellectual Property and Technology, Madrid

Paula González de Castejón is an IP and technology lawyer with more than 20 years of experience across several areas of law, including life sciences, pharmaceutical, IP, industrial property, online gambling, data protection, gaming, contracts, and e-commerce.

Israeli healthcare and life sciences companies are increasingly expanding into Europe. What regulatory hurdles may they encounter when entering the Spanish and broader EU markets?

A common challenge is understanding the breadth and complexity of the European regulatory framework. Many Israeli healthcare and life sciences companies are accustomed to operating in highly regulated environments, but the EU imposes a range of requirements that go beyond product compliance. Companies must navigate the Medical Devices Regulation, pharmaceutical regulations, data protection rules under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and increasingly strict requirements relating to AI, cybersecurity, sustainability, and supply chain transparency.

In Spain, companies are encouraged to prepare for local implementation requirements, interactions with regulators, reimbursement considerations, and language-specific obligations. Regulatory planning is often most effective when it is incorporated into a market-entry strategy from the outset, rather than addressed as a final step before launch.

What can Israeli companies keep in mind for their IP strategies when entering international markets?

The key is to think proactively. Companies are encouraged to review their patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret strategies before entering new markets to ensure that protection is secured in all jurisdictions where they intend to operate or expand.

Companies may also wish to align their IP strategies with commercial objectives. Protecting core technology is important, but IP considerations may also extend to brands, software, proprietary data, and know-how. Contractual protections with distributors, partners, employees, and suppliers can also play a key role in managing IP-related risks. Many companies view IP strategies not only as a defensive measure, but also as a means of supporting business growth. Some companies manage the risks posed by former employees moving to competitors with a holistic approach, including trade secret protection protocols and information technology and organizational security measures.

The EU continues to introduce regulations affecting technology, digital commerce, and online platforms. Which regulatory trends can Israeli technology companies monitor over the next few years?

Three areas stand out.

First, AI: The EU AI Act is creating one of the world's first comprehensive regulatory frameworks for AI systems, and companies developing or deploying AI-enabled products are encouraged to assess their obligations carefully.

Second, digital regulation: The Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act continue to reshape the responsibilities of online platforms and digital ecosystems.

Third, cybersecurity and data governance: New initiatives such as Network and Information Security Directive 2, the Cyber Resilience Act, and evolving GDPR enforcement are increasing expectations around security, accountability, and governance.

Together, these developments reflect a broader trend: Regulation is becoming a key business consideration rather than solely a legal one.

You have worked with highly regulated industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to online gaming. Are there common themes or best practices that successful international businesses may apply regardless of sector?

Successful companies often share three characteristics.

First, they invest in compliance early and treat it as part of their business strategy rather than as a legal requirement imposed after the fact. For instance, online gambling companies that launched their international products in Spain adapted their products to Spanish regulations from the outset, rather than entering the market without a prior compliance assessment.

Second, successful companies develop strong governance structures that enable legal, regulatory, commercial, and technical teams to work together as the market and regulatory environment evolve. Our team helps clients navigate this process.

Third, they remain adaptable. Regulatory frameworks, technologies, and consumer expectations evolve constantly, so companies that build flexibility into their operations may be better positioned to manage change and seize opportunities.

Regardless of the sector, strong governance and a culture of compliance tend to support sustainable growth.

In your view, what presents the greater challenge for international businesses: keeping pace with technological innovation or keeping pace with regulation, and why?

The challenge will likely be managing both simultaneously.

Technological innovation is expected to continue accelerating, particularly in areas such as AI, digital health, data analytics, and automation. At the same time, regulators around the world are responding with increasingly sophisticated and far-reaching regulatory frameworks.

Rather than addressing compliance after development, well-positioned organizations will likely be those capable of integrating legal, regulatory, and ethical considerations into innovation processes from the beginning.

In that sense, regulatory readiness is expected to play a key role in competition.

What do you enjoy about working with Israeli companies, and how would you describe their approach to doing business in the Spanish and EU markets?

When working with Israeli companies, I enjoy their combination of innovation, ambition, and pragmatism. Many Israeli companies are active in technology-driven sectors, but in our experience, they also bring a solution-oriented approach to business challenges.

We find that Israeli entrepreneurs adapt rapidly to changing circumstances and are often comfortable operating in international environments from an early stage. Helping Israeli companies translate innovation into sustainable growth in new markets is a rewarding part of my work.

DLA Piper Israel Group updates

On July 26, 2026, the DLA Piper Israel Group hosted a pickleball event in Tel Aviv for TAMID Group fellows and staff. Managing Partner of DLA Piper’s Israel Group Jeremy Lustman (New York; Washington, DC; and Tel Aviv) sits on the Board of TAMID Group, which connects college students worldwide with Israeli businesses through campus activities and brings more than 125 students to Israel each year through its competitive internship program.

On July 30, 2026, Nate Teitelbaum of TAMID Group completed his summer internship with the DLA Piper Israel Group. During his tenure, Nate was involved in client work, team events, and marketing and business development projects, bringing analytical skills and enthusiasm to these efforts.

On August 2, 2026, Managing Director Naomi Maryles (New York and Tel Aviv) and Director Yehudah Gordon (Tel Aviv) visited new client Heven AeroTech at their Israel office. Naomi and Yehudah toured the facility and saw a range of drones already in operation, as well as hydrogen-powered projects currently in development.

On August 12, 2026, Jeremy Lustman served as a guest speaker at VLU Group’s Advance program. Advance is a leadership and management program for rising professionals in Israel’s business and entrepreneurial ecosystem. The discussion focused on conflict resolution and addressing both perceived and actual conflict in the workplace.

On September 8, 2026, we co-sponsored the US Freedom 250 Celebration at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the US. The event was led by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

From September 14 to 15, 2026, Jeremy Lustman and Naomi Maryles attended The Great Transformation: A Global Employer Conference in Oxford, England. Clients from around the world met peers from other businesses, as well as DLA Piper Employment lawyers from numerous countries to network and discuss key human resources legal issues. This year’s conference topic was “Rewriting the global rules of work: Preparing your business for once-in-a-generation reforms.”

Professional and client events

On July 1, 2026, the DLA Piper Israel office hosted a networking lunch featuring marketing and business development professionals from law firms across Israel. In addition to networking and discussions among attendees, the event featured a presentation by one colleague on “practical applications of AI beyond the hype.”

On July 6, 2026, we hosted our client Marc Lesnick and the team from Fortissimo Capital for a US Independence Day-themed networking lunch. As attendees enjoyed barbecue-style food, Marc discussed the importance of business ethics and navigating complex situations that require sound judgment and integrity.

On July 13, 2026, we hosted Rabbi Daniel Feldman of Yeshiva University for a networking lunch. Rabbi Feldman led an interactive discussion titled “What Makes Us Human? AI, Business Ethics, and Tzelem Elokim (Man created in the image of God).” The event was part of an external series that brings together English-speaking professionals to network and engage on relevant business topics.

On July 19, 2026, we brought a group of TAMID Fellow summer interns to the offices of our client Sticker Ventures. Oren Charnoff, Co-Founder and General Partner of Sticker Ventures and a TAMID alumnus from the University of Maryland, shared his journey into venture capital, the story behind building Sticker Ventures, and insights on the venture capital industry.

On August 3, 2026, we hosted a small group dinner in Tel Aviv with nine legal executives – who previously worked for DLA Piper clients in Israel – who recently stepped into new roles at leading companies. The dinner provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives and connect with peers across the local legal and business communities.

On August 17, 2026, DLA Piper co-sponsored the 17th Cross River Classic, an annual charity and golf event hosted by our client Cross River Bank in New York. Jeremy Lustman and Senior Marketing Manager Zisse Mueller (Tel Aviv) attended the event.

Upcoming events:

Client Appreciation Dinner: November 22, 2026

Defense Tech Breakfast Event with GNY: Fourth quarter 2026

Global Employment Event at Herzog Law Offices with Association of Corporate Counsel Israel: First quarter 2027

Giving back to the community

Engaging in the community is one of the guiding principles of the DLA Piper Israel office. As part of this commitment, during the third quarter of 2026, we participated in the following sponsorships and community activities:

On July 12, 2026, we partnered with EisnerAmper to volunteer for Save a Child's Heart, an Israel-based international humanitarian organization dedicated to improving pediatric cardiac care for children. As part of the event, we distributed gifts and spent time with children preparing for heart surgery.

On September 6, 2026, we spent an off-site day in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat (Safed). We toured the facilities of Beit Binyamin – a nonprofit retreat center for combat soldiers, bereaved and displaced families, and people experiencing the effects of war – and participated in an art workshop benefiting the center.

On September 9, 2026, we hosted the fifth annual DLA Piper Charity Basketball Tournament, raising more than ILS170,000 (USD56,000) for Leket Israel, the national food bank and food rescue organization. Leket collects surplus produce and meals from farms and restaurants and redistributes them to 470,000 individuals weekly. Proceeds from the tournament are expected to provide a year’s worth of hot meals to five northern Israeli communities. Nine Israeli law firms participated in this year's event: first-time participant Amit, Pollak, Matalon; Arnon, Tadmor-Levy; Fischer Behar Chen Well Orion & Co.; Furth, Wilensky, Mizrachi, Knaani; Goldfarb Gross Seligman; GNY; Herzog Fox & Neeman; Meitar; and Shibolet & Co. The winner of the last two tournaments, S. Horowitz, also donated to the event.

Recent press