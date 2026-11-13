The Hidden Risk In Global Family Wealth: Nobody Is Watching The Whole Picture

Structuring for the modern global family.

Most internationally mobile families don’t lose wealth to a single bad decision. They lose it in the gaps between good advice given in different countries.

A generation or two ago, protecting family wealth was largely a domestic affair. Families tended to stay put and assets sat within one legal system, so a well-drafted will and a local trust were usually enough. The main disputes tended to arise within the family itself.

Today’s families are very different. Children study in one country and then settle in another, parents retire somewhere new, and assets are spread across continents and legal systems.

With that freedom comes a new set of cross-border risks: shifting tax residencies, clashes between common law and civil law, and forced heirship rules, all of which can quietly turn an estate plan into an unexpected tax or compliance trap. And because each risk sits in a different country, each is usually overseen by a different adviser.

A family that did everything right

Consider an illustrative family. The father, a South African-born entrepreneur, has lived in the UK for twelve years. His wife is French. Their daughter is at university in Boston and hopes to stay. They own a chalet in the French Alps, and the family business is approaching a sale. A trust was set up when they first arrived in the UK, on sound advice at the time.

Each of their advisers has done a good job. Yet look at what has quietly changed:

The UK replaced domicile with a residence-based test for inheritance tax from April 2025. After ten years of UK residence, the father’s worldwide estate is now in scope, and the trust may no longer offer the protection it was designed for.

French succession rules may apply to the chalet, affecting how it can pass to the children.

If the daughter becomes US tax resident, distributions from the family trust could face punitive US tax treatment and heavy reporting.

The business sale will turn a trading asset into cash, changing its tax treatment and raising the question of where, and in whose name, the proceeds should sit.

None of the advisers was wrong. Each simply saw one jurisdiction. The risk lay in the gaps between them.

Why does traditional domestic planning fall short?

In short, it assumes the family and its assets will stay within a single legal boundary forever. The moment a family member crosses a border, a structure designed for their home country can stop working as intended, or even become a liability.

Three things typically go wrong. A structure that is highly tax-efficient in one country may be disregarded entirely or viewed with suspicion by another. A trust, for example, is familiar in common law countries but may not be recognised in parts of the civil law world. A change of residence can change an individual’s tax status, which can trigger charges or undermine the effectiveness of an existing structure. And each jurisdiction has its own disclosure rules, while local advisers don’t always look beyond their own borders to see how these interact.

None of these is unusual on its own. The risk comes when several happen at once, and no one adviser has sight of the whole picture.

The Trust & Corporate Services Provider: A central anchor for cross-border wealth

To withstand this kind of geographic change, a family’s wealth needs to move from a collection of disconnected local arrangements to a single, coordinated structure that can travel with them. This is where a Trust & Corporate Services Provider (TCSP) comes into its own.

Rather than relying on several local advisers who each see only part of the picture, families can appoint a TCSP to act as the central co-ordinator. In practice, that means:

One point of contact holding the full map of the family’s entities, assets and obligations in every jurisdiction

Coordinating the family’s lawyers and tax advisers, so their advice is aligned rather than contradictory

Proper governance: trustee and director decisions taken, minuted and documented to a standard that withstands scrutiny

Consolidated Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) and the Common Reporting Standards (CRS) reporting, so the family knows what is reported, where and why

A review cycle tied to the family’s life events, not just the calendar.

Choosing the right tools

The right vehicle depends on where the family lives, where its assets sit, and which legal systems will be asked to recognise the structure. The Isle of Man offers a complete toolkit.

Trusts: Isle of Man trust law includes provisions designed to help protect a structure against foreign judgments and forced heirship claims, giving families certainty over how their legacy passes.

Isle of Man trust law includes provisions designed to help protect a structure against foreign judgments and forced heirship claims, giving families certainty over how their legacy passes. Foundations: Available under the Isle of Man Foundations Act 2011, foundations have their own legal personality, a concept civil law jurisdictions readily recognise. For families with roots in Europe, the Middle East or Latin America, this can reduce the risk of a structure being ‘looked through’ while still providing robust governance.

Available under the Isle of Man Foundations Act 2011, foundations have their own legal personality, a concept civil law jurisdictions readily recognise. For families with roots in Europe, the Middle East or Latin America, this can reduce the risk of a structure being ‘looked through’ while still providing robust governance. Companies:A holding company can bring assets and reporting under one roof, giving families a single, clear view of their obligations under FATCA and CRS. It can also provide a clean ownership platform ahead of a business sale or succession.

The real skill lies less in any single tool than in how they are combined, and in making sure the combination is recognised in every country the family touches.

Why your structure needs regular health checks

A cross-border wealth structure is not a monument; it is a living arrangement. With Common Reporting Standards, automatic exchange of information and fast-changing tax rules now the norm, structures require ongoing review rather than a set-up and go approach. The UK’s 2025 reforms are a timely example: structures that worked well for years are being reviewed right now.

Treating international planning simply as a box ticked can leave families exposed to issues that build quietly over time and only surface when life changes, often when it is too late to act.

The events that should prompt a review, and what each can change:

Life event What it can change A move to a new country Tax residence, reporting duties, and whether the structure is still recognised A marriage or divorce Matrimonial property regimes in some countries can cut across what a trust intended The birth or adoption of a child or grandchild New beneficiaries, sometimes in different tax systems The sale or purchase of a family business How proceeds are taxed, who owns them, and future succession The sale or purchase of a significant asset Where it should be held, and which country’s succession rules apply A child settling abroad, especially in the US Tax and reporting for the whole family structure A trustee, protector or director moving country Where the structure is managed, and potentially where it is taxed

Five questions every international family should be able to answer

Do you know which countries could claim to tax your estate today? Would your structure be recognised in every country where a family member lives or holds assets? Has it been reviewed since the family’s last major move, marriage or birth? Do your advisers in different countries know what each other has recommended? If you died tomorrow, who would coordinate your estate across borders?

If any answer is uncertain, your structure deserves a closer look.

A note for lawyers and tax advisers

We don’t replace a family’s local tax adviser or lawyer, and we don’t compete with them. We work alongside them as the coordinating fiduciary. Advisers keep ownership of their advice and their client relationship. We provide the regulated structure, governance and administration, and make sure each adviser has the information to see how their advice fits the whole. The result is fewer surprises and a structure that properly reflects the advice given.

The value of a coordinating fiduciary

As a boutique TCSP with over 40 years’ experience establishing structures for private clients and businesses, Sentient International sits at the centre of the picture. Being boutique means families work directly with senior, qualified professionals who know them, not a rotating team.

Ultimately, good international family wealth planning should create flexibility, not restriction. A poorly designed structure can leave a family making life, career and education decisions around outdated arrangements. The right structure does the opposite.

By anchoring their wealth in an adaptable, well-regulated jurisdiction, families gain something truly valuable: the freedom to live, work and study around the world, confident that their legacy is protected, compliant, and moving right alongside them.