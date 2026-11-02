Summary Of Government Regulation Number 33 Of 2026 On Regulation For Implementing Law Number 27 Of 2022 On Personal Data Protection

Law Number 27 of 2022 on Personal Data Protection (“PDP Law”) mandates that a number of its provisions be further regulated through implementing regulations, among others concerning: the procedure for filing objections to automated processing; violations of Personal Data processing and the procedure for imposing compensation; the right of a Personal Data Subject to use and transmit Personal Data concerning themselves to another Personal Data Controller; the implementation of Personal Data processing; Personal Data Protection impact assessments; the notification procedure in the event of a merger, spin-off, acquisition, consolidation, or dissolution of a legal entity; the Personal Data Protection Officer (“PPDP”); the transfer of Personal Data outside the jurisdiction of the Republic of Indonesia; the procedure for imposing administrative sanctions; and the procedure for exercising the authority of the Personal Data Protection Agency (the “Agency”). To fulfil such mandate, the Government issued Government Regulation Number 33 of 2026 on Regulation for Implementing Law Number 27 of 2022 on Personal Data Protection (“GR 33/2026”).

As the implementing instrument of the PDP Law, GR 33/2026 serves as an important foundation to strengthen data security and to promote sustainable and globally competitive growth of the digital economy. Accordingly, GR 33/2026 regulates various rights and obligations of the public as Personal Data Subjects in order to enhance transparency and build public trust in the implementation of Personal Data Protection. Through this summary, a comprehensive framework of the rights and obligations of the public as Personal Data Subjects is presented, including the provisions governing the exercise of such rights, as a legal reference on Personal Data Protection within a secure digital ecosystem for citizens.

It should be noted that the term “public” in this context refers to natural persons within society to whom Personal Data is attached and who possess Personal Data, which is what makes them Personal Data Subjects. The object requiring protection in the processing of Personal Data is the data of inpiduals who form part of the public, not the public as a whole as a group.

Rights of the Public as Personal Data Subjects

No. Article of the PDP Law Article of GR 33/2026 Provision in GR 33/2026 Description of the Right Contained 1. Article 17 paragraph (1) Article 19 paragraph (1) Where a Personal Data Controller and/or Personal Data Processor installs a visual data processing or analysis device in a public area or public place and conducts recording, the Personal Data Controller and/or Personal Data Processor must display information that a visual data processing or analysis device is installed in that area. The right to obtain information in areas where a processing device has been installed, among others while the device is in operation. 2. Article 14 Article 20. Other relevant provisions in GR 33/2026: Article 23 The exercise of the rights of a Personal Data Subject is submitted through a recorded request, delivered electronically or non-electronically to the Personal Data Controller, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. The right to submit a request for the exercise of the rights of the Personal Data Subject. 3. Not regulated Article 27 Where the Personal Data Controller fails to perform its obligations in response to a request for the exercise of the rights of a Personal Data Subject, the Personal Data Subject may report to the Agency in accordance with the provisions of this Government Regulation. The right to report to the Agency. 4. Article 20 paragraph (2) Article 30 paragraph (3). Other relevant provisions in GR 33/2026: Article 40 paragraph (1), Article 40 paragraph (5) The grounds for Personal Data processing as referred to in paragraph (1) include: explicitly valid consent from the Personal Data Subject for 1 (one) or several specific purposes that have been communicated by the Personal Data Controller to the Personal Data Subject; fulfilment of contractual obligations where the Personal Data Subject is a party, or to fulfil a request of the Personal Data Subject prior to entering into an agreement; fulfilment of the protection of the vital interests of the Personal Data Subject; fulfilment of other legitimate interests, having regard to the purpose, the necessity, and the balance between the interests of the Personal Data Controller and the rights of the Personal Data Subject. Violations may be subject to administrative sanctions as set out in Article 184 paragraph (1) of GR 33/2026. The right to give consent, the right to be a party in the processing of Personal Data, the right to the fulfilment of protection of vital interests, and others. 5. Not regulated Article 31 The Personal Data Controller must ensure that the processing of Personal Data is not discriminatory towards the Personal Data Subject. The right to fairness/not to be treated in a discriminatory manner. 6. Article 20 paragraph (2) Article 33 paragraph (1) In the processing of Personal Data based on the explicitly valid consent of the Personal Data Subject as referred to in Article 30 paragraph (3) letter a, the Personal Data Controller is obliged to provide Information in accordance with the provisions of this Government Regulation. Violations may be subject to administrative sanctions as set out in Article 184 paragraph (1) of GR 33/2026. The right to obtain concise and accurate information in Personal Data processing activities. 7. Not regulated Article 35 paragraph (1) Where the Personal Data Subject does not give consent to the processing of Personal Data, the Personal Data Controller must continue to provide, and must not reduce the quality of, goods, services, or facilities to the Personal Data Subject, unless the provision of such goods, services, or facilities requires the processing of Personal Data. The right to refuse to give consent, the right not to be treated in a discriminatory manner. 8. Not regulated Article 35 paragraph (3) The Personal Data Controller must not request the consent of the Personal Data Subject in a manner that deceives and/or misleads the Personal Data Subject. The right to transparency. 9. Article 25 Article 38 paragraph (5) A Child, or the parent and/or guardian of a Child, may submit a request for the fulfilment of the Child’s rights as a Personal Data Subject to the Personal Data Controller in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. Violations may be subject to administrative sanctions as set out in Article 184 paragraph (1) of GR 33/2026. Fulfilment of the rights of the Child, the right to representation. 10. Article 26 Article 39 paragraph (4) The processing of Personal Data of Persons with Disabilities as referred to in paragraph (1) must obtain the consent of the Person with a Disability and/or the guardian of the Person with a Disability in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. Violations may be subject to administrative sanctions as set out in Article 184 paragraph (1) of GR 33/2026. Fulfilment of the rights of Persons with Disabilities, the right to representation. 11. Not regulated Article 56 paragraph (1) A Personal Data Subject may request an explanation from the Personal Data Controller regarding the reliance on the fulfilment of other legitimate interests as referred to in Article 53. The right to request an explanation, the right to be provided with information. 12. Article 27 Article 60 paragraph (1) Transparency as referred to in Article 58 is carried out by: ensuring that the Personal Data Subject is aware of the Personal Data being processed; ensuring that the Personal Data Subject is aware of how the Personal Data is processed; and delivering Information and communications relating to the processing of Personal Data that are easily accessible, understandable, and written in clear language. The right to transparency, the right to know about the processing of Personal Data, the right to be provided with information. 13. Article 5 Article 61. Other relevant provisions in GR 33/2026: Article 62 A Personal Data Subject is entitled to obtain Information on the clarity of identity, the legal interest basis, the purpose of the request for and the use of Personal Data, and the accountability of the party requesting the Personal Data. The right to transparency, the right to be provided with information. 14. Not regulated Article 68 paragraph (2) In documenting as referred to in paragraph (1), the Personal Data Controller must explicitly state the purpose of Personal Data processing in: the internal policy of the Personal Data Controller; and a Personal Data Protection notice that is easily accessible to the Personal Data Subject. The right to obtain documentation and information on the processing of Personal Data. 15. Article 6 Article 70 A Personal Data Subject is entitled to complete, update, and/or rectify errors and/or inaccuracies in Personal Data concerning themselves in accordance with the purpose of Personal Data processing. The right to complete, update, and/or rectify errors in Personal Data. 16. Article 7 Article 76 paragraph (1) A Personal Data Subject is entitled to obtain access to, and a copy of, Personal Data concerning themselves in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. The right to transparency, the right to obtain access to a copy. 17. Article 32 paragraph (1) Article 77 The Personal Data Controller grants access to the Personal Data Subject after verifying the access request as referred to in paragraph (1). Violations may be subject to administrative sanctions as set out in Article 184 paragraph (1) of GR 33/2026. The right of access to Personal Data. 18. Article 8 Article 79. Other relevant provisions in GR 33/2026: Article 82. A Personal Data Subject is entitled to terminate the processing of, delete, and/or destroy Personal Data concerning themselves in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. The right to terminate processing, delete, and/or destroy Personal Data. 19. Article 43 Article 82 paragraph (1) letter c The Personal Data Controller is obliged to delete Personal Data where: there is a request from the Personal Data Subject. Violations may be subject to administrative sanctions as set out in Article 184 paragraph (1) of GR 33/2026. The right to submit a request for deletion. 20. Article 44 Article 84 paragraph (1) letter b The Personal Data Controller is obliged to destroy Personal Data where: there is a request from the Personal Data Subject. Violations may be subject to administrative sanctions as set out in Article 184 paragraph (1) of GR 33/2026. The right to submit a request for destruction. 21. Article 45 Article 87 paragraph (1) The Personal Data Controller is obliged to notify the Personal Data Subject of the deletion and/or destruction of Personal Data. Violations may be subject to administrative sanctions as set out in Article 184 paragraph (1) of GR 33/2026. The right to obtain information. 22. Article 9 Article 90 paragraph (1) A Personal Data Subject is entitled to withdraw consent to the processing of Personal Data concerning themselves that has been given to the Personal Data Controller. This does not invalidate the results of processing that has already been carried out. The right to withdraw consent. 23. Article 10 paragraph (1) Article 93 A Personal Data Subject is entitled to object to decision-making based solely on automated processing, including profiling, that produces legal consequences or has a significant impact on the Personal Data Subject. The right to object. 24. Article 11 Article 97 paragraph (1) A Personal Data Subject is entitled to postpone or restrict the processing of Personal Data proportionately in accordance with the purpose of Personal Data processing. The right to postpone the processing of Personal Data. 25. Article 12 Article 105 A Personal Data Subject is entitled to sue for and receive compensation for violations of the processing of Personal Data concerning themselves in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. The right to sue, the right to receive compensation. 26. Article 13 Article 111 paragraph (1) A Personal Data Subject is entitled to obtain and/or use Personal Data concerning themselves from the Personal Data Controller in a form that conforms to a structure and/or format commonly used or readable by electronic systems. The right to portability. 27. Article 46 paragraph (1) Article 114 paragraph (1) In the event of a Personal Data Protection Failure, the Personal Data Controller is obliged to deliver written notification no later than 3 x 24 (three times twenty-four) hours to: the Personal Data Subject; and the Agency. Violations may be subject to administrative sanctions as set out in Article 184 paragraph (1) of GR 33/2026. The right to be notified of information. 28. Article 46 paragraph (3) Article 115 paragraph (1) The Personal Data Controller is obliged to notify the public of a Personal Data Protection Failure where: the Personal Data Protection Failure disrupts public services; and/or the Personal Data Protection Failure has a serious impact on the public interest. Violations may be subject to administrative sanctions as set out in Article 184 paragraph (1) of GR 33/2026. The right to be notified of information regarding the failure. 29. Article 48 Article 133 paragraph (1). Other relevant provisions in GR 33/2026: Article 134, Article 136. A Personal Data Controller in the form of a legal entity that carries out a merger, spin-off, acquisition, consolidation, or dissolution of the legal entity is obliged to deliver a notification of the transfer of Personal Data to the Personal Data Subject. This is made in an agreement between the former Personal Data Controller and the new Personal Data Controller. In the event of dissolution, the Personal Data Controller must notify the Personal Data Subject that the Personal Data Controller has been dissolved, of the party with which it will cooperate, and of the contact person or PPDP assigned. Violations may be subject to administrative sanctions as set out in Article 184 paragraph (1) of GR 33/2026. The right to be notified of information regarding the transfer of Personal Data. 30. Article 14 Article 137 The exercise of the rights of the Personal Data Subject is carried out by sending a request for the exercise of rights, as regulated in the provisions of laws and regulations, to: the former Personal Data Controller, after the former Personal Data Controller sends a notification that a merger, spin-off, acquisition, consolidation, or dissolution of the legal entity will take place, until such merger, spin-off, acquisition, consolidation, or dissolution of the legal entity takes effect; and the new Personal Data Controller, after the new Personal Data Controller sends a notification that a merger, spin-off, acquisition, consolidation, or dissolution of the legal entity has taken place. The right to send a request for the exercise of rights. 31. Not regulated Article 164 The Personal Data Controller must deliver Information to the Personal Data Subject regarding the transfer of Personal Data before the transfer of Personal Data is carried out. Where it relates to vital interests, the Information may be provided after the transfer of Personal Data has been carried out. The right to be notified of information. 32. Not regulated Article 165 paragraph (3). Other relevant provisions in GR 33/2026: Article 173 In transferring Personal Data as referred to in Article 160, the Personal Data Controller is obliged to ensure that the country in which the Personal Data Controller and/or Personal Data Processor receiving the transfer of Personal Data is domiciled has a level of Personal Data Protection that is equivalent to or higher than that regulated in the law on Personal Data Protection. Where the provisions referred to in paragraph (1) are not fulfilled, the Personal Data Controller is obliged to ensure that adequate and binding Personal Data Protection exists. Where the provisions referred to in paragraph (1) and paragraph (2) are not fulfilled, the Personal Data Controller is obliged to obtain the consent of the Personal Data Subject. This concerns the transfer of Personal Data to other countries, such that these provisions are intended to ensure an adequate process for the transfer of Personal Data. Violations may be subject to administrative sanctions as set out in Article 184 paragraph (1) of GR 33/2026. The right to give consent to the transfer of Personal Data to another country with knowledge of the level of protection in the relevant country, the right to be notified of information on the possible risks of the transfer of Personal Data. 33. Article 60 letter h Article 183 The Agency is authorised to publish the results of the supervision of Personal Data Protection in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. Publication is carried out through open announcements that are accessible to the public. The right to obtain published information. 34. Not regulated Article 189 paragraph (4) In certain circumstances, the identity of the party filing a complaint or report may be kept confidential. The right to file a complaint or report on an alleged Personal Data Protection Violation.

Although GR 33/2026 does not explicitly regulate the obligations of the public as Personal Data Subjects, the provisions on the obligations of Personal Data Controllers and Personal Data Processors remain relevant to the public as Personal Data Subjects. From the perspective of the Personal Data Subject, there are obligations or provisions that need to be observed in exercising their rights as well as in providing and using Personal Data, which are summarised in the following table.

Obligations of the Public as Personal Data Subjects

No. Article of the PDP Law Article of GR 33/2026 Provision in GR 33/2026 Description of the Obligation Contained 1. Not regulated Article 21 paragraphs (1) and (2) The Personal Data Controller must provide a channel for requests for the exercise of the rights of Personal Data Subjects, whether electronic and/or non-electronic, that is easily accessible to the Personal Data Subject. Where the Personal Data Controller processes Personal Data electronically, the request for the exercise of the rights of the Personal Data Subject is submitted electronically. The obligation to comply with the method of submission through an official request, namely electronically or non-electronically. 2. Not regulated Article 23 A request for the exercise of the rights of a Personal Data Subject as referred to in Article 20 may be submitted by: the Personal Data Subject; the parent and/or guardian of the Child; the guardian of a Person with a Disability; or an authorised representative of the Personal Data Subject, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. The obligation of the party submitting the request for the exercise of rights. 3. Not regulated Article 24 A recorded request as referred to in Article 20 must contain: the identity of the party submitting the request; an explanation of the rights of the Personal Data Subject and the interest of the Personal Data Subject in submitting the request; and a description of the Personal Data Subject’s request regarding the Personal Data processed by the Personal Data Controller. The identity referred to in paragraph (1) letter a is completed by attaching proof of identity. This relates to the request for the exercise of rights by the Personal Data Subject to the Personal Data Controller. The obligation to complete the request, such as attaching the official identity of the applicant/representative, stating the type of right to be exercised, providing a clear description, and others. 4. Not regulated Article 40 paragraph (4) The Personal Data Controller may not process Personal Data beyond what has been specified in the agreement used as the basis for Personal Data processing as referred to in paragraph (1). The obligation of the Personal Data Subject and the Personal Data Controller to be bound by the agreement as the basis for processing. 5. Article 22 Article 42 paragraph (1) The processing of Personal Data in fulfilling a request of the Personal Data Subject as referred to in Article 40 paragraph (1) letter b is carried out on the following conditions: there is a written or recorded request from the Personal Data Subject to the Personal Data Controller; the Personal Data Controller and the Personal Data Subject will enter into an agreement that requires the processing of Personal Data; and the agreement to be agreed upon by the Personal Data Subject and the Personal Data Controller is used as the basis for exercising the rights and obligations of the Personal Data Subject and the Personal Data Controller. The obligation to keep written or recorded documentation, the obligation to enter into an agreement for the processing of Personal Data. 6. Article 20 paragraph (2) letter d Article 46 The Personal Data Controller may rely on the fulfilment of the protection of the vital interests of the Personal Data Subject as the basis for Personal Data processing where: there is a threat to the life, physical safety, and/or property/assets of the Personal Data Subject or another party; and it is difficult to obtain the consent of the Personal Data Subject as referred to in letter a. The obligation to be automatically subject to processing for as long as the threat and urgency conditions actually occur. 7. Article 20 paragraph (1) Article 49 paragraph (1) The Personal Data Controller may use as the basis for Personal Data processing the performance of duties in the context of: the public interest; public services; or the exercise of authority based on laws and regulations. The obligation to comply where it relates to the performance of duties in the context of public services. 8. Article 30 Article 71 paragraph (5) The Personal Data Controller may refuse a request for updating and/or rectification of Personal Data. The obligation to respect the provision where a request of the Personal Data Subject is refused with reasons. 9. Not regulated Article 77 paragraph (4) The Personal Data Controller is obliged to refuse to grant the Personal Data Subject access to changes in Personal Data where: it endangers the security, physical health, or mental health of the Personal Data Subject and/or another person; it results in the disclosure of the Personal Data of another person; and/or it is contrary to national defence and security interests. The obligation to respect the provision where the granting of access to changes to the Personal Data Subject is refused with reasons. 10. Not regulated Article 83 A Personal Data Subject may not submit a request for the deletion of Personal Data where the withdrawal of consent to Personal Data processing, followed by the deletion of Personal Data, has been carried out by the Personal Data Controller as referred to in Article 82 paragraph (1) letter b. The obligation to respect the provision where the request for the deletion of Personal Data has been carried out. 11. Not regulated Article 85 paragraph (2) A Personal Data Subject may not submit a request for the cancellation of destruction or the restoration of Personal Data where the destruction of Personal Data upon the request of the Personal Data Subject has been carried out by the Personal Data Controller. The obligation to respect the provision on the cancellation of destruction or the restoration of data. 12. Not regulated Article 91 paragraph (1) The withdrawal of consent to Personal Data processing by the Personal Data Subject does not invalidate the results of Personal Data processing that have already been carried out by the Personal Data Controller. The obligation to comply with the provision on the results of Personal Data processing that have been carried out. 13. Not regulated Article 95 paragraph (1) The Personal Data Controller may reject an objection where: there are no legal consequences and/or significant impact on the Personal Data Subject; and the Personal Data Controller has a highly accurate system and mitigation systems to avoid any impact on the Personal Data Subject. The obligation to comply with the provision on the rejection of objections by the Personal Data Controller. 14. Article 41 paragraph (2) Article 99 paragraph (2) The postponement and restriction of Personal Data processing as referred to in paragraph (1) are excluded where: there are provisions of laws and regulations that do not allow the postponement and restriction of Personal Data processing; it may endanger the safety of other parties; and/or the Personal Data Subject is bound by a written agreement with the Personal Data Controller that does not allow the postponement and restriction of Personal Data processing. The obligation to comply with the provision that postponement and restriction of Personal Data processing is not accepted on certain urgent grounds. 15. Article 15 Article 148 paragraph (1). Other relevant provisions in GR 33/2026: Article 149. The rights of the Personal Data Subject as referred to in Article 79 paragraph (1), Article 90 paragraph (1), Article 93, Article 97, and Article 111 paragraphs (1) and (2) are excluded for: national defence and security interests; law enforcement process interests; public interest in the administration of the state; supervisory interests over the financial services sector, monetary affairs, the payment system, and financial system stability carried out in the administration of the state; or statistical and scientific research interests. Exclusion of the rights of the Personal Data Subject on the grounds of relevant urgent interests. 16. Article 63 paragraph (1) Article 179 The public may play a role, whether directly or indirectly, in supporting the implementation of Personal Data Protection. The performance of the role referred to in paragraph (1) may be carried out through education, training, advocacy, outreach, and/or supervision in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. Further provisions on the performance of the role of the public as referred to in paragraph (2) are regulated in an Agency Regulation. An appeal and recommendation for public participation in supporting Personal Data Protection activities. 17. Article 63 paragraph (2) Article 180 In carrying out supervision of compliance as referred to in paragraph (2), the Agency may coordinate with ministries or institutions and/or involve public participation in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. An appeal and recommendation for public participation in supporting the supervision of compliance by Personal Data Controllers.

The fulfilment of rights and the performance of obligations as described above do not stand alone, but are accompanied by law enforcement mechanisms to ensure their effective implementation. GR 33/2026 regulates the legal consequences of non-compliance with the provisions on Personal Data Protection, both in the form of administrative sanctions that may be imposed on Personal Data Controllers and/or Personal Data Processors who commit violations, and the right of Personal Data Subjects to sue and obtain compensation where their rights are not fulfilled or they suffer loss as a result of the processing of Personal Data. Accordingly, the following section further elucidates the procedure for imposing administrative sanctions as well as the available dispute resolution mechanisms set out in GR 33/2026.

Sanctions

No. Article of the PDP Law Article of GR 33/2026 Provision in GR 33/2026 Description 1. Article 57 paragraph (1) Article 184 paragraph (1) Violations of the provisions of Article 15 paragraph (2), Article 29, Article 30 paragraph (1), Article 33 paragraph (1), Article 36 paragraph (1), Article 38 paragraph (2), Article 39 paragraph (4), Article 58, Article 62 paragraphs (1) and (5), Article 67 paragraph (1), Article 69 paragraphs (1) and (2), Article 71 paragraphs (1) and (6), Article 74 paragraph (1), Article 77 paragraphs (1) and (4), Article 80 paragraph (1), Article 82 paragraph (1), Article 84 paragraph (1), Article 87 paragraph (1), Article 92 paragraph (1), Article 99 paragraph (1), Article 103 paragraph (1), Article 114 paragraph (1), Article 115 paragraph (1), Article 120 paragraph (1), Article 123 paragraph (1), Article 125 paragraph (1), Article 126 paragraph (1), Article 129, Article 130 paragraph (1), Article 133 paragraph (1), Article 138 paragraph (1), Article 139 paragraph (1), Article 140, Article 142 paragraph (1), Article 160 paragraph (2), and Article 165 paragraphs (1), (2), and (3) are subject to administrative sanctions. May be imposed by the Agency. 2. Article 57 paragraph (1) Article 184 The administrative sanctions referred to in paragraph (1) are in the form of: written warning; temporary suspension of Personal Data processing activities; deletion or destruction of Personal Data; and/or administrative fine. Administrative sanctions may be imposed by the Agency in coordination with the relevant ministries or institutions. Administrative sanctions may be imposed concurrently and directly without a written warning, taking into account: the level or impact of the violation;

the continuity of business activities or public services;

compliance or compliance history with the provisions of the PDP Law/GR 33/2026;

the basis of consideration and clear reasons;

other considerations applied by the Agency. 3. Article 57 paragraph (3) Article 185 Administrative sanctions in the form of an administrative fine as referred to in Article 184 paragraph (2) letter d are imposed at a maximum of 2% (two percent) of the annual revenue or annual receipts of the Personal Data Controller and/or Personal Data Processor, in relation to the violation variables. These variables are regulated in paragraph (2) and are calculated based on the negative impact arising from the violation, the duration of the violation, the type of data affected, the amount of data affected, the process by which the violation was discovered, the level of cooperation of the Personal Data Controller and Personal Data Processor in the examination process, the business scale of the Personal Data Controller and/or Personal Data Processor, the ability of the Personal Data Controller and/or Personal Data Processor to pay, the compliance of the Personal Data Controller and/or Personal Data Processor, and other variables determined by the Agency. Where the Decision of the Agency has obtained permanent legal force, payment becomes an obligation of the sanctioned party and is deposited into the state treasury as Non-Tax State Revenue (PNBP). 4. Article 57 paragraph (4) Article 195 The Agency issues a decision imposing administrative sanctions based on the results of the examination and investigation of alleged Personal Data Protection violations no later than 30 (thirty) days from the completion of the examination and investigation. The decision imposing administrative sanctions as referred to in paragraph (1) is delivered to the Personal Data Controller and/or Personal Data Processor. A Personal Data Controller and/or Personal Data Processor subject to administrative sanctions must implement the decision no later than 30 (thirty) days from the date of announcement. The decision imposing administrative sanctions is made no later than 30 (thirty) days after the examination is completed. The announcement is made in coordination with the relevant ministries or institutions through the Agency’s official media. The Decision is implemented no later than 30 (thirty) days from the date of announcement, although an extension of the implementation period may be requested from the Agency. The decision imposing administrative sanctions contains the name of the sanctioned party, the type of violation, the provision violated, the type of administrative sanction, the obligations to be performed by the relevant party, and the period for fulfilling such obligations. 5. Not regulated Article 197 A Personal Data Controller and/or Personal Data Processor subject to administrative sanctions may submit a written objection to the head of the Agency no later than 14 (fourteen) days from receipt of notification of the decision. Based on the submission of the objection, the Agency issues a decision on the objection no later than 14 (fourteen) days from receipt of the objection, either accepting the objection in part or in whole, or rejecting the objection with reasons for the rejection, which must be communicated no later than 7 (seven) days from the issuance of the Decision. If the objection is rejected without clear reasons, the Personal Data Controller and/or Personal Data Processor may file a lawsuit with the State Administrative Court (PTUN).

Dispute Resolution

Dispute resolution is regulated in Articles 200 to 210 of GR 33/2026, whereby disputes are resolved through arbitration, the courts, or other alternative dispute resolution institutions by submitting a written dispute report to the Agency containing a summary of the issue and the chronology of the dispute, accompanied by evidence. Based on such report, the Agency verifies the documents and information by summoning the disputing parties, requesting further documents or information, and undertaking other efforts, the results of which are recorded in official minutes.

Where the document verification indicates elements of a criminal offence, the Agency may request the reporting party to report the alleged violation to the Indonesian National Police, and the Agency provides assistance in delivering the relevant verification results. Conversely, where the document verification indicates elements of an administrative violation, the Agency processes the report for the purpose of administrative law enforcement.

Dispute resolution efforts may be facilitated by the Agency, with priority given to mediation based on the verification report. The parties may appoint a dispute resolution mediator, and the mediator reports their appointment through an electronic or non-electronic system. If the parties fail to reach an agreement on the appointment of a mediator, they may delegate the appointment to the head of the Mediation Institution to appoint a mediator from the list of mediators, after which the head of the Agency issues an order for the appointment of the mediator. The implementation of dispute resolution must be grounded in the principles of low cost, effectiveness, benefit, affordable access, balance of the interests of the parties, confidentiality and closed proceedings, as well as fairness and propriety. Mediation may be conducted online or offline, with the costs of organising the mediation and the mediator’s fees borne by the Agency or the Mediation Institution.

Conclusion

It may be concluded that GR 33/2026, as the implementing regulation of the PDP Law, establishes a balanced Personal Data Protection ecosystem that prioritises the rights of Personal Data Subjects, which may be pursued by the inpiduals concerned or through representatives such as parents, guardians, and attorneys. On the other hand, however, such rights are not absolute, as they may be set aside where there is a more compelling lawful basis for processing. GR 33/2026 also sets out provisions on obligations for Personal Data Subjects, although the primary obligations remain imposed on Personal Data Controllers and Personal Data Processors. Such compliance is overall supervised by the Agency, which may impose administrative sanctions as well as criminal sanctions, the resolution of which may be pursued through mediation up to the filing of a lawsuit with the courts.