The Hong Kong Insurance Authority (IA) has intensified its focus on conduct, governance and financial-crime controls. Its enforcement activity in 2026 indicates an increasing focus on whether insurers and intermediaries can demonstrate that their compliance arrangements operate effectively in practice, rather than simply showing that policies and procedures exist.

Recent actions concerning AML/CFT controls, premium misappropriation, policy replacement, customer consent, fitness and properness and professional qualifications point to a common theme: individual misconduct can also expose weaknesses in a firm’s systems, supervision and oversight. At the same time, the IA’s September 2026 edition of Conduct in Focus highlights emerging conduct considerations around digital marketing, professional investor exemptions, referral arrangements and management accountability.

Key takeaways

Controls need to work in practice. Written policies may not be enough where controls can be circumvented or fail to identify unusual conduct.

Written policies may not be enough where controls can be circumvented or fail to identify unusual conduct. Customer outcomes remain central. Premium handling, policy replacement, marketing and referral arrangements are being scrutinised through the lens of fair customer treatment.

Premium handling, policy replacement, marketing and referral arrangements are being scrutinised through the lens of fair customer treatment. Management accountability extends beyond frontline conduct. Agent managers, Responsible Officers and intermediary-management functions should be able to demonstrate meaningful supervision and oversight.

Agent managers, Responsible Officers and intermediary-management functions should be able to demonstrate meaningful supervision and oversight. Remediation does not eliminate enforcement risk. Cooperation and corrective action may be relevant, but significant penalties may still follow where controls have failed.

Cooperation and corrective action may be relevant, but significant penalties may still follow where controls have failed. Firms should look for broader signals of conduct risk. Complaints, payment anomalies and individual misconduct may point to wider weaknesses requiring investigation and remediation.

Complaints can be an early warning indicator of conduct risk

Firms should consider complaints not only as individual customer-service issues, but as potential indicators of recurring weaknesses in their controls, processes and oversight.

The IA received 652 complaints in the first half of 2026, a year-on-year increase of 10%. “Business or Operations” was the largest category, followed by “Claims” and “Conduct”. The IA noted that the increase in complaints was substantially below the 32% year-on-year growth in overall market premiums recorded in the first quarter of 2026.

The conduct category encompasses sales practices, handling of premiums or customer monies, cross-border selling, unlicensed selling, suspected fraud, forgery, commission rebates and policy “twisting”. Complaints concerning the representation of information include the presentation of product features, policy terms, premiums, investment returns, dividends and bonuses.

Although an increase in complaints does not itself establish an increase in regulatory breaches, the data may reveal recurring weaknesses in policy administration, customer communications, claims handling, sales practices or management oversight. Firms should therefore consider whether patterns in complaints indicate broader control deficiencies and whether those patterns are being identified and escalated appropriately.

2026 IA enforcement at a glance

Controls must work in practice

Recent enforcement indicates that the existence of AML/CFT and payment controls is not enough: firms need to demonstrate that those controls reliably identify unusual activity, capture the necessary information and trigger appropriate escalation.

On 24 September 2026, following an on-site inspection under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (Cap. 615), the IA imposed a HKD19.5 million penalty on FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited. The IA identified deficiencies in payor identification for third-party payments, controls over potentially suspicious transactions including cash payments, politically exposed person data capture and screening, and customer due diligence for particular transactions.

The company implemented remedial measures, and the IA took into account its early acceptance of the findings and commitment to strengthening governance and controls. The case illustrates, however, that remediation and cooperation may not preclude a substantial financial penalty where underlying controls have failed.

Recent enforcement against individuals reinforces the importance of implementation. On 14 October 2026, six intermediaries received suspensions or bans of between six and 13 months after assisting customers to make false declarations concerning bank drafts used to settle approximately HKD7.3 million in premiums. Effective controls therefore depend on accurate implementation by customer-facing staff and cannot be treated as the responsibility of compliance functions alone.

Premium handling presents a related risk. In 2026, the IA banned seven intermediaries for up to 42 months for misappropriating premium payments totalling HKD714,870. The conduct included falsely representing that premiums had been applied to policies, continuing to collect payments after an intermediary had ceased to service the customer, and concealing earlier misappropriation. Some policies lapsed without customers’ knowledge while payments continued.

These cases highlight the vulnerabilities created where customers pay through intermediaries rather than insurer-direct channels. Firms should consider whether payment instructions, direct confirmations, reconciliation processes and lapse notifications sufficiently reduce the opportunity for customer monies to be diverted or retained outside authorised arrangements.

Another IA case, involving a 13-month ban, also demonstrates that the enforcement concern is not confined to deliberate theft. The intermediary advised a customer to pay an incorrect premium, directed the customer to ignore shortfall notices and later misappropriated further payments after the policies had lapsed. Mistakes therefore need to be identified and corrected promptly rather than concealed.

Customer outcomes remain central

The IA’s recent activity suggests firms should assess policy replacement, customer consent and marketing by considering the overall customer outcome, rather than relying narrowly on whether particular procedural requirements have been met.

Policy replacement presents particular conduct risks where customers rely heavily on an intermediary’s explanation of the relative benefits of an existing and proposed policy.

In May 2026, the IA imposed a 45-month ban in connection with the replacement of a long-term insurance policy. The intermediary represented that an existing 10-year life policy could be “transplanted” into a new 20-year critical illness policy, with equivalent coverage and recognition of earlier premiums. The insurer offered no such arrangement. The customer replaced the original policy to her disadvantage, and the intermediary later attempted to conceal the conduct by purchasing another policy and affixing the customer’s signature to the application.

The case highlights risks arising from misleading comparisons, inadequate replacement advice, abused customer trust and falsified records. Replacement controls should provide a fair and substantiated comparison of existing and proposed policies, while application processes should preserve reliable evidence of customer consent.

A separate 16-month ban imposed in April 2026 for affixing a customer’s purported signature to an MPF enrolment form further illustrates the significance of document integrity and the potential implications for an intermediary’s fitness and properness.

The same focus on overall customer outcomes can be seen in the IA’s approach to marketing. Its September 2026 commentary described selectively presented attention-grabbing statistics as potentially misleading, manipulative and unfair, and noted that they may amount to a clear misrepresentation. The IA linked this concern to General Principle 1 of the Codes of Conduct for Licenced Insurance Agents and Licenced Insurance Brokers and the core conduct requirements under section 90 of the Insurance Ordinance. Firms should therefore assess marketing communications by their overall impression and ensure that claims and comparisons are appropriately substantiated, qualified and contextualised.

Accountability extends beyond frontline intermediaries

Individual misconduct can have wider regulatory implications where it raises questions about whether managers, supervisors and intermediary management functions exercised effective oversight.

Conduct in Focus Issue 13 illustrates that the IA’s focus on accountability extends to agent managers. In a May 2026 case, an agent manager was disciplined after sharing her login details with a downline agent and signing an MPF application without meeting the client. The client subsequently stated that they had neither signed nor authorised the application.

The IA’s approach also indicates that conduct in other capacities may be taken into account when assessing whether an intermediary remains fit and proper.

The May 2026 case also illustrates that responsibility does not necessarily rest solely with the individual dealing directly with the customer. Conduct in Focus Issue 13 addresses agent manager accountability and places wider emphasis on intermediary-management controls and accountability throughout the agency hierarchy.

A separate February 2026 case reinforces this point. An upline manager was banned after drafting a misleading response to the IA concerning a downline agent’s false academic certificate. The case underscores that managers may face consequences where their own conduct obstructs or undermines regulatory scrutiny of qualification and integrity issues.

For firms, the regulatory question is therefore not simply whether responsibilities have been assigned, but whether supervisory responsibilities are being exercised in practice and whether meaningful review, escalation and intervention can be demonstrated.

New distribution and customer-acquisition practices bring new conduct risks

Digital marketing, professional investor exemptions and referral arrangements may create different conduct risks, but the IA’s approach indicates that substance, customer outcomes and the integrity of underlying arrangements remain central.

The integrity of professional qualifications is one example. On 27 August 2026, the IA and the Hong Kong Police Force conducted a joint operation concerning suspected fraudulent practices at an examination centre offering the Fellow, Life Management Institute qualification. Fifteen people were arrested, including three active and three former licensed intermediaries. The IA suspended acceptance of the qualification for licensing purposes and announced a review of cases involving the examination centre.

The operation demonstrates the significance of the provenance of professional qualifications to eligibility and fitness and properness.

The IA has also focused attention on professional investor classifications. Conduct in Focus Issue 13 used a false social media rumour concerning alleged arrests and falsified documents as a hypothetical learning opportunity; the IA expressly stated that no such arrests or scandal had occurred. Against that background, the IA stressed that professional investor exemptions should apply only where customers genuinely qualify supported by objective evidence, and where fair treatment can still be demonstrated.

Referral arrangements can raise similar concerns. “Self-referral” structures may disguise commission rebating or other non-compliant practices. Conduct in Focus Issue 13 also reported that the IA imposed licence-renewal conditions on three broker companies, including a restriction on accepting referral business. Firms should therefore consider the substance of an arrangement, including the referrer’s actual role and the commercial effect of the payment, rather than relying on its label or form.

Digital and social-media marketing presents another dimension to this issue. Firms should ensure that governance arrangements assess the overall impression created by promotional material, present material qualifications with appropriate prominence and provide mechanisms for intermediaries and complaint trends to identify and correct recurring customer misunderstandings.

What should firms consider now?

Across these enforcement actions, a consistent message emerges: effective implementation matters as much as the existence of a policy or procedure.

Insurers and intermediaries may therefore wish to consider:

Third-party payments: Are payors reliably identified, and do unusual payment arrangements trigger appropriate review?

Are payors reliably identified, and do unusual payment arrangements trigger appropriate review? Customer monies: Can reconciliation and customer-confirmation processes identify premiums retained outside authorised payment channels?

Can reconciliation and customer-confirmation processes identify premiums retained outside authorised payment channels? Policy replacement: Are customers given fair and substantiated comparisons of existing and proposed policies?

Are customers given fair and substantiated comparisons of existing and proposed policies? Consent and documentation: Can the firm demonstrate that customer instructions and signatures are genuine and appropriately recorded?

Can the firm demonstrate that customer instructions and signatures are genuine and appropriately recorded? Complaints: Are recurring complaints analysed collectively to identify potential conduct or control weaknesses?

Are recurring complaints analysed collectively to identify potential conduct or control weaknesses? Marketing: Are statistics, comparisons and promotional claims assessed by their overall impression as well as their technical accuracy?

Are statistics, comparisons and promotional claims assessed by their overall impression as well as their technical accuracy? Professional investor exemptions: Is eligibility appropriately verified before exemptions are applied?

Is eligibility appropriately verified before exemptions are applied? Referral arrangements: Does the commercial substance of the arrangement correspond with how it has been characterised?

Does the commercial substance of the arrangement correspond with how it has been characterised? Supervision: Can managers and intermediary-management functions evidence active oversight, meaningful review and timely escalation?

Can managers and intermediary-management functions evidence active oversight, meaningful review and timely escalation? Remediation: When weaknesses are identified, are they addressed promptly and in a way that tackles the underlying cause?

The overall direction of the IA’s recent activity is increasingly outcomes-focused. It is examining how arrangements operate in practice, whether controls achieve their intended purpose and whether customers receive the protections contemplated by the regulatory framework. For insurers and intermediaries, managing enforcement risk therefore increasingly depends on being able to demonstrate not only that appropriate controls exist, but that they work.