When Bill C-3 came into force on December 15, 2025, it opened the door to Canadian citizenship for many people born or adopted abroad with Canadian ancestors. More than ten months later, it has become clear that meeting the eligibility requirements is just the first step in the process.

The harder questions now are whether you can prove your claim, and how long it will take to get the Canadian citizenship certificate. With applications surging, processing times nearly tripling in a matter of months, and IRCC raising the bar on evidence, careful preparation has never mattered more.

A Queue That Keeps Growing

In just a few months, the proof of citizenship backlog has grown by more than a third and estimated wait times have nearly doubled.

Month (2026) Applications pending Estimated processing time July ~99,500 ~19 months August ~121,800 ~25 months October ~130,700 ~34 months

IRCC has acknowledged the growing inventory and says it is responding by triaging applications, improving intake procedures, training and onboarding additional staff, and refining how workloads are managed.

Archives Are Also Feeling the Pressure

In September 2026, reports indicated that US institutions holding historical and genealogical records, including the US National Archives, were seeing higher demand and longer response times linked to Canadian citizenship-by-descent research.

This matters most for families whose Canadian ancestors moved to the United States decades, or even more than a century ago, as a single Canadian citizenship by descent claim from a US citizen applicant might need:

Canadian records establishing the original ancestor’s status;

US birth and death certificates connecting later generations;

Historical marriage records explaining changes in surnames; and

Naturalization documents, census material or other archival evidence.

Since these records may sit with several state, provincial and federal authorities, the full timeline can stretch well beyond IRCC’s published processing time.

Why Rushing Can Backfire

With wait times now approaching three years, it can be tempting to file as quickly as possible just to get a place in the queue. But an application that does not clearly establish the family lineage may trigger requests for more documents, further delays, or even the return of the whole package. In practice, working with professionals who know the relevant archives and IRCC’s evidentiary expectations can make a real difference. They can help you find the right records, request them from the right places, and ensure your application is complete and well prepared from the outset, giving it the best chance of a smooth application process.

New Forms and Higher Standards of Proof

IRCC also released updated versions of several core proof of citizenship documents in August 2026, which include:

Application for a Citizenship Certificate (CIT 0001);

Document Checklist (CIT 0014);

How to Calculate Physical Presence in Canada for a Canadian Parent (CIT 0555); and

The accompanying instruction guides.

Notably, the updated materials provide much-needed clarity on the “substantial connection” test introduced by Bill C-3. Where a child is born or adopted abroad on or after December 15, 2025, and the Canadian parent was also born outside Canada, that parent must have spent at least 1,095 days in Canada before the child’s birth or adoption. The revised guidance now explains in far greater detail how this physical presence can be demonstrated. Specifically, IRCC accepts several categories of evidence, such as:

Employment and education records;

Travel records;

Residential records;

Canadian government records; and

Affidavits from organizations or third parties with personal knowledge of the parent’s time in Canada.

Of these, the guidance on affidavits marks the most notable shift. Where a simple letter from a church, union or community organization might once have been enough, IRCC now sets out more formal requirements. The person giving the affidavit must provide their identifying and contact details, and must swear or affirm its contents before someone authorized to administer oaths. Applicants planning to rely on third-party statements should therefore ensure these are prepared in the proper form from the outset.

Be Ready for a Virtual Interview

IRCC has also recently started inviting some applicants to attend a virtual interview with a citizenship official before a final decision on the Canadian citizenship certificate application is made.

Whilst receiving an interview invitation does not in itself signal a problem in the application, applicants may be asked to present their original identification documents, along with the originals of any supporting documents previously submitted. We therefore recommend keeping all originals readily accessible throughout the application process, or being ready to explain why any documentation are unavailable.

Urgent Processing May Be Available in Some Cases

With regular processing times now approaching three years, urgent processing offers a valuable pathway for applicants who need proof of their Canadian citizenship sooner. IRCC may process a citizenship certificate application ahead of standard processing times in a broad range of situations, including when an applicant needs to:

Avoid harm or hardship;

Bring a minor child to Canada who was born abroad to a Canadian parent;

Resolve a case of statelessness;

Travel due to a death or serious illness in the family when a passport from another nationality is not available;

Renounce a foreign citizenship by a set deadline;

Pursue work or education, such as applying for a job, keeping a current job, or attending a school, college or university; or

Access social benefits, including a pension, health care or a social insurance number.

A request for urgent processing should include a letter explaining the applicant’s circumstances, along with documents that support it. Once urgent processing is granted, the application moves forward on an expedited basis under the same standards as any proof of citizenship application. Submitting complete evidence of citizenship entitlement from the outset remains essential to minimizing avoidable delays and ensuring that the application can proceed efficiently.

How We Can Help

As IRCC raises its evidentiary standards, success in a Canadian citizenship by descent application depends not only on whether you are entitled to citizenship, but on whether you can prove your citizenship entitlement. At Harvey Law Group, our team of Canadian immigration lawyers possesses extensive experience and expertise in Canadian citizenship by descent matters, including cases involving complex multi‑generation documentation. We review each client’s available records carefully, identify gaps or inconsistencies that may affect the application, and provide guidance on how to strengthen the evidentiary chain in line with IRCC’s current expectations.

Since many applications require documents issued decades ago or maintained civil‑status in foreign countries, we work closely with genealogical specialists who understand how to navigate international registries and archival practices. This expertise helps applicants obtain certified records from original issuing authorities and reconstruct a clear, verifiable documentary history across generations.

By combining legal analysis with genealogical support, we help applicants present a coherent and well‑substantiated lineage, ensuring that the documentation submitted aligns with IRCC’s tightened standards and reduces the risk of delays or refusals.

If you are interested in exploring whether you may qualify for Canadian citizenship by descent, please contact us at [email protected] to arrange a free consultation. We can assess your circumstances, discuss the documentation you may need, and help determine the most appropriate next steps based on IRCC’s current requirements.