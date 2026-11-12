When Delay Comes At A Cost

Five sources of liability for company directors during a crisis—and when delaying restructuring measures can put their personal assets and freedom at risk.

Few people can understand the anxiety experienced by the director of a company in financial distress. This is because the director must contend not only with the potential collapse of the business but also with possible criminal liability for failure to pay debts to the State and e-EFKA (the Greek social security agency), employees’ reactions, and the potential loss of personal assets for debts for which the director is jointly and severally liable (such as VAT and social security contributions) or has provided a personal guarantee (usually bank loans).

In such circumstances, the first instinct is not to cut jobs or expenses, sell fixed assets, and so on, but to try to preserve the necessary liquidity for as long as possible in the hope that profitability will return.

Yet this initial instinctive reaction may ultimately deepen the crisis, because the necessary restructuring measures are not taken promptly. This brings us to the question addressed in this article: when does delay come at a cost to a company director?

In the event of a financial crisis affecting the company, a director may principally face five types of liability:

Liablity to the State and e-EFKA for specific debts prescribed by law (primarily VAT, income tax and social security contributions). Liability to the company’s creditors for fraudulently causing bankruptcy or for filing a bankruptcy petition late (Article 127 of the Greek Insolvency Code). Liability to credit institutions where the director has personally guaranteed loans or similar obligations. Liability arising from the issuance of cheques without sufficient funds (both criminal and civil liability). Criminal liability for failure to pay debts owed to the State, social security contributions and wages due to employees.

Because liability may indeed arise under all of the above categories, in 2020 the legislature introduced a significant change to insolvency law. It provided for the discharge of directors from debts owed to the State and e-EFKA where those debts relate to the two to five years preceding the company’s bankruptcy (the taxes from which a director may principally be discharged include income tax, withholding taxes—such as payroll withholding tax—taxes passed on to others, VAT and ENFIA property tax). A director therefore has every reason not to prolong the filing of a bankruptcy petition: if the delay is excessive, the debts may relate to fiscal years more than five years earlier, which fall outside the scope of the discharge.

Moreover, if the delay in filing a bankruptcy petition is genuinely attributable to the director’s attempt to avert insolvency through negotiations or similar efforts, no liability arises under category 2 either.

The greatest problem in a business crisis, therefore, is not necessarily an unsuccessful rescue attempt; it may simply be the failure to make a timely decision. A director who does not monitor the company’s cash flows and recognise declining liquidity, who fails to consider restructuring alternatives in good time and continues to incur new obligations may ultimately turn a corporate problem into a personal one. That is when the delay comes at a personal cost.