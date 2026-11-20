ARTICLE · 20 NOVEMBER 2026
Global Registration Services Market Update Q3 2026
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Germany: Deutsche Börse has launched a new eListing module for ETFs and ETPs, making admission applications simpler.
GlobalStrategy
Welcome to our quarterly fund management update where we provide you with an update on global issues affecting the cross-border marketing and distribution of investment funds.
Key developments this quarter include:
- Germany: Deutsche Börse has launched a new eListing module for ETFs and ETPs, making admission applications simpler.
- UK: The FCA is moving ahead with reform of the UK AIFM regime, a significant change for managers operating in or into the UK.
- UK: The final landing slot for moving from the Temporary Marketing Permissions Regime (TMPR) to the Overseas Funds Regime (OFR) has now closed.
- UAE: The DFSA has proposed a major overhaul of the DIFC collective investment funds framework.
- Hong Kong: The SFC has issued a circular on SFC-authorised funds with exposure to private markets.
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