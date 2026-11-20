Welcome to our quarterly fund management update where we provide you with an update on global issues affecting the cross-border marketing and distribution of investment funds.

Key developments this quarter include:

Germany: Deutsche Börse has launched a new eListing module for ETFs and ETPs, making admission applications simpler.

UK: The FCA is moving ahead with reform of the UK AIFM regime, a significant change for managers operating in or into the UK.

UK: The final landing slot for moving from the Temporary Marketing Permissions Regime (TMPR) to the Overseas Funds Regime (OFR) has now closed.

UAE: The DFSA has proposed a major overhaul of the DIFC collective investment funds framework.

Hong Kong: The SFC has issued a circular on SFC-authorised funds with exposure to private markets.

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