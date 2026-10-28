Cross-border Class Actions, Collective Redress, And The New EU Product Liability Directive

The European Union (EU) Product Liability Directive, alongside the growing availability of collective redress mechanisms globally, is accelerating the convergence of product liability and class action risk for life sciences and medical device companies across jurisdictions.

This alert highlights potential implications for multinational businesses and related compliance, litigation preparedness, and risk management considerations discussed by a panel of product liability and class action lawyers at DLA Piper’s 2026 Global Class Action Summit.

The evolving regulatory and legislative landscape

In the EU, two landmark developments are reshaping the product liability and collective redress landscape. The Representative Actions Directive has now been implemented across member states, requiring all EU jurisdictions to maintain collective litigation procedures for consumer protection.



Meanwhile, the new EU Product Liability Directive, which applies to products placed on the market or put into service after December 9, 2026, expands the definition of “product” to include software and artificial intelligence (AI) systems, broadens the class of potential defendants, extends compensable damages to include data loss, and introduces disclosure obligations that differ from those traditionally found in many civil law jurisdictions.



Because the 1985 Product Liability Directive continues to apply to products placed on the market before that date, both regimes will operate concurrently for approximately ten years, adding further complexity to multijurisdictional claims. Implementation of the new EU Product Liability Directive remains uneven across member states. Some jurisdictions, including Germany, have taken significant steps toward implementation, while other jurisdictions, such as Spain, remain at an early stage. As a result, approaches across member states are not yet fully aligned. In the United Kingdom, ongoing consultations on product regulation and consumer redress may influence future product liability exposure.



These developments increase the potential for coordinated multijurisdictional claims arising from a single product issue, safety signal, recall, or regulatory investigation.

Cross-border litigation coordination

Multijurisdictional defense often involves centralized strategic coordination. Companies may wish to appoint a global coordinating counsel to manage timelines, risk tolerances, expert opinions, and settlement strategies across jurisdictions. This structure may be combined with a “think globally, act locally” approach, under which certain strategic decisions are centralized while local counsel addresses procedural requirements. The United States may no longer dictate global litigation timelines. For example, Israel requires substantive defense filings comparable to a defense-in-chief submission at the class certification stage, often before US expert panels are finalized.



Companies may also monitor unique stakeholders in certain jurisdictions, such as state health entities In Denmark, Iceland, and France that pay consumer claims and subsequently seek recovery from manufacturers.

Cross-border discovery and coordination among claimant firms

Cross-border discovery and coordination among claimant firms represents an emerging risk area in multijurisdictional litigation. Documents obtained in US proceedings are increasingly being used in foreign litigation, including trial disclosures that are no longer confidential. In Canada, plaintiff counsel are incorporating publicly accessible US expert reports, declarations, and discovery documents from US proceedings into certification affidavits, raising questions regarding the application of hearsay and authentication rules. At the same time, the use of third-party litigation funding continues to expand outside the US, providing an alternative source of funding in jurisdictions where contingency-fee arrangements are otherwise prohibited.

US claimant firms have established offices and other operations in Australia, Canada, and Europe, bringing litigation strategies to new markets, while social media platforms, subreddits, and encrypted messaging groups are facilitating real-time global coordination among claimants, including through the use of AI tools. These dynamics are particularly relevant under the new EU Product Liability Directive, as its expanded scope may affect the factual and procedural dimensions of cross-border claims.

Jurisdiction-specific exposure

While product liability and collective redress risks are developing globally, exposure remains jurisdiction-specific. Differences in procedure, evidence, disclosure, damages, and litigation funding can affect both defense strategy and potential outcomes. The following examples highlight relevant considerations in selected jurisdictions and are not exhaustive.

I. US

In the US, an early assessment of how a case could proceed to trial may inform litigation strategy, including decisions concerning settlement and summary judgment. Another consideration is whether to seek or oppose multidistrict litigation (MDL) consolidation, particularly in cases involving medical device or generic drug preemption arguments or circuit splits.

II. Canada

In Canada’s common law jurisdictions, the claimant generally must demonstrate an identifiable class of two or more people as part of the class action certification test, establishing a relatively low numerical threshold for certification.

Québec presents distinct procedural risk considerations because it operates under civil law. There is no automatic right to present evidence in opposition to class authorization and preliminary applications to strike are generally unavailable. In certain circumstances, a rebuttable presumption of product defect may also place a reverse onus on the defendant.

Canada does not have an MDL process comparable to the US system, meaning multiple overlapping class actions may proceed simultaneously in different provinces. Canadian claimants are increasingly coordinating with US counsel, including through cost-sharing agreements.

III. Germany

Germany remains a key jurisdiction because of the continued application of its strict liability regime for medicinal products under the German Medicinal Products Act and its advanced implementation of the new EU Product Liability Directive.

The German Medicinal Products Act will continue to govern liability for medicinal products, while medical devices, software, and other products will fall within the scope of the new EU Product Liability Directive. This creates a dual-track liability framework for life sciences companies as the new EU regime takes effect.

IV. UK

Although the UK does not have a US-style class action regime for product liability claims, claimants continue to use group litigation orders, representative actions and coordinated mass claims.

There are now clear indications that law reform could bring greater litigation risk in the future. Government proposals and consultations to update product regulation, broaden consumer redress, develop third-party funding, and introduce opt-out class action procedures all signal class action litigation could develop into a broader, endemic risk for consumer-facing businesses.

V. Australia

Australia is an active class action market outside North America. Its established litigation funding industry and claimant firms support the pursuit of product liability claims, particularly when product issues attract regulatory scrutiny or media attention.

Compliance strategy and emerging technology risks

Companies are increasingly considering how compliance and risk management programs align with broader business objectives. Quality and regulatory programs span the product lifecycle, from development through commercialization, and the documentation of decision-making processes may become relevant in future regulatory inquiries or litigation. Clients may wish to ensure that scientific considerations inform decision-making and that records are maintained with a view toward potential litigation arising ten or more years in the future.

For connected medical devices and AI-powered products, life sciences companies operate at the intersection of the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Medical Device Regulation, AI Act, Data Act, and the European Health Data Space, each of which may create overlapping compliance obligations.

The new EU Product Liability Directive includes the destruction or corruption of certain data among the categories of potentially compensable damage, creating an additional consideration for companies that develop or distribute connected products.

Litigation outcomes and regulatory developments may also inform future product development, marketing, compliance, and regulatory strategies.

Practical considerations

As the global product liability environment continues to evolve across jurisdictions, in-house legal teams may wish to consider the following: