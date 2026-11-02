IMO Council Status: What Nigeria’s Category C Seat Means For The Domestication Of International Maritime Conventions In 2026

Introduction

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO), a specialised agency of the United Nations, is responsible for developing the global regulatory framework for international shipping, including maritime safety, security, the prevention of marine pollution and the facilitation of maritime traffic. Its principal organs are the Assembly, the Council, five main Committees, and several Sub-Committees that support the Committees’ technical work.

The Assembly, comprising all IMO Member States, is the Organization’s supreme governing body and meets biennially to determine its policies, approve its budget and elect the Council. The Council, which serves as the executive organ between Assembly sessions, consists of 40 Member States elected into three categories: Category A comprises 10 States with the largest interest in providing international shipping services; Category B comprises 10 States with the largest interest in international seaborne trade and Category C comprises 20 States with special interests in maritime transport or navigation, whose election ensures equitable geographical representation of the world’s major maritime regions. These categories are not geographical blocs; membership is determined by the criteria applicable to each category and election by the Assembly.

The IMO’s five main Committees are the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC), Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), Legal Committee, Technical Cooperation Committee and Facilitation Committee. Their work is supported by specialised Sub-Committees, while the Secretariat, headed by the Secretary-General, administers the Organization’s day-to-day operations. Through these institutional mechanisms, the IMO develops and adopts international conventions, codes and other instruments that Member States may ratify or accede to and are expected to implement through their domestic legal and regulatory frameworks.

Nigeria’s re-election to Category C of the IMO Council strengthens its representation in international maritime governance and reinforces its opportunity to influence policies affecting developing maritime nations, particularly in West and Central Africa. However, Council membership does not in itself confer legislative authority over Nigeria or automatically incorporate IMO instruments into Nigerian domestic law.

Against this background, this article examines how Nigeria can leverage its Category C membership of the IMO Council to shape international maritime policy, contribute to technical standards and advance regional interests in maritime safety, security, and marine environmental protection alongside major maritime powers. It further explores how this international position can drive the ratification, domestication and effective implementation of relevant international maritime conventions within Nigeria’s domestic regulatory framework.

Nigeria’s Role on the IMO Council

Nigeria’s Category C membership of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council provides a strategic platform to influence international maritime policy, contribute to technical standards and advance Nigeria and Africa’s maritime interests. Through the Council and relevant IMO Committees, Nigeria can participate in decisions concerning maritime safety, security, marine environmental protection, seafarer welfare, and sustainable shipping alongside major global maritime powers.

The position also enables Nigeria to advocate for developing maritime nations on issues such as maritime finance, technology transfer, capacity building, indigenous shipping, and regional cooperation against piracy and marine pollution. However, effective participation requires technical expertise, institutional coordination and credible implementation of applicable international standards. Nigeria must therefore complement its international engagement with effective domestic regulation, enforcement, and measurable improvements in maritime governance.

Domestication and Implementation of International Maritime Instruments

The domestication and effective implementation of international maritime conventions constitute essential elements of Nigeria’s maritime governance framework. As a member of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Nigeria has acceded to or ratified several international instruments governing maritime safety, marine environmental protection, ship-source pollution, limitation of liability and compensation for maritime claims. However, the legal enforceability of these instruments within Nigeria raises important constitutional and jurisprudential questions, particularly concerning the distinction between international treaty obligations and their incorporation into Nigerian domestic law.

The domestication and implementation of international maritime conventions in Nigeria are governed principally by Section 12(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which provides that no treaty between Nigeria and another country shall have the force of law except to the extent that it has been enacted into law by the National Assembly. Consequently, Nigeria’s ratification of or accession to an international convention creates binding obligations under international law but does not, without legislative incorporation, automatically render the convention enforceable before Nigerian courts.

The Supreme Court affirmed this principle in Abacha v. Fawehinmi(2000) 6 NWLR (Pt. 660) 228, holding that an international treaty acquires the force of domestic law upon its incorporation by the National Assembly, although such legislation remains subordinate to the Constitution. Similarly, in Ibidapo v. Lufthansa Airlines(1997) 4 NWLR (Pt. 498) 124, the Supreme Court recognised the enforceability of the Warsaw Convention through existing domestic legislation. These decisions establish that domestication need not necessarily take the form of a separate statute for each convention; incorporation through an existing enactment may sufficiently satisfy the constitutional requirement.

In this regard, Section 336(1) of the Merchant Shipping Act 2007 expressly provides that certain international maritime conventions shall apply in Nigeria. These include MARPOL 73/78, the Intervention Convention 1969, London Dumping Convention 1972, Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Co-operation Convention 1990, Civil Liability Convention 1992, Limitation of Liability for Maritime Claims Convention 1976 and its 1996 Protocol, the International Oil Pollution Compensation Fund Convention and the Basel Convention 1989. Section 336(1)(i) further extends to other applicable international agreements concerning ship-source pollution and compensation to which Nigeria is a party.

The critical legal issue, therefore, is whether this express statutory recognition constitutes sufficient domestication under Section 12 of the Constitution, or whether separate implementing legislation is required. It is strongly arguable that Section 336(1), being an enactment of the National Assembly, constitutes legislative incorporation of the conventions expressly identified therein. To insist that each convention must be domesticated separately, notwithstanding the express statutory declaration that its provisions shall apply, would undermine the legislative intention and effectiveness of the Merchant Shipping Act.

Nevertheless, a distinction must be drawn between domestication and effective implementation. While Section 336(1) provides a legal foundation for applying the listed conventions, certain provisions may require additional regulations, administrative procedures, and enforcement mechanisms to operate effectively. Indeed, Section 336(3) empowers the Minister to make regulations giving effect to the conventions. Furthermore, the creation and enforcement of criminal offences must comply with Section 36(12) of the Constitution. Accordingly, statutory incorporation does not necessarily mean that every provision of a convention is immediately enforceable without further legislative or regulatory measures.

Although Nigerian judicial authorities establish the constitutional principles governing treaty domestication, the precise extent to which Section 336(1) incorporates and renders every provision of the listed maritime conventions directly enforceable remains open to judicial clarification. This uncertainty underscores the need for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s maritime treaty obligations and their domestic implementation.

Nigeria should therefore undertake a treaty-by-treaty audit that distinguishes between conventions ratified or acceded to, conventions incorporated into domestic legislation, and those effectively implemented through enforceable regulations and institutional mechanisms. Priority should be given to outstanding gaps in wreck removal, maritime liability and compensation, ship-source pollution, ballast water management, ship recycling, and emerging digital shipping standards. Such reforms would strengthen legal certainty, ensure compliance with international maritime obligations, enhance maritime safety and environmental protection and reinforce Nigeria’s credibility and effectiveness as a member of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council.

Strategic Implications of Category C Membership

Nigeria’s Council membership offers three principal opportunities:

Global policy influence: Participate actively in shaping maritime policies, technical standards, and international regulatory priorities. Regional advocacy: Advance West and Central African interests through cooperation on maritime security, pollution prevention, capacity building, and sustainable shipping. Domestic regulatory reform: Use international engagement to strengthen maritime legislation, improve regulatory institutions, enhance compliance and promote indigenous shipping and investment.

Council membership does not automatically domesticate international conventions or impose new legislative powers on Nigeria. Rather, it provides an opportunity to influence international decisions while strengthening the country’s capacity to fulfil its existing and future obligations.

Challenges and the Way Forward

Nigeria’s effectiveness may be constrained by legislative delays, inadequate technical and financial resources, fragmented institutional responsibilities and enforcement weaknesses. Section 12 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, generally requires that treaties be enacted into law by the National Assembly before they have domestic legal force.

To maximise its Council membership, Nigeria should strengthen coordination among maritime regulators and government institutions, invest in technical expertise, review and harmonise relevant legislation and improve enforcement. Ultimately, Nigeria should leverage its international standing not merely to secure compliance with maritime conventions, but also to shape global policy, champion regional priorities, and build a safer, more competitive, and more sustainable maritime industry.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s Category C membership of the IMO Council presents an opportunity to strengthen its global maritime influence, advance African maritime interests and modernise domestic regulation. By combining active participation in international policymaking with effective legislation, institutional coordination, and enforcement, Nigeria can enhance maritime safety, security, environmental protection, and indigenous shipping development. These efforts will strengthen Nigeria’s position as a leading maritime hub in West and Central Africa and support its long-term ambition of qualifying for election to Category A of the IMO Council. Nigeria’s membership of the IMO Council should therefore be strategically leveraged to strengthen maritime security, enhance compliance with international maritime standards, and deepen engagement with the United States Coast Guard and other international maritime authorities. These efforts, alongside improvements in Nigeria’s maritime security architecture and regulatory compliance, are consistent with the progress recognised by the United States Coast Guard in its decision to lift restrictions affecting vessels arriving from Nigerian ports, thereby reinforcing Nigeria’s growing credibility within the international maritime community.