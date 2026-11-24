Lebanon introduces an electronic IP registration system to simplify filing procedures, improve transparency and reduce administrative requirements for applicants.

The Lebanese Ministry of Economy and Trade has introduced a new digital platform for intellectual property (IP) registration, marking a significant step towards modernising the country’s IP administration.

The initiative enables businesses, entrepreneurs, creators and other applicants to submit and monitor intellectual property registration applications electronically, reducing reliance on traditional paper-based procedures and in-person visits to the Ministry.

Developed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with financial support from the Government of Canada, the platform is intended to improve the accessibility, efficiency and transparency of IP registration services in Lebanon.

Key Features of the Digital Registration Platform

The new system introduces several electronic services designed to simplify the application process and improve communication between applicants and the Ministry.

Key features include:

Electronic application forms: Applicants can complete registration forms online, supported by step-by-step instructions.

Applicants can complete registration forms online, supported by step-by-step instructions. Digital document submission: Supporting documents can be uploaded electronically, reducing the need for physical submissions.

Supporting documents can be uploaded electronically, reducing the need for physical submissions. Application tracking: Users can monitor the progress of their applications and access status updates through the platform.

Users can monitor the progress of their applications and access status updates through the platform. Simplified filing procedures: The system aims to minimise administrative delays, reduce avoidable filing errors and improve the overall registration experience.

These improvements are expected to make IP registration procedures more accessible and manageable, particularly for businesses and applicants seeking to protect their intellectual property in Lebanon.

Supporting Innovation and Digital Transformation

The launch forms part of Lebanon’s broader efforts to modernise public administration and improve the delivery of government services.

It also supports the implementation of the country’s Digital Transformation Strategy, adopted in 2022, which seeks to introduce more efficient and accessible public services through digital solutions.

By simplifying access to intellectual property registration services, the initiative is intended to support innovation, entrepreneurship and business development while strengthening the administrative framework for IP protection.

The platform’s introduction also reflects the growing importance of digital IP administration in facilitating the protection and management of intellectual property rights.

Implications for Intellectual Property Applicants

For businesses, trademark owners, innovators and other IP applicants, the new platform represents an important administrative development.

Electronic filing and application tracking should provide greater visibility over registration procedures and reduce the administrative burden associated with submitting and following up on applications.

Applicants should familiarise themselves with the new electronic procedures, including the applicable documentation requirements and submission processes, to ensure compliance with the Ministry’s updated registration system.

The introduction of the platform is a positive step towards a more accessible and efficient intellectual property registration framework in Lebanon.