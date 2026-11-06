CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert 42.2026

KUWAIT / KUWAIT

Introduction of a System for Wage Payment and Wage Protection

On September 28, 2026, the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) launched the Kuwaiti payroll system. This new system provides a central platform for the

processing and monitoring of payroll payments in the private sector through local banks for both Kuwaiti and foreign workers. It is also designed to

enable comparisons between transferred salaries and documented employment contracts (based on pre-launch reports) and enhance the security,

reliability, efficiency, and transparency of payroll payments through real-time monitoring of salary transfers.

The system applies to private-sector employers of all sizes, with no minimum requirements regarding company size. Employers should clarify the

applicable requirements with their payroll bank and ensure that payroll and employment records are accurate and consistent. Employers should also

follow the guidelines issued by the CBK, the Public Authority for Manpower, and their payroll bank regarding implementation procedures, reporting

requirements, and enforcement measures.

Einführung eines Systems zur Lohnzahlung und zum Lohnschutz

Am 28. September 2026 führte die Zentralbank von Kuwait (CBK) das kuwaitische Lohnzahlungssystem ein. Dieses neue System bietet eine zentrale

Plattform für die Abwicklung und Überwachung von Lohnzahlungen im privaten Sektor über lokale Banken für kuwaitische und ausländische

Arbeitnehmer. Es soll zudem Vergleiche zwischen überwiesenen Gehältern und dokumentierten Arbeitsverträgen (auf der Grundlage von Meldungen

vor der Einführung) ermöglichen und die Sicherheit, Zuverlässigkeit, Effizienz und Transparenz der Lohnzahlungen durch die Echtzeitüberwachung von Gehaltsüberweisungen verbessern.

Das System gilt für Arbeitgeber des privaten Sektors jeder Grösse, wobei keine Mindestanforderungen an die Unternehmensgrösse

bestehen.Arbeitgeber sollten die geltenden Anforderungen mit ihrer Lohnabrechnungsbank abklären und sicherstellen, dass die Lohn- und

Beschäftigungsunterlagen korrekt und konsistent sind. Arbeitgeber sollten zudem die Leitlinien der CBK, der Behörde für Arbeitskräfte (Public

Authority for Manpower) und ihrer Lohnabrechnungsbank bezüglich der Umsetzungsverfahren, Meldepflichten und Durchsetzungsmassnahmen

beachten.

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