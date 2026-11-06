ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026
CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert 42.2026
On September 28, 2026, the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) launched the Kuwaiti payroll system. This new system provides a central platform for the processing and monitoring of payroll payments in the private sector through local banks for both Kuwaiti and foreign workers.
KUWAIT / KUWAIT
Introduction of a System for Wage Payment and Wage Protection
On September 28, 2026, the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) launched the Kuwaiti payroll system. This new system provides a central platform for the
processing and monitoring of payroll payments in the private sector through local banks for both Kuwaiti and foreign workers. It is also designed to
enable comparisons between transferred salaries and documented employment contracts (based on pre-launch reports) and enhance the security,
reliability, efficiency, and transparency of payroll payments through real-time monitoring of salary transfers.
The system applies to private-sector employers of all sizes, with no minimum requirements regarding company size. Employers should clarify the
applicable requirements with their payroll bank and ensure that payroll and employment records are accurate and consistent. Employers should also
follow the guidelines issued by the CBK, the Public Authority for Manpower, and their payroll bank regarding implementation procedures, reporting
requirements, and enforcement measures.
Einführung eines Systems zur Lohnzahlung und zum Lohnschutz
Am 28. September 2026 führte die Zentralbank von Kuwait (CBK) das kuwaitische Lohnzahlungssystem ein. Dieses neue System bietet eine zentrale
Plattform für die Abwicklung und Überwachung von Lohnzahlungen im privaten Sektor über lokale Banken für kuwaitische und ausländische
Arbeitnehmer. Es soll zudem Vergleiche zwischen überwiesenen Gehältern und dokumentierten Arbeitsverträgen (auf der Grundlage von Meldungen
vor der Einführung) ermöglichen und die Sicherheit, Zuverlässigkeit, Effizienz und Transparenz der Lohnzahlungen durch die Echtzeitüberwachung von Gehaltsüberweisungen verbessern.
Das System gilt für Arbeitgeber des privaten Sektors jeder Grösse, wobei keine Mindestanforderungen an die Unternehmensgrösse
bestehen.Arbeitgeber sollten die geltenden Anforderungen mit ihrer Lohnabrechnungsbank abklären und sicherstellen, dass die Lohn- und
Beschäftigungsunterlagen korrekt und konsistent sind. Arbeitgeber sollten zudem die Leitlinien der CBK, der Behörde für Arbeitskräfte (Public
Authority for Manpower) und ihrer Lohnabrechnungsbank bezüglich der Umsetzungsverfahren, Meldepflichten und Durchsetzungsmassnahmen
beachten.
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