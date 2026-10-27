Obtaining Fire Safety Certificate For Your Business In Ghana

Reviewed by the Firmus Advisory Regulatory Compliance team

Fire Service certification in Ghana is a mandatory legal requirement for premises used for non-residential purposes — which covers virtually every commercial business, from offices to factories. The obligation is set by the Fire Precaution (Premises) Regulations, 2003 (LI 1724), made under the Ghana National Fire Service Act, 1997 (Act 537). Yet many organisations only recognise its importance after facing penalties, operational disruptions, or fire incidents. Beyond compliance, fire safety regulations help protect lives, safeguard business assets, and ensure business continuity. They also strengthen operational resilience and build stakeholder confidence. For businesses seeking long-term sustainability, proactive fire safety compliance is essential.

Fire certification in Ghana: is your business at risk of non-compliance?

In Ghana’s evolving regulatory landscape, compliance has become an essential pillar of sustainable business operations. One critical area that is often overlooked, yet mandatory across all sectors, is fire safety certification. The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), established under the Ghana National Fire Service Act, 1997 (Act 537), is mandated to prevent and manage fire outbreaks, enforce fire safety regulations, conduct inspections, and ensure that buildings and business premises comply with prescribed fire safety standards. Section 28 of Act 537 empowers the Minister to make regulations on the issue of fire certificates — the power exercised through LI 1724 and its amendment, LI 2249. In carrying out this mandate, the Service plays a vital role in protecting lives, safeguarding property, and promoting business continuity. Consequently, fire safety certification is not limited to high-risk industries alone but applies broadly to businesses operating within the manufacturing, trading, service, hospitality, and export sectors, among others.

Key questions businesses must consider on fire certification

Although fire safety certification is a mandatory requirement in Ghana, many businesses remain unclear about what compliance entails in practice. Understanding the applicable requirements, certification procedures, associated costs, and renewal obligations is essential for avoiding regulatory breaches, operational disruptions, and potential safety risks.

Fire safety certification is one of several regulatory requirements businesses may need to address after setting up. For a broader overview, see our guide on starting a business in Ghana.

The following questions outline some of the key consideration businesses should address in order to achieve and maintain compliance with fire safety regulations.

Is Fire Safety Certification Mandatory for All Companies Registered in Ghana, Including Non-Manufacturing Businesses?

Yes, for practical purposes. Under LI 1724, the requirement attaches to premises used for specified non-residential purposes which captures businesses across manufacturing, trading, services, hospitality and exports alike. Offices and other lower-risk businesses are therefore covered too, because compliance is assessed on the use and occupancy of the premises, not on production activities. The main statutory exemption is private residential accommodation (inserted by LI 2249); Regulation 3 of LI 1724 also provides for specific exemptions. So the accurate test is not “every business, no exceptions” but “any premises put to a specified non-residential use.”

What are the steps for Obtaining a Fire Certificate?

The Ghana National Fire Service adopts a structured and risk-based approach to the issuance of Fire Safety Certificates. This process is intended to ensure that each facility is adequately assessed for compliance with applicable fire safety requirements before certification is granted.

Step 1- Submission of Required Plan

The process begins with the submission of essential building and layout plans, including:

• Site Plan: Indicates the exact location of the building and its surrounding environment. This enables the Fire Service to assess accessibility for emergency response, including access and exit routes for fire tenders.

• Block Plan: Shows the positioning of the building within the property, including adjacent structures and the spacing between them, which is relevant for assessing potential fire spread.

• Floor Plan: Provides a detailed layout of the internal structure, including rooms, exits, stairways, and fire safety installations. This assists in determining whether adequate escape routes and fire safety measures are in place.

All submitted plans must contain accurate dimensions, as these are essential for proper assessment.

If the premises is being newly constructed or developed, fire safety requirements may also form part of the wider construction permit process in Ghana.

Step 2- Inspection and Techinal Review

Following submission, the Fire Service conducts an inspection of the premises to confirm that the physical structure corresponds with the submitted plans and complies with applicable fire safety standards.

Where necessary, applicants may also be required to submit fire engineering drawings detailing fire protection systems such as alarms, sprinklers, extinguishers, and ventilation systems.

Step 3- Application for Fire Safety Certificate

After the documentation and inspection processes are completed, the business formally applies for a Fire Safety Certificate or Permit. Approval is issued only after the Fire Service is satisfied that all fire safety requirements have been met.

Risk-Based Classification

The two sections that follow risk classification and processing time are reference information rather than actions you take. The applicant’s action sequence is Steps 1 to 3 above: request inspection and submit plans, undergo inspection and technical review, then apply for the certificate.

Risk-Based Classification of Projects

Projects are classified according to their level of fire risk to ensure appropriate regulation and oversight:

• Low Risk: Includes facilities such as schools, churches, and banks, where fire hazards are considered relatively low.

• Medium Risk: Includes clinics, hospitals, and cinemas, where occupancy levels and operational activities present moderate fire risks.

• High Risk: Includes factories, warehouses, and industrial facilities, where the potential likelihood and impact of fire outbreaks are significantly higher.

This classification determines the applicable level of review, safety requirements, and regulatory response.

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