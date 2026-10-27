How To Secure An Environmental Permit For Your Project In Ghana: Step-by-Step Guidelines

Reviewed by the Firmus Advisory Regulatory Compliance team

Securing an Environmental Permit is a critical requirement for projects in Ghana that may have an impact on the environment. Individuals and businesses must ensure that their proposed activities comply with applicable environmental laws and regulations while promoting sustainable development. Whether a project involves construction, mining, energy, agriculture, manufacturing, or any other activity with potential environmental implications, from the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) the regulator established under the Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124) obtaining an Environmental Permit helps ensure compliance with national environmental standards, identifies and mitigates potential environmental risks, and promotes responsible practices that protect and enhance the environment.

Which Agency is mandated to issue an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Permit?

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) in Ghana oversees the process of obtaining Environmental Permits and ensures that businesses, developers, and project proponents assess and manage the potential environmental impacts of their proposed activities before commencement

The Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124) now provides the legal foundation for the Authority’s mandate. Enacted on 6 January 2025, Act 1124 repealed and replaced the Environmental Protection Agency Act, 1994 (Act 490), renamed the regulator from the Environmental Protection Agency to the Environmental Protection Authority, and consolidated the previously separate hazardous-waste, electronic-waste (Act 917) and pesticides (Act 528) regimes into a single statute. It establishes the Authority as the institution responsible for regulating, monitoring and enforcing environmental standards, overseeing environmental assessments, issuing environmental permits, coordinating Ghana’s climate-change response and carbon-market framework, and promoting the sustainable management of natural resources.

Who needs an EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) Permit?

In Ghana, an EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) Permit is required for any individual, organization, or business undertaking activities that have potential environmental impacts. This includes:

Businesses involved in manufacturing or industry – such as mining, oil and gas exploration, Agro-processing, cement production, and chemical manufacturing. Construction and infrastructure development projects – including roads, bridges, dams, residential or commercial buildings, and power plants.



For construction and development projects, environmental approval may form part of the wider regulatory process. See our guide on obtaining construction permits in Ghana.



Agricultural projects – particularly large-scale farming, aquaculture, and plantation developments. Waste management and treatment operations – companies dealing with waste disposal, recycling, or hazardous waste management. Water-related activities – projects that affect water bodies, such as water extraction, irrigation schemes, or fisheries. Tourism and recreational facilities – particularly large resorts, hotels, or activities that may impact natural ecosystems. Energy projects – including renewable energy (solar, wind) and non-renewable energy projects (coal, oil).

The Environmental Protection Agency assesses the environmental impact of these projects, ensuring they adhere to regulations and do not harm the environment. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) may also be required for larger, higher-risk projects.

How can a business secure an Environmental Permit in Ghana?

To secure an Environmental Permit (EP) for your project in Ghana, the following steps are typically involved, in line with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines:

Step 1 -Project Registration

Submit an application: Register the project with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by submitting a formal application. The application should include:

A completed Environmental Protection Agency project registration form.

Project description (location, scope, and type).

Project layout and maps.

Before applying for an EPA Permit, businesses should ensure that their operations are properly established and documented. See our guide on starting a business in Ghana.

Initial Screening: Registration is made using Form EA1, and the Environmental Protection Authority screens the undertaking under the Environmental Assessment Regulations, 1999 (LI 1652) to determine the level of assessment required. The screening decision places the project on one of three tiers: no further environmental assessment; a Preliminary Environmental Assessment (PEA); or a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) requiring scoping and an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). Lower-impact undertakings may proceed on an Environmental Management Plan (EMP).

Step 2 – Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process is essential for projects with potentially significant environmental impacts. It ensures the project’s compliance with environmental, social, and regulatory standards and mitigates any adverse effects on the surrounding environment and communities. This comprehensive EIA process includes scoping, the environmental impact assessment study, and the submission of the EIA report.

Scoping

The initial step in an EIA is defining its scope, ensuring that all potential impacts are addressed. Scoping identifies areas of potential environmental, social, and economic impact, with input from stakeholders and regulatory agencies. This stage is essential for outlining the project’s objectives and aligning them with regulatory standards to ensure compliance and set the stage for a comprehensive analysis.

Step 3 – Environmental Impact Assessment Study

The Environmental Impact Assessment study assesses potential impacts, identifies mitigation strategies, and sets a foundation for environmental and social sustainability. The following highlight what should be in the Environmental Impact Assessment report.

Objectives: The main objectives are to assess direct, indirect, and cumulative environmental impacts, recommend mitigation measures, ensure regulatory compliance, and provide a basis for informed decision-making that integrates socio-economic considerations.

Applicable Legal and Regulatory Requirements: This phase involves identifying local, national, and international regulations, including Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines, local land-use laws, industry-specific standards, and international treaties. Compliance with these standards is mandatory to prevent project delays or penalties.

Description of the Undertakings: This includes detailed information on the project’s purpose, location, layout, design, technologies used, and resource requirements (such as water, energy, and raw materials), ensuring a thorough understanding of the project’s scale and needs.

Nature and Duration of Construction and Operational Phases: This section covers construction activities, timelines, and anticipated environmental disruptions (e.g., noise, dust). It also includes ongoing operational activities, waste management practices, and the expected project lifespan.

Organizational Structure: Clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of the project team, environmental management personnel, and contractors or subcontractors involved in ensuring compliance.

Baseline Information: Baseline data collection provides benchmarks for assessing future environmental changes. This includes: Environmental Baseline: Information on current air, water, and soil quality, flora and fauna, and ecosystem health. Socio-Economic Baseline: Data on population demographics, economic activities, cultural sites, and public health. Physical Baseline: Data on existing infrastructure, topography, climate, and hydrology.

Identification, Analysis, and Evaluation of Impacts: This process lists potential environmental impacts (e.g., emissions, water pollution, habitat loss) and analyzes their magnitude, duration, and severity. Each impact is evaluated to determine its significance, identifying which are manageable with mitigation and which may require alternative approaches.

Monitoring Plan: The monitoring plan specifies methods to track impacts over time, with indicators for air, water, and soil quality, and social monitoring to assess community health and livelihoods. Regular reporting to regulatory bodies ensures transparency and compliance.

Provisional Environmental Management Plan (EMP): The EMP outlines actions to mitigate impacts, including pollution controls, habitat restoration, waste management, emissions control, and resource conservation strategies, with responsibilities assigned to team members.

Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan: This contingency plan addresses potential environmental emergencies, such as spills or fires, detailing risk assessments, response protocols, and emergency contacts.

Decommissioning Plan: The decommissioning plan manages the site at the project’s end, covering dismantling, waste management, and site restoration to minimize environmental footprints.

Step 4 – Submit Environmental Impact Assessment Report

Once the study is completed, the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is prepared and submitted to the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) for review. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of baseline data, identified impacts, proposed mitigation strategies, and detailed monitoring and emergency preparedness plans. Upon review, the EPA may grant an Environmental Permit, allowing the project to proceed in line with environmental best practices and regulatory compliance.

Through these stages, the EIA process ensures responsible project planning, balancing development needs with environmental protection and social responsibility.

Step 5 – Public Consultation

During the Environmental Impact Assessment process, there may be public consultations to gather feedback from the community and stakeholders potentially affected by the project. Residences and offices around the designated area are visited and their feedback is considered when implementing the project.

Step 6 – Environmental Protection Agency Review and Site Inspection

The Environmental Protection Agency reviews the submitted Environmental Impact Assessment report or Environmental Management Plan and may conduct a site inspection to verify the findings and assess the on-ground situation.

Step 7 – Issuance of Environmental Permit

Once the Environmental Protection Agency is satisfied with the assessment and mitigation measures, it issues an Environmental Permit (EP), allowing the project to proceed under the conditions specified. These conditions typically include compliance with environmental standards and periodic reporting to the EPA.

Step 8 – Environmental Monitoring and Compliance

After receiving the Environmental Permit, the project must comply with the EPA’s conditions and conduct environmental monitoring to ensure that impacts are within acceptable limits.

Periodic reporting to the Environmental Protection Agency is required to demonstrate ongoing compliance.

Renewal of Permit

An environmental permit is valid for 18 months from the date of issue: if the project does not commence within that period, the permit lapses and a fresh application is required. Once works are under way, the permit operates as a provisional permit, and after 24 months of demonstrated compliance the Authority replaces it with an environmental certificate. The certificate is then subject to periodic renewal to confirm the project continues to meet environmental standards over its lifetime.

How much does it cost to secure an EPA permit?

The cost of obtaining an Environmental Permit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Ghana varies depending on several factors, including the type, size, and scale of the project. The fees are determined by the Environmental Protection Agency and are typically based on the project’s potential environmental impact.

The fee structure is categorized based on different project types, such as:

Small-scale projects (e.g., small businesses, minor construction) generally have lower fees.

Large-scale projects (e.g., mining, energy, infrastructure) often incur higher fees due to the extensive environmental assessments required.

There may also be additional costs for conducting the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), public consultations, site inspections, and environmental monitoring, depending on the complexity of the project. Fees are banded by project category and risk tier: lower-risk undertakings are charged in Ghana cedis, while higher-impact operations (for example mining aggregators) can be charged in US dollars and run to several thousand cedis or more. Confirm the exact figure for your project category against the Authority’s current approved-rates schedule before budgeting.

The table below provides an overview of the applicable fees for selected projects and activity categories under the EPA approved fee schedule— see EPA Fees

PROJECT CATEGORY/RISK LEVEL FEE (USD) Grant-based small-scale mitigation activity 300 Small-scale mitigation activity 500 Large-scale non-forestry project 1,000 Forestry project 500

Keys to a Smooth Permit Process

Ensure early engagement with the EPA to understand the specific requirements for your project.

Incorporate all mitigation measures proposed during the EIA process to minimize potential environmental impacts.

Keep detailed records of environmental monitoring and submit reports as required by the EPA.

Commence works within the 18-month window, or budget for a fresh application

Frequently Asked Questions on EPA Compliance in Ghana

1. How do EPA requirements differ for offices, hotels, and manufacturing companies, and how is environmental risk assessed?

EPA requirements vary depending on the nature of activities and the level of environmental risk.

Offices:



Offices are primarily engaged in administrative work and typically generate waste such as paper and plastic bottles. Increasingly, electronic waste (e-waste) from devices like computers, printers, and bulbs is also a concern. The EPA assesses how this waste streams are managed. Businesses are required to dispose of electronic waste through EPA-approved collectors and designated collection points (e.g., at Melcom branches in Accra), rather than indiscriminate dumping.

Hotels:



Hotels generate both liquid and solid waste. Liquid waste arises from washrooms, while solid waste comes from housekeeping and restaurant operations. The EPA focuses on proper waste disposal systems, ensuring that liquid waste is directed into septic tanks or approved sewage systems, rather than public drains, which may lead to pollution of rivers and other water bodies.

Manufacturing Companies:



These include industries such as metal fabrication and glass production. The EPA is concerned with how industrial waste (e.g., metal scraps and hazardous materials) is handled. Such companies are required to complete environmental assessment forms (e.g., EA1) and may undergo Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA). Where environmental impact is significant, a Preliminary Environmental Assessment or full EIA is conducted.

Environmental risk is assessed based on:

Type and scale of operations

Nature of waste generated

Potential impact on the environment and public health

2. After obtaining an EPA permit, what ongoing monitoring and reporting obligations must businesses meet? Under what circumstances can the EPA shut down operations, and how can this be avoided?

After a permit is issued, the Authority continues to regulate business activities. Under the monitoring provisions of the Environmental Assessment Regulations (LI 1652), the Authority may conduct:

Environmental inspections

Monitoring

Audits

Businesses are required to:

Track and report waste generation (including type and quantity in kilograms)

Indicate how much waste is recycled or reused

Operate within permitted emission limits

Annual Reporting:

Every business must submit an annual environmental report by 31st January each year.

Enforcement and Shutdown:

If a business operates without a permit, the EPA may first issue a notice of non-compliance.

Continued non-compliance may lead to:

Public notices/posters on the premises

Final closure of the business

How to avoid shutdown:

Obtain the required permit before commencing operations

Comply with all permit conditions

Submit reports on time

Cooperate with EPA inspections

3. What environmental management requirements apply to manufacturing and processing companies?

Manufacturing and processing companies are subject to stricter environmental controls.

They are required to:

Submit a Waste Management Plan outlining how waste will be handled

Demonstrate proper management of:

Solid waste

Industrial emissions

Water usage and wastewater disposal

The EPA evaluates these plans to ensure that waste and emissions are managed in an environmentally safe manner before granting approval.

4. What is Form EA1?

The registration form used to register an undertaking with the EPA and begin the screening process under LI 1652.

5. What are the assessment tiers?

Screening places a project on one of three: no further assessment; a Preliminary Environmental Assessment (PEA); or a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) with scoping and an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

6. Do low-risk businesses such as offices require EPA registration, and how are they assessed?

Yes. The fact that a business is considered low-risk does not exempt it from EPA requirements. Both small and large offices may require EPA registration or permits. Assessment is based on on-site inspections and the nature of activities. The EPA evaluates how even minimal waste is managed.

When must the annual environmental report be filed?

Reporting deadlines are set in your permit conditions; confirm the exact date with the Authority, as it is tied to the permit rather than a single fixed national date.

8. What are the key requirements for obtaining an EPA permit or registration?

To apply for an EPA permit, businesses must provide:

Business registration/incorporation documents

Tenancy agreement or proof of premises

Site plan or layout

Any other relevant supporting documentation

These documents enable the EPA to assess the legitimacy and environmental impact of the business.

9. What are the renewal requirements for EPA permits, and what happens if a business fails to renew on time?

EPA permits must be renewed at least three (3) months before expiry. For example, if a permit expires in June, renewal should begin in March

Renewal is granted only if the EPA is satisfied that the business has complied with previous permit conditions. Failure to renew on time results in penalties, including: Payment of up to three times the permit fee.

10. How is e-waste handled?

Electrical and electronic waste is now regulated under Part Four of Act 1124 (which absorbed the former e-waste law). Businesses must dispose of e-waste through approved collectors and designated collection points rather than dumping it.

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