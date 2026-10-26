Minerals Commission Recommendation Letter For Expatriates In Ghana: Complete Guide

Introduction

Foreign professionals who take up employment in Ghana’s mining industry must satisfy both mining-sector regulatory requirements and immigration requirements before they can legally work and reside in Ghana.

For expatriates employed by mining companies or companies providing services to the mining industry, the Ghana Immigration Service requires sector-specific supporting documentation. The Minerals Commission plays a key role in this process. The Ghana Immigration Service’s own strategic plan identifies the Minerals Commission as responsible for issuing the Minerals Commission Certificate for work and residence permits in the mining sector. (GIS Ghana)

This means that obtaining the appropriate recommendation or supporting letter from the Minerals Commission is an important first step before proceeding with the application for a one-year work and residence permit.

What Is the Minerals Commission Recommendation Letter?

The Minerals Commission recommendation/support letter is the document that supports the expatriate’s application for permission to work and reside in Ghana in connection with the mining sector.

Is the Minerals Commission Recommendation Letter in Itself a Work and Residence Permit?

It is not in itself the work and residence permit.

The actual work and residence permit is issued through the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS). The Minerals Commission’s role is to assess and support the expatriate’s engagement from the perspective of Ghana’s mining-sector requirements.

The Minerals Commission recommendation is only one part of the immigration process. For a detailed guide to the requirements and application process, see our work and residence permit guide for Ghana.

According to the GIS, foreign nationals seeking to work and reside in Ghana need to acquire the appropriate work and residence permit. The service also explicitly lists a letter of support from the relevant Ministry, Department or Agency as part of the requirements for a company-sponsored application. (GIS Ghana)

For mining-sector personnel, the Minerals Commission is the relevant sector authority.

Who Needs the Recommendation Letter from the Minerals Commission?

Acquiring the minerals commission recommendation letter is relevant to foreign nationals being engaged for positions connected with:

Mining operations;

Mining support services;

Engineering;

Drilling;

Equipment installation and commissioning;

Geological and technical services;

Mining equipment supply and technical support;

Mine management;

Specialist technical consultancy; and

Other specialized activities connected with mining projects or contracts.

The Minerals and Mining (Local Content and Local Participation) Regulations, 2020 (L.I. 2431) specifically provide for expatriates required for the execution of projects or specific contracts. The regulations require a company to submit a staffing plan setting out the desired qualifications and experience, estimated start and end dates and the justification for selecting expatriates for the relevant positions. (Ministry of Communications)

For expatriates required for short-term contracts involving the installation and testing of equipment, the regulations provide for case-by-case consideration following submission of the required staffing plan. (Ministry of Communications)

The Company must Justify the Expatriate

One of the most important parts of the process of acquiring a recommendation letter from the minerals commission is explaining and giving good reasons why the particular foreign national is required to work in the mining sector in Ghana.

The application should not simply state:

“We wish to employ a foreign national as a Mining Engineer.”

It should explain the individual’s role, qualifications, experience and the specific project or contract for which the person is needed to travel and work in Ghana.

For example:

“The expatriate possesses specialized experience in the installation, commissioning and maintenance of the drilling equipment being deployed under the company’s mining-services contract and will provide technical supervision and knowledge transfer to the Ghanaian technical team.”

This is important because Ghana’s mining regulatory framework places emphasis on local participation and localization.

The Minerals Commission’s own records demonstrate the importance of proper supporting documentation. In its 2019 Annual Report, the Commission stated that some expatriate applications were deferred because applicants failed to submit documents such as CVs and job descriptions. (Ministry of Communications)

What Documents Are Required to Apply for a Recommendation Letter from the Minerals Commission?

A strong application should be prepared as a complete package rather than submitting only a recommendation request.

1. Contract with the mining company

The company should provide evidence of the mining project or contract under which the expatriate will work.

This establishes the commercial basis for requiring the expatriate.

2. Expatriate’s cv

The CV should clearly demonstrate the person’s:

Current position;

Professional experience;

Mining-sector experience;

Technical expertise;

Previous assignments;

Relevant qualifications; and

Certifications.

The CV should be consistent with the position for which the expatriate is being nominated.

3. Passport biodata page

A clear copy of the expatriate’s passport biodata page should be provided.

The name on the passport should correspond exactly with the name appearing in the application, CV and employment documents.

4. Employment contract

The employment contract should clearly establish the terms under which the expatriate will work in Ghana.

It should address matters such as:

Position;

Duties and responsibilities;

Duration of employment;

Qualifications;

Professional certifications;

Salary/remuneration;

Benefits;

Working conditions; and

Other applicable conditions of service.

5. Staffing plan

The staffing plan is one of the most important documents in the Minerals Commission process.

Under L.I. 2431, the staffing plan should provide information including:

Position required;

Desired qualifications;

Relevant experience;

Proposed start date;

Proposed end date; and

Justification for selecting the expatriate. (Ministry of Communications)

The Commission may need to consider and approve the staffing plan before the expatriate’s recommendation can proceed.

What should the staffing plan show?

The staffing plan should give the Commission a clear picture of the company’s workforce requirements for the project.

For example:

POSITION NATIONALITY QUALIFICATION EXPERIENCE START DATE END DATE Mining Engineer Foreign BSc Mining Engineering 12 years 1 Oct. 2026 30 Sept. 2027 Drilling Specialist Foreign Mining/Engineering Certification 10 years 1 Oct. 2026 30 Sept. 2027 Site Supervisor Ghanaian HND/BSc 8 years 1 Oct. 2026 30 Sept. 2027

The company should also explain the role of Ghanaian employees and, where applicable, how the expatriate’s engagement supports knowledge transfer and localization.

What is the application process to acquire a recommendation letter from minerals commission?

The process can be broken down into the following stages.

Step 1 — Identify the position

Determine the exact position the expatriate will occupy and the duties they will perform.

Step 2 — Prepare the staffing plan

Prepare the project’s staffing plan, including the positions, qualifications, experience, duration and justification for expatriate personnel.

Step 3 — Provide the supporting documents

Compile the mining contract, expatriate’s CV, passport biodata, employment contract, qualifications and other relevant documents.

Step 4 — Submit To the Minerals Commission

Submit the application for consideration and the required recommendation/supporting documentation.

Step 5 — Obtain the Minerals Commission recommendation

Once the Commission has considered the application and supporting documents, the recommendation/supporting letter can be used for the subsequent immigration process.

Step 6 — Apply to the Ghana immigration service

The company then proceeds with the work and residence permit application.

The GIS currently lists, among other requirements, the company’s incorporation documents, GIPC registration certificate, tax clearance certificate, audited accounts, medical report, police report, letter of support from the relevant MDA, passport biodata page, CV, professional/educational certificates, employment contract and non-citizen identification card. (GIS Ghana)

Foreign-owned companies may also need to address their investment registration and related regulatory requirements in Ghana. Learn more about GIPC registration for foreign investors in Ghana.

How Much Does It Cost to Acquire a Recommendation Letter from the Minerals Commission?

The minerals commission recommendation letter costs US$1,000 per expatriate. This is paid before the recommendation letter is issued.

Applicants must note that this fee is separate from the fees charged by the Ghana Immigration Service for the actual work and residence permit issued by the Ghana Immigration Service.

How Much Does it Cost to Acquire a Work and Residence Permit with Ghana Immigration Service?

The current GIS published fee schedule, effective 15 May 2025, lists the following for a company-sponsored work permit/residence permit:

CATEGORY CURRENT GIS FEE ECOWAS National US$647 Other Nationals US$1,293

The GIS’s current published fee schedule should be checked at the time of filing because government fees and applicable categories may change. (GIS Ghana)

Medical and Other Costs

Medical screening and other document-related charges may also apply.

CATEGORY CURRENT GIS FEE FIRST TIME MEDICAL SCREENING US$250 RENEWAL MEDICAL SCREENING US$150 FIRST TIME NON-CITIZEN GHANA CARD US$120 1 YEAR RENEWAL- NON -CITIZEN GHANA CARD US$78

NB: Government fees should therefore always be verified against the latest GIS fee schedule before payment.

How Long Is the Permit Valid For?

Once issued, the work and residence permit for the expatriate is valid for one (1) year.

This means the approved foreign national is authorized to work and reside in Ghana for the one-year period stated on the permit, subject to the conditions attached to the permit.

The one-year permit may be renewed where the expatriate continues to meet the applicable requirements and the employment remains valid. Although Ghanaian immigration law permits a residence permit to be granted for a longer period in some circumstances, the standard work and residence permit for company-sponsored expatriate employment is generally issued for one year. (Ghana GIS)

Why You Should Start Early

Mining-sector expatriate applications can involve several institutions and multiple supporting documents.

A company may need to coordinate:

Mining Company → Staffing Plan → Minerals Commission → Recommendation/Support → non-Citizen ID→ Ghana Immigration Service → Work & Residence Permit

Starting the process early gives the company time to address queries, correct documentation and obtain approvals before the expatriate begins work.

It is particularly important that the employment contract, CV, staffing plan and mining contract all tell the same story.

For example, if the staffing plan says the expatriate is a Senior Mining Engineer but the employment contract describes the person as a Drilling Manager, the inconsistency may raise unnecessary questions.

A Practical Checklist

Before submitting the application, the company should have:

Mining contract/project details

Approved or properly prepared staffing plan

Expatriate’s CV

Passport biodata page

Employment contract

Job description

Qualifications and professional certificates

Justification for employing the expatriate

Proposed start and end dates

Information on the project/site

Company’s corporate documents

Relevant tax and regulatory documents

Minerals Commission recommendation/supporting letter

Ghana Immigration Service work and residence permit application documents

Compliance Obligations and Penalties

Companies employing expatriates in Ghana’s mining sector should also be aware of their ongoing compliance obligations. An annual report is required to be submitted by 31 January each year, and failure to comply may result in significant penalties. Reported penalties include fines of up to US$10,000, with an additional US$5,000 per day for continuing violations. There is also a separate penalty equivalent to one year’s gross salary of the expatriate for each month that a position is occupied by an expatriate instead of a qualified Ghanaian. Companies should therefore ensure that their expatriate staffing arrangements, reporting obligations and localization requirements remain compliant throughout the period of employment.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does the Minerals Commission recommendation letter allow an expatriate to work in Ghana?

No. The recommendation or support letter from the Minerals Commission is not itself a work and residence permit. It supports the expatriate’s application, while the actual work and residence permit is issued by the Ghana Immigration Service.

2. Who needs a Minerals Commission recommendation letter?

The recommendation is relevant to foreign nationals working in mining-related activities, including mining operations, drilling, engineering, equipment installation and commissioning, geological and technical services, mining equipment supply, mine management and specialist technical consultancy.

3. Why does the company need to justify the expatriate?

The company must explain why the particular foreign national is required for the position. The application should demonstrate the person’s relevant qualifications, experience, technical expertise and the specific project or contract for which they are required.

Companies bringing foreign professionals into Ghana must also ensure that their underlying business operations are properly established and compliant. See our guide on starting a business in Ghana.

4. What is a staffing plan?

A staffing plan sets out the company’s workforce requirements for the project and provides details of the proposed expatriate positions. It should include the position, qualifications, experience, proposed start and end dates and the justification for employing the expatriate.

5. What documents are required for the Minerals Commission application?

A strong application should include the relevant mining contract or project details, expatriate’s CV, passport biodata page, employment contract, staffing plan, qualifications and professional certificates, job description and justification for employing the expatriate.

6. Can I apply for the recommendation without a mining contract?

A mining contract or other evidence of the mining project is generally required to support the application. It helps establish the basis for engaging the expatriate and demonstrate why their services are required for the project. The specific documents required may depend on the nature of the mining activity or engagement.

7. How much does the Minerals Commission recommendation cost?

The Minerals Commission recommendation letter costs US$1,000 per expatriate. This fee is separate from the fees charged by the Ghana Immigration Service.

8. How long is the work and residence permit valid?

The standard company-sponsored work and residence permit is valid for one year and may be renewed where the expatriate continues to meet the applicable requirements and the employment remains valid.

9. Can the expatriate start working immediately after receiving the Minerals Commission recommendation?

No. The recommendation letter is only part of the process. After obtaining the recommendation, the company must proceed with the applicable Ghana Immigration Service process for the work and residence permit.

10. How long does the entire process take?

There is no particular processing timeline for obtaining the Minerals Commission recommendation letter. Companies are advised to start early and allow time to respond to queries or correct documentation.

11. What happens if the documents submitted are inconsistent?

The company’s documents should tell the same story. For example, the position stated in the staffing plan should be consistent with the employment contract, CV and job description. Inconsistencies may result in questions or requests for clarification.

12. Can a mining company apply for several expatriates at the same time?

Yes. A mining company can apply for multiple expatriates as part of its staffing requirements. Each expatriate position should be clearly identified, with details of the required qualifications, experience, proposed duration and justification for engaging the foreign national.

13. What are the three most important questions the company should answer?

A strong application should clearly answer three questions:

Why is the expatriate needed?

What will the expatriate do?

Why is the expatriate suitable for the role?

Conclusion

Employing an expatriate in Ghana’s mining sector is not simply an immigration exercise. It is also a sector-regulatory and local-content compliance exercise.

The Minerals Commission must be satisfied with the company’s staffing requirements and the justification for the expatriate, while the Ghana Immigration Service handles the actual immigration permission.

For a successful application, the company should demonstrate three things clearly:

WHY IS THE EXPATRIATE NEEDED?

WHAT WILL THE EXPATRIATE DO?

WHY IS THE EXPATRIATE SUITABLE FOR THE ROLE?

A properly prepared staffing plan, supported by the mining contract, expatriate’s CV, passport, employment contract, qualifications and a clear justification, provides the foundation for the Minerals Commission recommendation.

Once the recommendation is obtained, the company can proceed with the applicable Ghana Immigration Service process for the one-year work and residence permit.

Mining companies and international businesses bringing foreign technical personnel into Ghana, must start the process before the expatriate arrives and ensure that the Minerals Commission and immigration requirements are addressed together.

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