Navigating The Legal And Regulatory Landscape: A Guide For Foreign Businesses In Ghana

Introduction

For an investor looking to do business in Africa, Ghana is definitely the hub for that. With the most stable political environment within West Africa and having one of the fastest growing economies in Africa, Ghana is a great destination for foreign investors to do business.

Ghana, being the headquarters of the African Continental Free Trade Area, offers significant opportunities for businesses to access the vast African market. Furthermore, the country's democratic stability and favorable business policies make it an attractive destination for investors seeking a stable and dynamic environment to expand and grow their businesses. Thus, Ghana remains a preferred choice for investors looking for opportunities.

Legal and Regulatory Landscape

In Ghana, an individual aged 18 years or older can establish a business. There are various legal frameworks governing business registration depending on the type of business entity. In Ghana, three primary business structures are permitted:

Sole Proprietorship: Governed by the Registration of Business Names Act, 1962 (Act 151) as Amended by Registration of Business Names (Amendment) Decree, 1974 (NRCD 293). This is relevant for individuals who wish to operate a business under a name other than theirs. Partnership: Regulated by the Incorporated Private Partnerships Act, 1962 (Act 152). This law applies to businesses established by not less than two (2) and not more than twenty-one (21) people for the purpose of making profit. Company: Regulated by the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992). This law focuses on the process of incorporating a company in Ghana, established the Office of the Registrar of Companies and provides for other related matters. Below are four types of companies allowed under the Act which may be private or public companies: Company Limited by Shares: In this type, the liability of members is limited to the unpaid amount on the shares they hold. Company Limited by Guarantee: The liability of members is limited to the amount they agree to contribute to the event of the company being wound up. Unlimited Company: This company does not limit the liability of its members. External Company: A company that is incorporated outside Ghana but has a branch or operations within the country.

The most common business structure for foreign investors is the company limited by shares. This structure requires at least two directors with one being a resident in Ghana. Also, the company must appoint a company secretary and an auditor.

Registration with Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA)

All companies with foreign ownership must register with the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) to obtain an Investment Certificate and other permits as reflected in section 33 of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, 2026 (Act 1173). It is worth noting that Act 1173 repeals Act 865.

Minimum Capital Requirements

Foreign-owned Enterprise foreigner: no general minimum capital prescribed for non-trading enterprises.

Joint Venture (with Ghanaian partner): no general minimum capital prescribed for non-trading joint ventures.

Trading activity: US$500,000 in cash equity and at least 75% of employees must be skilled Ghanaians.

It is worth noting that these requirements do not apply to portfolio investments. Registration with GIPA guarantees some benefits to the foreign shareholder, including investment guarantees, transfer of capital, profits, dividends and remittances, guarantees against expropriation, investor grievance mechanism, dispute resolutions. Also, it affords foreign directors to qualify for automatic work and residence permit in Ghana.

Registration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Registration with the GRA is essential for all company directors, secretaries and shareholders to obtain a TIN. This is done by completing a TIN form with a copy of any form of identification. Companies must comply with various taxes, including:

Corporate Income Tax (CIT)

VAT, Customs and Excise Duties

National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL)

GETFund

Other industry-specific taxes

The tax rates are as follows:

Generally, the CIT rate is 25% with sector-specific rates (e.g., mining and petroleum at 35%, hotel industry at 22%).

Standard VAT rate combined with indirect charge is 20% ( 15% VAT, 2.5% NHIL, and 2.5% GETFund)

Registration with Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)

Incorporated companies are mandated to register with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to ensure employee social security contributions are paid. The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is a statutory public Trust charged under the National Pensions Act, 2008 Act 766 with the administration of Ghana’s Basic National Social Security Scheme.

Its mandate is to cater for the First Tier of the Three-Tier Pension Scheme. The Trust is currently the largest non-bank financial institution in Ghana. The primary responsibility of the Trust is to replace part of lost income of workers in Ghana due to Old Age, Invalidity or Death of a member where dependents receive lump sum payment.

It is also responsible for the payment of emigration benefit to a non-Ghanaian member who is leaving Ghana permanently.

The Pension Scheme as administered by SSNIT has an active membership of over 2.17 million as at July 2026 with over 257,000 pensioners who regularly receive their monthly pensions from SSNIT.

Registration with the Data Protection Commission (DPC)

It is mandatory for companies who handle data to register with the DPC and obtain a certification to ensure compliance with data protection laws under article 18 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and section 18 (1) of Act 843.

Obtaining Sector-specific Permits

In Ghana, certain industries require businesses to meet additional regulatory requirements before they can begin operations. These sector-specific regulations ensure that businesses comply with industry standards and manage environmental resources responsibly.

Gaming Licence-Gaming Commission of Ghana

Reconnaissance License, Prospecting License, Mining Lease – Minerals Commission

Small-Scale Mining License (reserved for Ghanaians only) – Minerals Commission

Food, beverages, and drugs – Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)

Environmental Permits for manufacturing, construction or mining – Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Forestry Entry Permits for use of forest resources – Forestry Commission

Water Use Permit for use of water during operations of extraction – Water Resources Commission

Banking & Finance – Bank of Ghana (BOG)

Telecommunications & Media – National Communications Authority (NCA)

Business Operating Permit (BOP) – Local Assembly (District, Metropolitan or Municipal)

Immigrant Quotas – GIPA or the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) based on capital investment thresholds

Work & Residence Permit – Ghana Immigration Service (GSA)

Non- Citizen ECOWAS ID Card – National identification Authority (NIA)

International Trade – Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Corporate Bank Account Setup

After incorporation, businesses are allowed to open a corporate bank account. Banks require companies to provide a GIPC certificate as part of the account-opening process.

Conclusion

Ghana offers strong opportunities for businesses seeking access to the African market. By following the clear legal procedures for business registration, tax compliance, and other requirements, foreign investors can successfully establish their businesses.

With a stable economy and a favorable investment climate, Ghana remains a promising destination for business growth and success.