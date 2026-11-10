New CEPS Framework Agreement 2026: Key Takeaways

Overview

On October 16, 2026, we hosted a roundtable in Paris bringing together industry and institutional representatives to discuss France’s new CEPS framework agreement, signed on 28 September 2026.

The discussion explored the agreement’s implications for the pharmaceutical industry, including new launch pricing mechanisms, price reductions following the expiry of commercial exclusivity, measures to support mature medicines and the balance between innovation, patient access and healthcare cost containment. Our key takeaways highlight the opportunities, challenges and outstanding questions for life sciences companies and investors operating in France.

To read the full article in French, please click here.