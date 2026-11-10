ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026
New CEPS Framework Agreement 2026: Key Takeaways
Industry and institutional representatives gathered in Paris to examine France's new CEPS framework agreement signed in September 2026, analyzing its impact on pharmaceutical pricing, commercial exclusivity, and mature medicines support. The discussion addressed how the agreement balances innovation incentives with patient access and healthcare cost management in the French market.
Overview
On October 16, 2026, we hosted a roundtable in Paris bringing together industry and institutional representatives to discuss France’s new CEPS framework agreement, signed on 28 September 2026.
The discussion explored the agreement’s implications for the pharmaceutical industry, including new launch pricing mechanisms, price reductions following the expiry of commercial exclusivity, measures to support mature medicines and the balance between innovation, patient access and healthcare cost containment. Our key takeaways highlight the opportunities, challenges and outstanding questions for life sciences companies and investors operating in France.
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