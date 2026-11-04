When Dispute Resolution Meets Political Negotiation

What can complex business disputes tell us about negotiations when positions appear difficult to reconcile? In a new interview with Dagens Industri, Roschier’s dispute resolution expertise provides a perspective on negotiation dynamics in the context of Sweden’s post-election political landscape.

In the interview, Group Managing Partner Johan Sidklev draws on his experience in dispute resolution to discuss the parallels between complex corporate disputes and political negotiations.

One of the key challenges in any negotiation is looking beyond the positions initially presented. Johan explains that in major disputes, the positions parties take are rarely their absolute limits. Understanding where those limits actually lie can create an opening for negotiations, even when the parties continue to maintain their stated positions.

“The positions that parties take in a major dispute are almost never the most extreme ones. To resolve the situation, the other side needs to understand where the other party’s ultimate limit lies. Once you understand that point, there is an opening to start negotiating,” Johan says in the interview.

The article also explores the role of mediation in gaining a better understanding of the different parties’ underlying interests and requirements. Another important element is scenario planning, with parties considering different potential outcomes before entering negotiations.

Johan also highlights the importance of looking beyond the immediate negotiation. In many business disputes, the parties will continue to have a relationship after the dispute has been resolved, making the longer-term implications an important part of the equation.

Using the current political situation as a topical lens, the interview offers insights into some of the dynamics at the heart of complex negotiations: understanding underlying positions, identifying common ground and finding a path forward when interests initially appear difficult to reconcile.

Read the full interview with Johan Sidklev in Dagens Industri here.