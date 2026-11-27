Digital identity is entering a new phase in the EU. European Digital Identity Wallets (“EUDI Wallets”) will enable individuals and businesses to prove their identity and share verified credentials across Member States, with greater control over the information disclosed. Regulation (EU) 2024/1183 (the “EUDI Regulation”), commonly known as “eIDAS 2.0”, establishes the framework for these wallets, building on Regulation (EU) No 910/2014 (the “eIDAS Regulation”), extending the EU’s electronic identification and trust services framework to support more consistent access to public and private services across Member States.

Each Member State must provide at least one EUDI Wallet by 24 December 2026, with mandatory acceptance by certain private sector service providers required by 24 December 2027. Certain private sector service providers must accept wallets by 24 December 2027. Separate acceptance rules apply to public sector services and very large online platforms. Businesses should now assess what this means for customer identification, data handling and technology arrangements.

What is an EUDI Wallet?

An EUDI Wallet enables EU citizens and businesses to obtain, store and present verified digital credentials within a secure mobile app such as identification documents, professional certificates, business licenses. These credentials can establish particular facts, such as a professional qualification or an age threshold. Wallets must support identification and authentication online and where appropriate, offline, together with qualified electronic signatures or seals. The current framework includes both natural and legal persons.

A key feature of the EUDI Wallet is selective disclosure, which enables users to provide only the information required for a particular service, rather than disclose an entire identity document. For example, an age attestation can confirm that a user is over 18 without revealing their date of birth or identity. For businesses, this provides a means of verifying relevant attributes while limiting the personal data collected.

Wallet provision, security and user control

Each Member State must ensure that at least one EUDI Wallet is available by 24 December 2026. Wallets may be provided directly by a Member State, by a provider acting under its mandate, or independently by a private provider whose wallet is recognised by a Member State. Irrespective of the model adopted, wallets must satisfy the applicable technical, security and conformity certification requirements.

EUDI Wallets must be provided under an electronic identification scheme at assurance level “high”, requiring robust processes for establishing and authenticating the user’s identity. They must also support common technical protocols and interfaces, and undergo conformity certification. Providers must keep wallet related personal data logically separate from their other data and comply with restrictions on collecting unnecessary usage information and combining data from different services. Application software components must be open source licensed, subject to a limited exception allowing Member States to withhold source code for certain components not installed on user devices. These requirements should inform the provider’s technical architecture and commercial model from the outset.

Importantly, wallet usage remains voluntary. Natural and legal persons must not be disadvantaged in accessing services because they do not use a wallet, and other existing identification and authentication methods must remain available. Users must also have access to a transaction dashboard, ensuring transparency and control over how and with whom users’ personal data is shared. Issuance, use and revocation must be free for natural persons. Qualified electronic signatures must be offered free by default, although Member States have discretion to adopt proportionate measures limiting free signing to non-professional purposes.

Who must accept EUDI Wallets?

Article 3(6) of the eIDAS Regulation, as amended defines a “relying party” as a natural or legal person that relies on electronic identification, EUDI Wallets or other electronic identification means, or a trust service. In the wallet context, this includes a business relying on identification data or electronic attestations presented through an EUDI Wallet. While businesses outside the mandatory acceptance provisions may choose to accept wallets, Article 5f requires acceptance in the following circumstances:

Public sector online services: under Article 5f(1), where a Member State requires electronic identification and authentication to access an online service provided by a public sector body, it must also accept EUDI Wallets provided in accordance with the eIDAS Regulation.

Certain private service providers: under Article 5f(2), private relying parties required by EU or national law, or by a contractual obligation, to use strong user authentication for online identification must also accept compliant EUDI Wallets at the user’s voluntary request, no later than 24 December 2027. Microenterprises and small enterprises are excluded from this obligation.

Very large online platforms: under Article 5f(3), providers of very large online platforms referred to in Article 33 of Regulation (EU) 2022/2065 (the “Digital Services Act”) must accept and facilitate the use of compliant EUDI Wallets where they require user authentication to access online services. This obligation applies at the user’s voluntary request and only in respect of the minimum data necessary for the particular service

The private sector rule identifies sectors including banking and financial services, energy, health, education and telecommunications. “Strong user authentication” requires at least two independent authentication factors from different categories: knowledge, possession or inherence. Eligibility for the micro or small enterprise exclusion must similarly be assessed under the EU definition, including relevant group relationships. Acceptance is not limited to wallets provided in the relying party’s own Member State, compliant EUDI Wallets provided in other Member States must be accepted in all Member States.

Registration and obligations of relying parties

A business intending to rely on wallets must register in its Member State of establishment, whether acceptance is mandatory or voluntary. Article 5b and Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/848, which applies from 24 December 2026, require information identifying the relying party, its intended wallet use and the data it proposes to request, together with relevant contact and privacy policy details. The registration defines the permissible scope of its wallet data requests and a relying party must not request data beyond that identified in its registration.

The allocation of responsibility is also relevant where a business engages an identity service provider. An intermediary acting for a relying party is itself treated as a relying party and must not store data about transaction content. The service scope and contractual arrangements should reflect that restriction. For wallet interactions, relying parties must disclose their identity to the user and authenticate and validate the identification data and attestations they request. A user chosen pseudonym must be accepted where EU or national law does not require identification.

A user’s decision to disclose information through a wallet does not, of itself, establish a lawful basis for processing under the GDPR. Organisations must separately assess their lawful basis, data requirements, retention periods and security measures.

Trust services and verified credentials

Providers seeking to offer qualified trust services must notify the relevant supervisory body and submit a conformity assessment report demonstrating compliance with the applicable requirements. Qualified status is granted following supervisory verification, and providers must subsequently undergo audits at least every 24 months. Providers of electronic attestation services must also keep personal data relating to those services logically separate from their other data and must not combine it with personal data from other services offered by them or their commercial partners.

Businesses considering the provision of trust services should assess these requirements separately from those applicable to wallet providers and relying parties. Although certain attestations have the same legal effect as their paper equivalents, and qualified electronic signatures have the equivalent legal effect of handwritten signatures, those equivalence rules do not override other applicable requirements concerning the validity or form of a transaction.

Interaction with online safety and age verification requirements

As discussed in our previous insight, the Commission’s EU Kids Act proposal would introduce additional age verification requirements for certain online services. Article 29 of that proposal would require social networking and video-sharing services subject to its account age restrictions to use a certified EU age verification solution. An EUDI Wallet certified under Article 5c of the eIDAS Regulation could qualify where it also meets the requirements of the EU Age Verification Scheme.

What does this mean for businesses?