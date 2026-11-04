The Biggest EU Sanctions Package Has Been Adopted

On 12 October 2026, the Council of the European Union adopted a significant expansion of its restrictive measures against Russia in response to Russia’s continued military aggression against Ukraine, in particular its recent military campaign affecting civilian infrastructure. The new measures represent the largest single addition to the EU’s Russia-related sanctions listings since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Key developments

The newly adopted measures expand the EU’s Russia-related sanctions list by 1,569 listings, comprising 826 companies in the military-industrial complex and 743 individuals who serve as their chief executive officers.

The new listings primarily target mid-level suppliers forming a critical part of Russia’s military-industrial complex. According to the Council of the EU, these businesses have a combined annual turnover of at least EUR 20 billion and a combined workforce exceeding 250,000 people. The sanctioned companies involved in the development, production and supply of components for Russia’s military equipment. The targeted sectors include electronics, semiconductors, telecommunications, aviation, navigation systems, explosives, and ammunition, so the sanctions target not only clearly military entities but also those that support and contribute to Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Scope of the restrictive measures

The newly designated individuals and entities are subject to asset-freezing measures under the EU sanctions framework. EU operators are prohibited from making funds or economic resources available, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of designated persons and entities. It is important to note that these measures constitute targeted individual sanctions against specifically designated persons and entities, rather than new sectoral restrictions.

Listed individuals are also subject to travel restrictions preventing their entry into or transit through EU territory, subject to applicable exceptions.

Implications for businesses

The new designations may also be relevant to businesses that do not directly engage with Russian counterparties or operate in the defence sector. Some of the designated companies may be involved in broader commercial activities, including the supply of goods and components with civilian applications, or may have indirect links to international supply chains.

In relation to the mentioned listing, we recommend that businesses:

Review existing counterparties and relevant supply-chain relationships against the updated designations and conduct such reviews on a regular basis as new sanctions appear from time to time;

Conduct regular sanctions screening using sanctions tools with immediately updated sanctions lists;

Assess potential ownership and control links to newly designated individuals and entities, as e.g. sanctioned CEOs may have numerous connections to other companies that were not sanctioned yet;

Confirm that internal compliance processes reflect the new listings and that your company has proper sanctions compliance procedures in place to operate without the risk of sanctions circumvention.

Dittmar & Indrenius continues to monitor developments in EU sanctions legislation and their potential implications for businesses, and we are glad to advise you if you have any questions.



The full text of the Council’s decision may be found here.