The European Commission has proposed an EU law to make climate risk a standard part of public planning and spending. Businesses operating in Europe may wish to assess how this affects their projects, bids and investment plans.

Why should I read this?

On October 27, 2026, the European Commission proposed a European Climate Resilience Law as part of an EU Framework for Climate Resilience. It is a proposal: the European Parliament and the Council must still agree the final text. It would require each Member State to assess its climate risks by June 30, 2029 and adopt a national strategic plan by December 31, 2030.

Public authorities would be encouraged to plan against a common warming path of 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030, 2 degrees Celsius by 2050 and 3 degrees by 2100. Businesses would not be directly regulated. However, Member States would encourage public authorities to take the trajectory into account in budgeting, spatial planning and environmental assessments that shape business projects. The steps below focus on preparation and opportunity. The most urgent reason to act is commercial: the Commission estimates adaptation investment needs of around EUR 70 billion each year. Affected, even only indirectly, are mainly operators of critical infrastructure, energy, transport and water networks, developers, and insurers, reinsurers and lenders.

What should I do?

The proposal places duties on public authorities, not businesses. The steps below use the negotiation period to prepare for how authorities, buyers and funders may respond.

Test key sites against the trajectory: Assets and suppliers could be screened with the European Climate Viewer, which maps hazards under the authorities' warming path. Results could inform capital spending and insurance renewals.

Anticipate climate evidence in project approvals: The proposal links environmental impact assessments and spatial planning to the common warming path. Infrastructure, real estate and energy project teams may need to decide early how to evidence climate resilience.

Prepare evidence for public tenders: The Commission's proposed revised public procurement regulation identifies climate resilience as a quality criterion that public buyers should use. Bid teams could gather performance data for heat, flood and drought.

Decide whether to engage on national plans: National strategic plans due by December 31, 2030 must involve public participation. Businesses in exposed sectors may wish to decide whether to contribute directly or through a trade body.

Assess new funding and insurance options: The European Investment Bank Group plans at least EUR 30 billion for climate resilience by 2030. The Commission also plans a Climate Insurance Alliance. Finance teams could assess which resilience projects may qualify. The proposal itself does not create new funding mechanisms.

What else do I need to know?

Legislative timeline and what applies when

The proposal takes the form of a regulation, so it would apply directly in every Member State without national implementing laws. It would enter into force 20 days after publication in the Official Journal. The main duties then follow a staged timetable. The European Environment Agency would complete an EU climate risk assessment by June 30, 2028. The Commission would adopt an EU strategic plan by September 30, 2028. National plans would replace the adaptation parts of existing national energy and climate plans, which the Commission presents as simplification. Delegated acts could later update the warming path and the required content of risk assessments.

How the proposal fits with existing EU rules

The proposal builds on the European Climate Law and would amend the Governance Regulation rather than add new reporting duties. It states that it does not change sector-specific resilience obligations in other EU laws, such as rules on critical entities. Member States would also consult neighbouring countries on cross-border risks when preparing their plans. Businesses that operate critical infrastructure may therefore see climate expectations arrive through several existing regimes at once.

Market opportunities and uneven national approaches

The Commission projects that global revenues from climate resilience solutions will quadruple to EUR 3.5 trillion by 2050. The Commission will also present a European Heatwave Plan and a European Water initiative separately. Businesses may find that national plans differ, because Member States keep flexibility to choose their own measures. Groups operating in several Member States could therefore face different expectations from authorities in each country.

Boards may wish to consider whether climate resilience should feature in strategy as a growth market, not only as a risk to manage.

Further reading on climate resilience

Global Sustainability & ESG Insights - September 2026

EU Sustainability Omnibus Package: key changes and implications for businesses

EU: Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive