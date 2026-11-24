ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
EU: Empowering Consumers For The Green Transition Directive
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The EU's Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive introduces comprehensive reforms to combat greenwashing and enhance environmental marketing transparency.
European UnionConsumer Protection
The Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition (ECGT) Directive strengthens EU rules on environmental marketing and product information, aiming to eliminate greenwashing and improve transparency for consumers.
The ECGT introduces:
- Tighter requirements for environmental claims
- Stricter rules for sustainability labels
- Expanded consumer information obligations
- New prohibited practices
- Enhanced enforcement and tougher penalties
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