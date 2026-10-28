New Rules For Commercial Foundations - More Freedom And More Responsibility For Foundation Boards

The new rules for commercial foundations are intended to introduce a number of administrative simplifica-tions. However, these changes also place greater responsibility on the foundation board to ensure that proper assessments are carried out and adequately documented.

The Danish Act on Commercial Foundations has been amended by Act No. 729 of September 1, 2026, amending the Danish Act on Commercial Foundations, the Danish Financial Statements Act, and other legislation. Among other things, the Act aims to ease a number of administrative burdens and provide foundation boards with greater flexibility. A significant proportion of the provisions entered into force on 3 September 2026.

In the following, we review the changes that we consider significant for foundation boards to be aware of.

Amendments to the Articles of Association - Clearer guidelines and an end to dual approval

Section 89 of the Commercial Foundations Act has been rewritten and includes the significant change that the Danish Civil Affairs Agency no longer needs to approve amendments to provisions regarding the foundation’s purpose, allocation of profits, and liquidation. Previously, the Danish Business Authority, as the foundation authority, was required to obtain the Civil Affairs Agency’s consent before these provisions could be amended. Going forward, these matters will be handled solely by the foundation authority (the Danish Business Authority), which will also be responsible for granting the necessary approval.

Subsection 1 of the provision has also been clarified to specify that a commercial foundation may be merged with:

Non-commercial foundations

Foundations not covered by the Commercial Foundations Act

Foundations that are exempt from the Act.

This constitutes a codification of the Danish Business Authority’s administrative practice. Approval for a merger must continue to be granted by the foundation authorities of the participating foundations. If the commercial foundation ceases to exist as part of the merger, this must be treated as a dissolution of the foundation.

The legal basis for voluntary liquidation has also been moved to Section 107(1) of the Commercial Foundations Act, which now expressly provides that liquidation may only be permitted if the foundation’s purpose can no longer be fulfilled or has become ineffective.

It is specified in subsection 2 of the provision that amendments to the purpose or the use of surplus may only be permitted if the existing provision cannot be complied with, or can only be complied with difficulty, or has become inappropriate. For other provisions of the articles of association, the condition is that the amendment is necessary or appropriate and in the foundation´s interest. This codifies existing practice regarding amendments to the articles of association.

The new section 89(3) provides that administrative rights laid down in the articles of association and conferred on a third party may not, as a general rule, be amended or derogated from without the consent of the third party concerned. However, a derogation may be made where special circumstances so warrant.

Our perspective

The amended rules on amendments to the articles of association are particularly relevant to foundation boards considering amending the foundation’s articles of association.

It is particularly interesting that the legislative notes to the Act now state that tax and duty considerations may justify a finding that the fund’s purpose has become inappropriate. It has previously been difficult to obtain approval for amendments to the articles of association on these grounds. This means that a foundation which has previously had an amendment to its articles of association rejected, for example, in order to obtain approval under section 8 A or section 12 of the Danish Tax Assessment Act, may now have the amendment approved.

Finally, it is positive that the Danish Business Authority has been granted statutory authority to amend a third party’s right of appointment where special circumstances warrant such changes.

The board of directors should consider whether the foundation’s articles of association contain provisions stipulating that the Civil Affairs Agency must consent to certain amendments to the articles of association and any liquidation. If this is the case, it may be appropriate to amend these provisions.

Distributions – the board of directors itself assesses the need for an interim balance sheet

Previously, an interim balance sheet was required if the board of directors decided to make a distribution more than six months after the balance sheet date of the foundation’s most recently approved annual report. The interim balance sheet was required to show that sufficient funds were available, to be reviewed by the auditor, and to be prepared in accordance with the rules applicable to the foundation’s annual report. This requirement has now been abolished, and the board of directors must therefore assess for itself whether there is a need for an interim balance sheet. If an interim balance sheet is prepared, it must continue to be included in the board minutes as an annex to the resolution on the distribution.

Our perspective

This constitutes an easing of the rules. However, the removal of the requirement to prepare an interim balance sheet does not alter the fact that the board of directors must specifically assess whether a distribution is prudent in view of the financial position of the foundation and, where applicable, the group. There may therefore be cases where an interim balance sheet would still be advisable, as very few foundations can determine, based solely on, for example, bank statements, that the foundation has funds available for distribution. The board of directors should record in the minutes its deliberations regarding both the distribution and whether the distribution is prudent.

Distributions – the board of directors itself assesses the need for a valuation report when distributing assets other than cash

Previously, a valuation report was required whenever the foundation distributed assets other than cash, including where such assets were distributed as part of a capital reduction. The valuation report was to be prepared by one or more expert valuers and confirm that the amount of the distribution or capital reduction corresponded at least to the value of the asset being distributed. This requirement has now been repealed, and the board of directors must therefore, going forward, assess whether a valuation report should be prepared. If the board of directors chooses to obtain a valuation report, the previous content requirements will continue to apply.

Our perspective

The board of directors must now assess for itself whether, in the specific situation, a valuation report is required as a basis for the distribution. The board of directors should have a sufficient basis for the valuation and be able to document in the minutes why it is justifiable to omit a valuation report if one is not obtained.

Distributions – distributions from newly established foundations

Until now, newly established commercial foundations could only make distributions once their first annual report had been submitted. This meant that a newly established foundation might potentially have to wait up to 18 months before distributing its funds.

Newly established foundations can now make distributions before their first annual report has been submitted. Unrestricted reserves contributed at the time of establishment, as well as unrestricted reserves and surpluses arising or released during the financial year, may be used for distributions provided that the funds are unrestricted, spent or already distributed.

Our perspective

When making such distributions, the board of directors must also assess whether the foundation’s capital resources are adequate. The board of directors should therefore ensure that there is a clear and documented basis for confirming that the funds in question are unrestricted and available for distribution-making purposes.

Distributions – delegation of distribution authority

Previously, the Act on Commercial Foundations did not contain a provision allowing the board of directors to delegate the decision on distributions to a managing director or a board member.

The board of directors may now, at the annual accounts meeting, authorise a member of the executive management to make decisions on distributions until the next annual accounts meeting. Under the provision, the authorisation must specify a total maximum amount that the board member may distribute, as well as the detailed conditions for the authorisation.

The authorisation cannot be general in nature, and decisions on distributions which, in the context of the foundation, are unusual or of major significance cannot be delegated.

The provision does not alter the fact that the board of directors, without delegating the power to make distributions, may allow a secretariat, a management board or others to implement the board’s distribution decisions in accordance with clear, standardised guidelines, a financial framework and a clear mandate.

Our perspective

In the event of any delegation, the board of directors should establish clear, written guidelines, including a financial framework, the types of distributions that may be covered, and regular reporting. It remains the responsibility of the board of directors to assess whether the foundation has the necessary funds to carry out the distributions decided upon by the authorised member of management. If the board of directors decides to delegate distribution-making authority, it should ensure that appropriate procedures are established to monitor distributions made under the delegation.

The work of the board of directors – clarification of the board of directors´ responsibility for fulfilling the foundation´s purposes

Section 38 of the Commercial Foundations Act is clarified to expressly state that it is the responsibility of the board of directors to fulfil the purposes set out in the articles of association, including through distributions in accordance with section 77 of the Act. No substantive change to the legal position is intended, but the wording clarifies the board of directors´ responsibilities.

Our perspective

The amended provision does not entail any substantive changes to the legal position, but the provision is central to the foundation´s board of directors because it governs the board of directors´ duties and responsibilities. In matters concerning the liability of the board of directors, it is largely on the basis of this provision that the board is assessed. The board of directors must therefore organise its work in such a way as to comply with Section 38, and should, in particular when making significant decisions, ensure that this is documented in the minutes.

The work of the board of directors – prohibition on executive roles for the chair and deputy chair of the board

It is now laid down by law that, in addition to electing its chair, the board itself also elects any deputy chair, and that a tied vote is decided by drawing lots. The prohibition on the chair performing executive functions has also been extended to the deputy chair, who may not perform duties for the foundation that fall outside the role of chair or deputy chair. However, where there is a particular need, the chair and deputy chair may perform tasks at the request of and on behalf of the board. The amendment also introduces an express requirement that such special tasks must be of a short-term nature.

The explanatory notes to the provision clarify that the prohibition does not apply to duties falling within the remit of the chair or vice-chair, such as the preparation, convening and conduct of board meetings. Nor does it apply to duties that form part of the role of a board member. However, the chair or vice-chair will not be able to act as the foundation’s legal adviser or administrator, as such duties are not of a short-term nature.

Our perspective

The board of directors should pay particular attention to the performance of duties by both the chair and the vice-chair, so that the board’s work is organised in such a way that the board of directors retains its overall control and supervisory function. In the case of tasks covered by this provision, the board of directors should ensure that there is documentation showing that the tasks are justified by a specific need, that they have been decided upon by the board of directors, and that they are clearly of a short-term nature.

The work of the board of directors – board meeting minutes

In the future, board meeting minutes must be signed by all board members and not just by those who attended the meeting. The provision also imposes an explicit responsibility on the board of directors to store the board meeting minutes securely. This requirement is regarded as a codification of the existing obligation to protect the board meeting minutes against, amongst other things, theft, fire and intentional or accidental destruction or disposal.

Our perspective: In practice, the fact that the board meeting minutes must now be signed by all members is likely to be a minor change for many foundation boards, as it is often standard practice for non-attending board members to sign the board meeting minutes as having been read. The board meetings minutes are a key document for the foundation, as they record the board’s decisions. The board meeting minutes are a record of the proceedings, and it should therefore be possible to trace the background of the board’s discussions in the minutes.

The work of the board of directors – impartiality

The substantive rule on impartiality is retained, but the provision is reworded and divided into subsections. No substantive changes are proposed.

Our perspective

The explanatory notes contain interesting observations to assist the board of directors in interpreting the rules. However, some of this can already be inferred from existing practice regarding impartiality. Among other things, it can be inferred from the notes that:

The term ‘agreements’ is to be understood broadly and thus includes, amongst other things, unilateral agreements, including distributions, etc. The provision covers the handling of matters relating to both individual agreements, groups of agreements and ongoing commercial relationships. It also covers the conclusion, amendment and termination of agreements, as well as acts that have a direct bearing on them.

The election of the chair, vice-chair and board members is not covered by this provision.

Board members who are disqualified must leave the boardroom during physical meetings, and during virtual meetings, the member must leave the virtual meeting room. This must be recorded in the board meeting minutes. A disqualified board member may not take part in the vote on their own disqualification.

The board may still request a statement from a disqualified member. The board’s assessment of disqualification must be recorded in the minutes of the board meeting.

Finally, the explanatory notes provide a clear guidance on how the Danish Business Authority views the issue of third-party disqualification, i.e. subsection 2 of the provision:

The provision is aimed at situations where there may be doubt as to a board member’s ability to loyally safeguard the fund’s interests in matters concerning agreements with or legal proceedings against third parties. The provision applies regardless of whether, in the specific situation, the member actually proves capable of safeguarding the fund’s interests. The provision must be interpreted very broadly and covers all situations where there may be doubt as to impartiality.

This quote can be understood as that the mere fact that there may be doubt as to a members impartiality may result in a member being disqualified, even though the provision requires that there must be a ‘significant’ interest that may conflict with that of the foundation.

If, as a result of the disqualification, the board of directors does not have a quorum, it may not take a decision until it has a quorum, or until the foundation authority has given its consent. It is stated in the legislative notes that, in exceptional cases, the board of directors may refer the matter to the foundation authority, but that the foundation authority is not necessarily in a position to take a view, as it does not make commercial judgements on such matters. It is our assessment that the foundation authority will be reluctant to approve decisions where the board of directors is not quorate due to impartiality.

The work of the board of directors – mutually binding agreements

A new subsection 4 has been inserted into section 52 of the Act on Commercial Foundations.

The foundation’s mutually binding agreements with members of the foundation’s management, their spouses or long-term partners, or companies over which the aforementioned persons, individually or collectively, have a controlling influence, must be discussed and decided upon at board meetings. The board of directors must ensure that mutually binding agreements as referred to in the first sentence have been entered into on standard market terms. Mutually binding agreements as referred to in the first sentence must be in writing and attached to the board meeting minutes.

An explicit requirement for decision-making and documentation is thus introduced for the foundations mutually binding agreements. The agreements must be discussed and decided upon at a board meeting, be in writing and be attached to the board meeting minutes. The board of directors must ensure that the agreements are entered into on standard market terms, including, where necessary, obtaining and recording relevant material on market prices. At the same time, the previous documentation requirement in section 63(2) of the Act on Commercial Foundations is repealed, and oral agreements covered by the new provision will not be binding for the foundation.

Mutually binding agreements are to be understood broadly as any provision of a service in return for consideration.

It is stated in the legislative notes to the provision that, for mutually binding agreements covered by the provision, it will be a condition of validity that the agreement has been discussed and decided upon at a board meeting.

Our perspective

The board must ensure that the agreements in question are discussed by the board of directors, that a written agreement is in place, that there is documentation of market terms, and that the board meeting minutes are kept correctly.

The board of directors should also be aware of this provision, and in some foundation boards it will be relevant to consider whether there is a need to review previous agreements, for example if it cannot be documented that these were previously discussed by the foundation’s board of directors.

Composition of the board of directors– resignation from the board

Section 44 of the Act on Commercial Foundations consolidates and extends the rules on mandatory resignation. A board member must, amongst other things, resign if the member is in bankruptcy, has acted in a manner that renders them unworthy of continuing to serve as a board member, is no longer able to perform their duties due to prolonged illness or infirmity, or has proved unsuitable. As a new provision, the Act now expressly states that a board member must also resign if they do not meet the conditions set out in section 39, are subject to restructuring proceedings, or no longer meets the requirements set out in the instrument of establishment or the articles of association. Under the revised section 45, the foundation authority may remove a member who does not themselves consider that the conditions for resignation have been met.

Our perspective

It is positive that it is now made clearer that a board member who does not comply with the provisions of the articles of association must resign from the board. However, it is worth considering whether this legal position was not already in force – if nothing else, in cases where the articles of association contain clear rules on competence and/or appointment.

Composition of the board – alternate board members

Section 48 of the Act on Commercial Foundations concerning alternate board members has been reworded but essentially maintains the existing legal position: the Act’s provisions on board members also apply to alternate board members. The legislative notes clarify which rules apply to alternate members from the moment of their appointment, and which rules apply only when an alternate member takes up a seat on the board.

Certain rules apply to alternate board members even when they are not actually acting as board members. These include, amongst other things, rules on authority, confidentiality, the duty to resign, removal from the board and agreements with management. Other rules, including those concerning the board’s duties, impartiality, the board meeting minutes and signing authority, only apply when an alternate board member actually steps in for a board member who is unable to serve.

Our perspective

It is important that the boards of foundations with alternate members are aware that alternate board members must be registered, and that, as a general rule, alternate members are entitled to take their place on the board if a member is unable to attend, regardless of whether the absence is only temporary. However, the articles of association or rules of procedure may contain supplementary provisions.

The work of the board – capital losses – fewer reporting requirements, but the duty to act remains

The amended rules in section 67 of the Act on Commercial Foundations concerning capital losses mean that the board of directors remains obliged to hold a board meeting no later than three months after it becomes aware that the equity capital amounts to less than half of the authorised capital. At the meeting, the board of directors must put forward proposals for measures leading to full coverage of the authorised capital, or proposals for the dissolution of the foundation. The other provisions in Section 67(2)–(4) have been repealed.

Consequently, the requirement to submit minutes and a statement to the foundation authority, as well as the foundation authority’s special authority to order compulsory dissolution, no longer applies. Previously, the board of directors was required to submit minutes, together with a statement on the foundation’s financial position, to the foundation authority no later than two weeks after the meeting. The foundation authority could set a deadline for the foundation to restore its financial position through its own earnings and had special authority to initiate the compulsory dissolution of the foundation if the foundation’s capital position was not rectified within the prescribed time limit.

Our perspective

The board of directors and any executive management must therefore adopt a cautious approach if the fund is suffering a capital loss; and although there is no obligation to keep the foundation authority informed on an ongoing basis, it may in certain cases be appropriate to engage in dialogue with the foundation authority regarding a capital loss.

The auditor’s role – amendment to the auditor’s duty to report

Section 74(2), first sentence, of the Act on Commercial Foundations is reworded so that the words “or be rectified immediately” are deleted.

The first sentence of the provision will thus read as follows:

The auditor must immediately notify the fund authority if this Act, provisions laid down pursuant to this Act or the articles of association have not been complied with, and the breach in question is not insignificant.

It will be a matter for the auditor’s specific assessment as to whether a breach of the Commercial Foundations Act or the foundation’s articles of association is not insignificant. For example, the auditor may take the following factors into account: whether the breach has been rectified, whether the breach occurred several years ago, whether it is a repeat offence, and the extent of the breach.

The legislative notes also provide several examples of breaches of the Act on Commercial Foundations which are characterised as not being insignificant and are therefore subject to the auditor’s reporting obligation. One example is where the foundation has sold an asset (e.g. a business) which the foundation is intended to own, without the foundation authority having granted the necessary authorisation for the sale. The list of breaches which the auditor is obliged to report to the foundation authority is not exhaustive.

If the auditor assesses that a breach is not insignificant, the auditor must immediately notify the foundation authority. The auditor is not required to carry out further investigations to identify matters covered by the duty to report. The aim is that the foundation authority, quickly and effectively, can respond to relevant matters of which the auditor becomes aware of in the course of their assurance engagements.

Our perspective

We expect that this clarification will lead to more reports from auditors and, possibly, more cases being brought before the foundation authority.

Financial reporting – extended disclosure requirements for transactions with related parties

The disclosure requirement in the annual report is changed from transactions with related parties to transactions with parties having an interest in the foundation. The rules apply to financial years beginning on 1 January 2027 or later.

Under the new rules, the Commercial Foundations Act contains a separate definition of the foundation’s parties having an interest in the foundation. These parties include, among others, the foundation’s management and persons closely related to its management, companies associated with the management, and the foundation’s subsidiaries, associates and investments in other entities. The expanded disclosure requirement applies to the foundation’s annual report. The consolidated financial statements must continue to disclose transactions with related parties in accordance with the general rules of the Danish Financial Statements Act.

The purpose is to increase transparency regarding the foundation’s transactions with parties having an interest in the foundation, so that it can be assessed whether the transactions have been entered into in the foundation’s interests and on customary market terms compared with transactions with independent parties. The foundation must disclose its relationship with the party having an interest in the foundation and the transactions that may affect the annual report. The information must, as a minimum, include the nature and amount of the transactions, outstanding balances and their terms, as well as the write-downs on receivables for the year and the accumulated write-downs.

Our perspective

The board of directors should, prior to the relevant financial year, consider mapping the foundation’s related parties and establishing an ongoing process to identify, assess and document relevant transactions.

Financial reporting – amendments to the Financial Statements Act

The conditions under which a commercial foundation may refrain from preparing consolidated financial statements has been eased. The previous requirement in the Financial Statements Act that the foundation must not have receivables from or have provided security for subsidiaries is being repealed. In addition, the requirement that the foundation must disclose in its annual report any affiliation to a commercial enterprise or another foundation is repealed.

Read more about the bill

Act No. 729 of 1 September 2026 can be read here: Act amending the Act on Commercial Foundations.

The explanatory notes to the Act can be found here: Bill No. L 12, Folketinget 2025–26 (2nd session), Bill to amend the Act on Commercial Foundations.