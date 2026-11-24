How much will our audit cost? It is usually the first question a finance director asks, and the honest answer is that there is no single price. The cost of an audit in Cyprus depends on the work the audit requires, and that varies far more between companies than most people expect.

An audit under the International Standards on Auditing is planned around the risks in each company’s financial statements. Two companies with the same turnover can need very different amounts of work, depending on how complex their transactions are, how well their records are kept and how their group is structured.

This article explains the factors that drive the fee, what a well-scoped proposal should include, why audit quality matters more than the fee, and how to keep your audit fee predictable. Whichever audit firm in Cyprus you appoint, the principle is the same: the fee should be agreed in writing before work starts.

The factors that drive the cost of an audit in Cyprus

1. Size and volume of transactions

The size of a company influences the scope of its audit, but turnover alone does not tell the whole story. The volume, nature and variety of transactions determine how much work is needed to understand the business and obtain sufficient audit evidence.

2. Complexity of transactions

Revenue from long-term contracts, financial instruments, foreign currency balances and related party transactions all require more judgement and testing under IFRS. Specialised industries, such as shipping or real estate, bring their own accounting and reporting requirements. A holding company with straightforward dividend income needs far less work than a trading company with complex contracts.

3. Accounting records, systems and controls

This is the area a company controls most directly. A reconciled trial balance, reliable accounting systems with a clear audit trail and effective internal controls make audit evidence easier to obtain. Records that need correcting, incomplete transaction data from payment providers or e-commerce platforms, and heavily manual processes all require additional testing, and that time is reflected in the fee.

4. Group structure and consolidation

Each additional entity adds work, and consolidated financial statements bring their own procedures, from intra-group eliminations to coordination with component auditors abroad. Where subsidiaries are audited locally, the group auditor may use the component auditors’ work, subject to appropriate coordination, oversight and review. This avoids unnecessary duplication, although the group auditor remains responsible for the overall audit opinion.

5. Specific accounting issues

Impairment of investments, property valuations, going concern assessments and other significant estimates require additional procedures and senior time. They are usually the areas where the signing partner spends most of the review.

6. Deadlines and timing

A tight deadline, such as a group reporting date or a bank requirement, may need more people working in a shorter window. Agreeing the timetable early, and providing information on time, keeps the deadline from adding cost.

7. First year audits and opening balances

In the first year, the auditor must obtain sufficient evidence over the opening balances carried forward from the previous year, and get to know the business, its accounting systems and its internal controls. How much work this involves depends on the evidence available, including access to the previous auditor’s working papers. In our practice, this extra effort is rarely charged as a higher fee. We treat it as part of setting up a long-term engagement properly.

8. Additional deliverables

Group reporting packages, reports for banks and confirmations requested by third parties sit outside the statutory audit itself. They are best identified at the proposal stage, so they are priced in from the start.

9. The company’s risk profile

Not every company presents the same level of audit risk. Unusual transactions, weak internal controls, a history of accounting errors or significant exposure to fraud all call for more extensive procedures and greater senior involvement. This is why two businesses of similar size can receive very different quotations.

10. The experience of the audit team

Experienced professionals cost more per hour, but they often need fewer hours. A team with deep IFRS and Cyprus tax knowledge recognises issues sooner, resolves complex matters efficiently and gets them right the first time, which can reduce the overall time the audit requires.

Ultimately, the cost of an audit in Cyprus should reflect the work required to perform a quality audit, not simply the company’s turnover. Understanding these factors helps you assess quotations properly and recognise the value behind the fee.

What a well-scoped audit proposal includes

A clear proposal sets out the entities and financial statements covered, the reporting framework, the deliverables, the proposed timetable, and the fee and what it covers. It should also state what is excluded, and how any change in scope will be handled before extra work is done.

Proposals do not always cover the same services. Preparation of the financial statements, the corporate tax return and other compliance work may be included in one proposal and charged separately in another. In our practice, the audit and the corporate tax return are usually quoted together, so the full annual cost appears in one proposal.

When comparing proposals, check that they cover the same scope, so you are comparing like with like. The number itself, however, is only part of the decision.

Why audit quality matters more than the fee

When you look at the cost of an audit in Cyprus, the quality, care and experience of the audit team are part of what you pay for. They also decide whether the numbers your company files are right, and a poor audit usually costs more in the long run than the fee it saved.

Your financial statements are the starting point for your corporate tax computation. An incorrect accounting treatment, such as revenue recognised in the wrong period, a missing provision or intercompany balances that do not reconcile, flows straight through to the taxable profit. If the tax department later identifies the error, the result can be an additional assessment with interest and penalties, often covering several years at once.

The consequences go beyond tax. Errors in the financial statements can lead to restatements, questions from banks and investors, problems in the group consolidation and late filing penalties when corrections delay the filings. Each of these costs more to put right than it would have cost to get right the first time.

An experienced auditor adds value well before the audit report is signed. They raise issues early, point out where an accounting treatment or a disclosure needs to change, and flag the tax consequences of a transaction while there is still time to act. Correct accounting leads to correct numbers and presentation, and the taxes based on them follow.

Therefore, weigh the knowledge and experience of the team alongside the fee. Ask who will work on your audit, which similar companies they audit and how they handle technical issues. Our guide on how to choose an auditor in Cyprus sets out the questions to ask.

How to keep audit fees in Cyprus predictable

Most of the factors that drive the cost of an audit in Cyprus are fixed by the nature of the business. The state of the records and the way information reaches the auditor are not, and they make the biggest difference to both the fee and the timetable.

Start the year end with a reconciled trial balance, bank reconciliations and the key schedules ready, and provide them in one batch rather than over several weeks. Our first audit checklist sets out what a typical request covers.

Appoint one person in your finance team as the auditor’s point of contact. Questions are then answered quickly and consistently, and nothing is asked twice.

Finally, tell your auditor about unusual transactions when they happen, such as an acquisition, a new loan or a restructuring. Agreeing the accounting treatment during the year is far quicker than resolving it at the audit, and it avoids surprises in both the fee and the financial statements.

Frequently asked questions about audit fees in Cyprus

How much does an audit cost in Cyprus?

It depends on the work the audit requires. The main factors are the size and complexity of the company, the state of its records, its group structure, any specific accounting issues and the deadline. A reliable fee can only be given once the auditor understands the company, and it should be agreed in writing before work starts.

Should we choose an auditor on fee alone?

No. The quality and experience of the audit team decide whether your financial statements, and the tax computed from them, are correct. Errors can lead to additional tax assessments with interest and penalties, restatements, and problems with banks or group reporting. Weigh the team’s knowledge and experience alongside the fee.

Is a review engagement cheaper than an audit?

Usually, yes. A review engagement gives limited assurance, mainly through inquiry and analytical procedures, so it involves less work than a full audit. However, it is only available to small private companies that qualify for the audit exemption.

Does a first year audit cost more?

Not usually. A first year audit involves extra work on the opening balances and on getting to know the business, its systems and its controls. In our practice, this is rarely reflected in a higher fee, as we treat it as part of setting up the engagement properly.

Can the audit fee change during the engagement?

It should only change if the scope changes, for example an additional entity, a significant new transaction or records that need substantial correction. Any change should be discussed and agreed with you before the extra work is done.

Do group audits cost more?

Consolidated financial statements involve additional procedures, such as intra-group eliminations and coordination with the auditors of subsidiaries. The fee depends on the number of entities and how much reliance can be placed on work already performed at local level.

How can we reduce our audit fee?

The most effective way is to provide a reconciled trial balance and supporting schedules at the start, in one batch. Appointing a single point of contact and raising unusual transactions during the year also reduces the time the audit needs.

Is the corporate tax return included in the audit fee?

It depends on the firm. In our practice, the audit and the corporate tax return are usually quoted together, so the full annual cost appears in one proposal. Always confirm what a proposal covers before comparing fees.

When should we ask for an audit quote?

Ideally a few months before the financial year end. That leaves time to agree the scope and timetable, and allows the auditor to plan the work and attend any year-end inventory count.