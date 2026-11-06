Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

The Cayman Sandwich

Carey Olsen
Carey Olsen
Contributor
Carey Olsen

Carey Olsen

With a heritage that dates back to 1898, Carey Olsen is one of the most established and...

View firm profile
Explore more from Carey Olsen

The "Cayman sandwich" has emerged as the preferred corporate structure for international venture capital, combining a Cayman Islands parent company, Delaware LLC, and local operating subsidiaries. This three-tiered framework delivers tax efficiency, legal certainty, and strategic flexibility that appeals to founders and investors worldwide, particularly in Latin American markets where it has become the market standard for cross-border investments.

Cayman IslandsCorporate/Commercial Law
Trevor McCabe
Trevor McCabe
Evan Stitt
Evan Stitt
Author LinkedIn connections

While the Cayman Islands is often heralded as the culinary capital of the Caribbean, you might be surprised to hear that its most famous sandwich offering is not featured on any local menus. Instead, the "Cayman sandwich" is a three-tiered corporate structure that utilizes a Cayman Islands exempted company as the ultimate parent, a Delaware limited liability company as an intermediate holding company, beneath which sit operating subsidiaries across relevant jurisdictions.

While use cases are potentially many and varied, the Cayman sandwich is particularly prevalent in international venture capital when founders and/or their businesses are located outside of the United States. The structure is especially popular in Latin America where it has been widely used since its introduction more than a decade ago, but its characteristics have global appeal.

1865710a.jpg

Key features and advantages

In the venture capital context, the Cayman sandwich offers the following benefits for both founders and investors:

Tax efficiency

  • The Delaware LLC typically files as a "pass-through" entity for U.S. tax purposes, and as a result, profits distributed by the operating companies are not subject to corporate tax in the United States.
  • There is no corporate, income, capital gains, or withholding taxes payable by Cayman Islands exempted companies, so investors and founders are not subject to any additional taxes at the Cayman level.

Stable, investment-friendly legal regime

  • Cayman Islands law is based on English common law, and as a British Overseas Territory, the Cayman Islands' highest court of appeal is the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in the United Kingdom. Economically and politically stable and with a well-developed and predictable body of corporate law, the Cayman Islands is a familiar and appealing jurisdiction for both founders and investors.
  • The Cayman Islands exempted company is ideally suited to act as a holding company. In many respects very similar to a Delaware C Corp (but without the corporate tax), model venture capital documents such as the popular NVCA forms can be applied to a Cayman Islands exempted company with relatively few changes. With no capital requirements, taxation, or exchange controls at the Cayman level, the Cayman Islands company can easily facilitate investment into the structure.

Flexibility on exit structuring

  • The three-tiered structure gives optionality on an exit transaction, with the potential to sell the business at any of the three levels providing flexibility to structure transactions in the most tax efficient manner.
  • Potential options for exits at the Cayman level include: (i) an acquisition of shares in the Cayman company (no onerous legal requirements or stamp duties) ; (ii) a statutory merger (the Cayman Islands merger regime is recognized for its speed and flexibility); or (iii) an IPO (Cayman Islands companies are frequently listed on major global exchanges, particularly in the United States).

Containment of operational liabilities

  • The Cayman topco and Delaware midco interpose two layers of protection between the investors and liabilities that may arise at the operating company level. In addition to shielding investors from ordinary course liabilities incurred by the operating companies, this insulation is particularly important if the operating companies are doing business in jurisdictions with heightened geopolitical risk or where local laws and regulations may not necessarily be investor-friendly.
  • The business can be easily scaled by adding additional operating companies and jurisdictions to the structure without impacting or requiring any changes at the Cayman level.

Conclusion

While not as gastronomically satisfying as a Philly cheesesteak, Cuban sandwich, or French dip, the Cayman sandwich has become the market standard structure for international venture capital and we believe it will continue to be a hugely popular option for both founders and investors going forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

New PRC Offshore Trust Tax Rules – Key Implications For Cayman And BVI Offshore Trust Structures

On 24 July 2026, China's Ministry of Finance and State Taxation Administration jointly issued the Announcement on Individual Income Tax Matters Relating to Offshore Trusts (《财政部 税务总局关于离岸信托个人所 得税有关事项的公告》) (Announcement No. 21 of 2026) (the "Notice"), together with a companion Announcement of the State Taxation Administration on Collection and Administration Matters Relating to Individual Income Tax on Offshore Trusts...
GlobalCorporate/Commercial Law
Maples Group
Maples Group
Article

New CIMA AML Rule And Sanctions Rule: What Regulated Entities Need To Consider

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has introduced new enforceable Rules on anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance, effective September 18, 2026. These Rules transform previous guidance into directly enforceable requirements, establishing clear obligations for regulated entities including mandatory annual training for governing bodies, independent audit requirements, and enhanced AMLCO independence standards.
Cayman IslandsCorporate/Commercial Law
Carey Olsen
Carey Olsen
Article

Cayman Islands Investment Funds - Summer 2026 Update

The Cayman Islands investment funds sector continues to evolve with significant regulatory updates affecting reporting requirements and the introduction of a new framework for tokenised funds. Key changes include modifications to Common Reporting Standards and Economic Substance filing procedures, alongside the implementation of legislation enabling digital token representation of fund interests.
Cayman IslandsFinance and Banking
Carey Olsen
Carey Olsen
Article

Cayman Islands Digital Assets - October 2026 Update

The Cayman Islands has introduced significant regulatory developments for digital assets, including a dedicated framework for tokenised funds, enhanced AML and sanctions rules, and strengthened market conduct requirements for virtual asset service providers. These changes provide greater regulatory certainty while reinforcing the jurisdiction's position as a leading hub for digital assets and fintech innovation.
Cayman IslandsFinance and Banking
Carey Olsen
Carey Olsen
Article

British Virgin Islands Digital Assets - October 2026 Update

The British Virgin Islands is advancing its position in the digital assets space through the implementation of CRS 2.0 and progress towards CARF, while single-asset, closed-ended vehicles are gaining traction for tokenised funds and blockchain projects. These regulatory developments and structural innovations are reshaping how crypto assets and real world asset tokenisation projects can be efficiently structured in this jurisdiction.
British Virgin IslandsFinance and Banking
Carey Olsen
Carey Olsen
Article

New CIMA AML Rule And Sanctions Rule: What Regulated Funds Need To Consider

New CIMA Rules effective September 2026 will transform anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance for Cayman Islands investment funds, elevating previous guidance to directly enforceable requirements. Fund governing bodies face enhanced responsibilities including mandatory annual AML training, independent audit requirements, and stricter AMLCO independence standards. Understanding these practical implications and preparing appropriate compliance frameworks will be essential for funds and their service p
Cayman IslandsFinance and Banking
Carey Olsen
Carey Olsen
Article

New CIMA AML Rule And Sanctions Rule: What Regulated Entities Need To Consider

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has introduced new enforceable Rules on anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance, effective September 18, 2026. These Rules transform previous guidance into directly enforceable requirements, establishing clear obligations for regulated entities including mandatory annual training for governing bodies, independent audit requirements, and enhanced AMLCO independence standards.
Cayman IslandsCorporate/Commercial Law
Carey Olsen
Carey Olsen