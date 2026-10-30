Regulatory & Risk Advisory Review: Cayman Islands – July To September 2026

We are pleased to present the latest edition of our Regulatory & Risk Advisory Newsletter, offering practical insights on significant regulatory developments and market trends shaping the Cayman Islands business landscape.

This edition highlights several important regulatory and compliance developments affecting Cayman Islands entities. Key topics include new AML requirements, sanctions, enhancements to tax transparency reporting under CRS 2.0, and expanded regulatory filing obligations for certain trust structures. We also provide an overview of recent legislative developments affecting the legal services sector, together with a curated selection of Conyers articles and alerts examining emerging legal and regulatory trends.

New AML Rules

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Introduction

In July 2026, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) finalised two new Rules that impact the compliance landscape in the Cayman Islands, both taking effect on 18 September 2026:

Rule on Effective Compliance Programme for the Prevention and Detection of Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Proliferation Financing for Financial Services Providers (the “Compliance Rule”); and

Rule on Compliance with Financial Sanctions and Targeted Financial Sanctions (the “Sanctions Rule”).

(Collectively, the “Rules”)

Background and Rationale

The Rules respond to the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) 4th Round Mutual Evaluation, which found that CIMA’s existing Guidance Notes on the Prevention and Detection of Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Proliferation Financing (the “Guidance”) do not meet the required enforcement standard. This is particularly significant ahead of the CFATF’s 5th Round Mutual Evaluation on-site inspection of the Cayman Islands, scheduled for 2027. To close these gaps, specific sections of the Guidance have been elevated into the new Rules to make them legally enforceable, while the Guidance continues to provide non-binding supplementary guidance.

Compliance Rule

The Compliance Rule applies to all Financial Service Providers (FSPs), being all persons conducting relevant financial business, that are regulated and supervised by CIMA under the Regulatory Acts, including branches, subsidiaries, affiliates and other members of a CIMA-regulated financial group.

The Compliance Rule establishes minimum requirements for an effective compliance programme. These include requiring the AMLCO to perform the compliance function independently and objectively; limiting internal compliance audits to two consecutive cycles before an external audit is required; requiring risk assessments to be updated ‘without delay’ following material trigger events; and requiring CIMA to be notified of any material functions of the Compliance Programme.

Sanctions Rule

The Sanctions Rule has a broader scope than the AML Compliance Rule: it applies to all “Regulated Persons”, being any person, entity or arrangement regulated by CIMA under the Regulatory Acts (including the Insurance Act), regardless of whether they conduct “Relevant Financial Business”.

The Sanctions Rule establishes sanctions compliance as a standalone enforceable requirement, to be integrated as part of a person’s overall AML/CFT/CPF programme.

Key requirements include: a prohibition on assigning a “low” geographic risk rating where the customer’s country is subject to sanctions by the UK, UN, US and/or OFAC; mandatory re-screening of all customers “Without Delay” against updated sanctions lists; detailed, enforceable asset freezing obligations; and mandatory filing of a Compliance Report Form (CRF) with the FRA upon discovering a relationship contravening a sanctions order.

Updated FAQs

CIMA has published FAQs to support industry implementation of the Rules. The FAQs are updated from time to time and are available on CIMA’s website: FAQs

AML Return Requirement Extended to Restricted Trust Companies and Private Trust Companies

Background and Regulatory Context

CIMA issued a General Industry Notice confirming that the requirement to complete and submit an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Return will be extended to Restricted Trust Companies (RTCs) and Private Trust Companies (PTCs). This requirement forms part of CIMA’s risk-based supervisory approach to AML/CFT/CPF and will support CIMA’s ongoing supervision of the fiduciary sector through the collection of relevant entity-level data.

Key Obligations and Deadlines

The initial AML Return will be issued on 1 November 2026, requiring information as at 31 December 2025, with a submission deadline of 31 December 2026. The Return will be distributed via CIMA’s Strix software to relevant entity contacts, including the registered office contact, principal office, directors, the Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer (AMLCO), Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) and Deputy MLRO (DMLRO).

Following the initial exercise, RTCs and PTCs will be incorporated into the existing annual AML Return cycle applicable to Trust and Corporate Services Providers, with subsequent returns issued on 1 June of each year.

Practical Implications and Recommended Actions

RTCs and PTCs should take prompt steps to prepare, including:

Verify contact information with CIMA in advance of the 1 November 2026 distribution date to ensure the appropriate persons receive the AML Return. Additional contacts may be registered at [email protected].

Review applicable AML/CFT/CPF requirements and CIMA’s regulatory guidance for the AML Return for Restricted Trust Companies and Private Trust Companies, available here.

Develop internal processes to enable timely production of the required data ahead of the 31 December 2026 submission deadline.

Conduct an AML/CFT/CPF gap analysis and take steps to remediate any identified weaknesses.

Establish processes for ongoing compliance with the annual AML Return cycle, which runs from 1 June each year.

CIMA’s notice can be found here: AML Return Requirement for Restricted Trust Companies and Private Trust Companies

Sanctions Update

OFSI Penalty Notice: Citibank N.A., London Branch

On 11 August 2026, the UK’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) imposed a penalty of £4,732,830.58 on Citibank N.A., London Branch (CBNA London) for multiple breaches of UK financial sanctions relating to Russia and the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations.

The breaches occurred primarily between February and November 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. CBNA London processed 970 payments totalling approximately £19.7 million in breach of sanctions prohibitions. The breaches fell into eight categories, including: dealing with frozen funds of corporate clients majority-owned by designated persons, correspondent banking with designated Russian financial institutions, internal charges debited from frozen accounts, and alert handling errors.

OFSI identified several systemic issues contributing to the breaches, including: backlogs in sanctions alert handling and investigation queues; screening system configuration issues (such as failure to match entity name variations); automated payment processors selecting correspondent banks from internal lists not screened against sanctions lists; human errors in alert disposition and ownership/control determinations; and delays in restricting accounts and reporting frozen assets to OFSI.

OFSI assessed the case at Level 4 (highest severity) based on the high aggregate value, strategic priority of Russia sanctions, systemic control failures, and sustained harm to regime objectives. The baseline penalty was £7.89 million, reduced by 20% for voluntary disclosure and cooperation, and a further 20% for early settlement.

Relevance to the Cayman Islands

UK sanctions are directly relevant to the Cayman Islands as a British Overseas Territory. UK sanctions legislation — including the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 and the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regulations 2021 — extends to the Cayman Islands (as amended) by Order in Council. Cayman Islands financial institutions and regulated entities are accordingly subject to UK sanctions requirements, including asset freezing obligations, prohibitions on making funds available to designated persons, and reporting obligations.

Key Takeaways

Sanctions screening systems require stress-testing. Firms should assess whether their screening systems can handle surge volumes following rapid new designations and ensure name-matching algorithms account for variations in entity names.

Automated processes for selection of payment processes and correspondent banks should re-screen the full payment chain, including any banks added after initial screening.

Timeliness matters. Delays in restricting accounts, escalating alerts, and reporting frozen assets were aggravating factors.

General licences require prior assessment. Firms should not rely retrospectively on general licences — OFSI expects prior assessment and appropriate records before processing transactions.

Voluntary disclosure provides meaningful mitigation. CBNA London received a 20% discount for voluntary disclosure and cooperation, and a further 20% for early settlement — demonstrating the value of prompt and comprehensive self-reporting.

Group-wide coordination is essential. Information sharing failures between business areas and functions contributed to several breaches — firms should ensure effective internal communication on sanctions risks.

The full breach notice can be reviewed here: Imposition of Monetary Penalty – Citibank, N.A., London Branch – GOV.UK

UK Foreign Secretary Statement on Israel-Palestine: Key Sanctions Announcements

In September 2026, the UK Foreign Secretary made a statement to the House of Commons outlining measures relating to Israel, Palestine, Iran and Hezbollah.

The measures included a new comprehensive sanctions regime targeting illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. The regime is expected to be introduced within six to nine months and is likely to be extended to the Cayman Islands under Orders in Council.

Full article here: Foreign Secretary Oral Statement on Israel-Palestine – GOV.UK

CRS 2.0 – New Self-Certification Forms Live

On 14 September 2026, the DITC released Version 2.0 of its new CRS Self-Certification Forms to reflect the requirements introduced by the 2025 amendments to the CRS Regulations.

The revised form expands the information required, including disclosure of all tax residence jurisdictions.

Those in scope should update their onboarding procedures and related documentation to ensure all additional data points are captured.

Forms can be found here: Legislation & Resources | OFFICIAL SITE: Department for International Tax Cooperation

Updated List of Approved Stock Exchanges

CIMA published an updated List of Approved Stock Exchanges for purposes of the Regulatory Acts, pursuant to its Regulatory Policy – Approved Stock Exchanges.

Notable features of the updated list include the introduction of the Bahamas International Securities Exchange, Baku Stock Exchange and Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd. The list also confirms, pursuant to section 5 of the Regulatory Policy – Approved Stock Exchanges, that the Tehran Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange remain excluded from the list of approved stock exchanges for purposes of the Regulatory Acts.

Regulated entities and their advisers should review the updated list to confirm the status of relevant exchanges, particularly where approved exchange listings are relied upon for classification or other regulatory purposes.

CIMA’s list can be found here: List of Approved Stock Exchanges

Legal Services Act: Section 24(5) Amendments and Updated Guidance

The Legal Services Act, 2020 (the “LSA”) came fully into force on 1 January 2026, establishing a modern framework governing the provision of legal services in respect of Cayman Islands law. During this quarter, Cabinet made the Legal Services (Amendment of Section 24(5)) Order, 2026 (SL 32 of 2026) (the “Amendment Order“) on 29 June 2026, broadening the exclusions from what constitutes the unauthorised practice of Cayman Islands law under section 24(5). A breach of section 24 carries a fine of up to CI$100,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

Notably, the Amendment Order is deemed to have come into force on 1 January 2026, notwithstanding that it was made on 29 June 2026 — a retroactive commencement that has attracted industry commentary. The expanded statutory carve-outs took effect from 1 July 2026 upon expiry of the six-month transitional disapplication.

Key Amendments

Expanded In-House Counsel Exemption (section 24(5)(c)). The amended provision now clarifies that a director, employee or agent of a legal person who acts on behalf of that entity — or entities within the same corporate group — does not practise Cayman Islands law, provided they do not hold themselves out as qualified to do so. This is an exemption from the definition of practising law, not an admission or practising certificate provision.

Licensed and Regulated Persons (section 24(5)(f)). The revised provision excludes persons carrying out licensed or regulated activities under a regulatory law, and non-attorneys providing support or assistance connected with those activities. This provides additional comfort for insurance and reinsurance personnel, though it should not be treated as an unrestricted authorisation to provide Cayman Islands legal advice.

Litigation and Cross-Border Carve-Outs. The amendments also clarify the position for arbitration, paralegal and litigation support, foreign lawyers assisting with Cayman-governed documents, and King’s Counsel and junior counsel instructed by Cayman firms — preserving the ability of litigation teams to collaborate on complex cross-border matters within the statutory framework.

In-House Counsel Registration

Separately, Cayman-admitted in-house counsel employed by regulated entities, including (re)insurers, must register individually with the LSSA. Insurers themselves do not need to register as DNFBPs. The registration obligation applies regardless of physical location; entities should assess whether their in-house counsel are engaged in the practice of Cayman Islands law. Counsel not admitted to the Cayman Islands bar must not hold themselves out as qualified to advise on Cayman Islands law, and any such work should be reviewed by a Cayman-licensed attorney.

Practical Guidance

We recommend that clients and regulated entities: (i) review the scope of work performed by in-house personnel in light of the expanded group-company exemption, noting that reliance on section 24(5)(c) does not permit holding oneself out as qualified to practise Cayman Islands law; (ii) confirm that Cayman-admitted in-house counsel are registered with the LSSA; (iii) maintain clear internal protocols for referring Cayman Islands legal matters to appropriately authorised counsel; (iv) structure cross-border teams so that workstreams fall within the statutory exclusions, with Cayman firms retaining responsibility for Cayman Islands law advice; (v) exercise caution regarding “holding out”, which may extend beyond express statements to conduct that would reasonably convey the impression of being qualified to practise; and (vi) note the retroactive commencement and assess compliance for the full period since 1 January 2026. The amended regime has wider implications for non-contentious practices, which are expected to be addressed separately in due course.