Legislative Update Report No. 2026-21 Le Bulletin D’Actualités Législatives

Canada Gazette, Part II, November 4, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Citizenship Act

Customs Tariff

Income Tax Act

Pension Act

Species at Risk Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 24, 2026:

Stablecoin Act

Retail Payment Activities Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Orders In Council

Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, SC 2026, c 4

Spring Economic Update 2026 Implementation Act, SC 2026, c 22

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 24, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Radiocommunication Act

Building Canada Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 24, 2026:

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 24, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:

Copyright Board

Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2026:

Safety Codes Act

Water Act

Alberta Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:

Securities Act

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Pesticides and Fertilizers Control Act

The Residential Tenancies Act

The Income Tax Act

Manitoba Laws

The Registered Landscape Architects Act, SM 2026, c 45

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 22 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 3 23 Regulatory Improvement and Efficiency Act 24 Resource Enforcement Act 25 An Act to Amend the Social Workers Act 26 An Act to Amend the Fair Registration Practices Act 27 Civil Forfeiture Act 28 Status of Women and Gender Equality Advisory Council Act 30 Registered Professional Planners Act 31 An Act to Amend the Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022 No. 2 32 An Act to Amend the Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022 No. 3

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 53/26 Home Heating Supplement Regulations (Amendment) No. 2

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 54 An Act to Amend the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act 55 An Act to Amend the Property Assessment and Taxation Act 56 Health and Social Services Professions Statutes Amendment Act 57 An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act 58 Elections Act 59 An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act, No. 2 60 Fuel Tax Suspension Act 61 Public Service Labour Relations Act

Proclamations / Proclamations

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2026:

Amend the Real Estate Agents’ Licensing Act, SNWT 2026, c 10

Act, except sections 4 and 7, in force September 17, 2026. (SI-009-2026)

Legislation Act, SNWT 2025, c 13

Act, except subsections 48(3) and (4), in force October 23, 2026. (SI-010-2026)

Notices / Avis

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, October 30, 2026:

Securities Act

Notice is hereby given that the following rules have been made under section 169 of the Securities Act, SNWT 2008, ch 10: Changes to Companion Policy 11-207CP, Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions; Amendments to National Instrument 31-103, Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations Prohibition on the Use of Chargeback in the Distribution of Investment Fund Securities; Amendments to National Instrument 52-112, Non GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure; Local Rule 91-2026, Registrant Restrictions Respecting Certain Contracts.



Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 30, 2026:

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 252/2026 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 30, 2026:

Energy Reform (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 2

Section 72 (re amendments to the Public Utilities Act) in force October 8, 2026. (NS Reg 252/2026)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 5 An Act to Amend the Revolving Funds Act 6 Archaeological and Palaeontological Sites Act 7 Public Lands Act 8 Surface Rights Tribunal Act 9 Waters Act 13 Write-off of Assets Act, 2025-2026 14 An Act to Amend the Medical Profession Act 15 An Act to Amend the Student Financial Assistance Act

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 140 Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026 143 Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2026 (No. 2)

Regulations / Règlements

Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act

O Reg 335/26 General, amending Reg 76 of RRO 1990

Environmental Assessment Act

O Reg 341/26 Exemptions from the Act and from Part II.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 51/24 O Reg 340/26 Part II.3 Projects — Designations and Exemptions, amending O Reg 50/24

Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993

O Reg 342/26 General, amending O Reg 73/94

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

O Reg 338/26 Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21

Liquor Tax Act, 1996

O Reg 339/26 General, amending O Reg 257/10

New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017

O Reg 343/26 Cooling-Off Period, amending O Reg 290/26 O Reg 344/26 Addenda to Agreements Between Vendors and Purchasers, amending O Reg 454/22 O Reg 345/26 Addenda and Information Sheets for Purchase Agreements, amending O Reg 289/26

Notaries Act

O Reg 336/26 General, amending Reg 831 of RRO 1990

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

O Reg 346/26 Warranty for Delayed Closing or Delayed Occupancy, amending O Reg 165/08

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026

October 27, 2026

Amendments to the Retail Sales Tax Act (RSTA) — Comments by November 27, 2026

October 27, 2026

Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026 — Proposed amendments to the Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011 to support underground infrastructure mapping — Comments by November 26, 2026

October 27, 2026

Eliminating the Fuel Tax Distributor Designation — Comments by November 27, 2026

October 28, 2026

Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026 — Comments by November 26, 2026

Buy Ontario Procurement Directive

Municipal Buy Ontario Procurement Directive

October 23, 2026

Proposed Changes to Capital Infrastructure Requirements under the Buy Ontario Procurement Directive and Municipal Buy Ontario Procurement Directive to Strengthen Ontario’s Buy Ontario Procurement Requirements — Comments by November 22, 2026

October 23, 2026

Proposed Changes to Fleet Vehicle and Building Ontario Businesses Initiative to Strengthen Ontario’s Buy Ontario Procurement Requirements — Comments by November 22, 2026

Conservation Authorities Act

Clean Water Act

Lake Simcoe Protection Act

October 22, 2026

Planned legislative amendments under the Conservation Authorities Act, Clean Water Act and Lake Simcoe Protection Act — Comments by November 21, 2026

Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990

October 27, 2026

Proposed Actions to Address Landfill Capacity — Comments by November 26, 2026

Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993

October 27, 2026

Proposed amendments to the Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993 and related amendments to the Environmental Protection Act — Comments by November 26, 2026

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

October 28, 2026

Amendment to O Reg 88/22: Air Pollution — Discharges of Sulphur Dioxide from Petroleum Facilities — Comments by November 27, 2026

November 2, 2026

Changes to the Emissions Performance Standards program — Comments by December 2, 2026

Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act, RSO 1990

October 28, 2026

Changes to Streamline Natural Resource Permits: Proposing new and updated guidance related to approvals under the Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act — Comments by December 14, 2026

Marriage Act

Change of Name Act

October 28, 2026

Consultation on Potential Changes to Update the Marriage Act and Change of Name Act — Comments by January 8, 2027

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

October 29, 2026

Enabling Joint and Local Procurement for Electricity Distributors — Comments by November 30, 2026

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

Energy Consumer Protection Act, 2010

October 29, 2026

Local Distribution Reforms to Enable Economic Growth — Comments by November 30, 2026

Ontario Heritage Act, RSO 1990

October 27, 2026

Heritage Framework Transformation: Proposed Amendments to the Ontario Heritage Act, Schedule 17 of the Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026 — Comments by November 26, 2026

Pesticides Act, RSO 1990

October 27, 2026

Enabling the Use of Drones for Pesticides Application — Comments by December 11, 2026

Planning Act, RSO 1990

October 27, 2026

Proposed Planning Act Changes (Schedule 19 of Bill 140, the Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026) — Comments by November 26, 2026

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

October 28, 2026

Proposed amendments to the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991 (RHPA), in Response to Recent Changes to the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) — Comments by December 12, 2026

November 3, 2026

Enabling the Use of Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aids in Ontario — Comments by November 14, 2026

Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016

October 27, 2026

Proposed Amendments to the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016 and the Blue Box Regulation — Comments by November 26, 2026

Orders In Council

Homeowner Protection Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 18

Paragraph 1 of the Order in Council 1023/2025 is amended by striking out “January 1, 2027” and substituting “January 1, 2028” (OIC 1531/2026)

Paragraph 2 of the Order in Council 1023/2025 is amended by striking out “January 1, 2027” and substituting “January 1, 2028” (OIC 1531/2026)

Keeping Criminals Behind Bars Act, 2026, SO 2026, c 7

Schedule 3, sections 1-6, being the Constable Joe MacDonald Public Safety Officers’ Survivors Scholarship Fund Act, 2026, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 1532/2026)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 28 An Act to Amend the Farm Registration and Farm Organizations Funding Act 29 An Act to Amend the Education Act 30 Public Libraries Act 31 An Act to Amend the Gasoline Tax Act 32 An Act to Amend the Combative Sport Commissioner Act 33 An Act to Repeal the Denturists Act 34 An Act to Amend the Registered Health Professions Act 36 An Act to Amend the Consumer Reporting Act 37 Coroners Act 38 Correctional Services Act 39 Entry and Search Warrant Procedures Amendment Act 40 Good Samaritan Act 41 Government Reorganization Act (No. 2) 42 An Act to Amend the Securities Act 44 An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act 45 An Act to Amend the Procurement of Goods Act 48 Technical Safety Omnibus Act 50 An Act to Amend the Municipal Government Act 51 Performance-based Regulation Review Act 52 Electricity Consumer Advocate Act 112 An Act to Amend the Government Advertising Standards Act

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 24, 2026:

Public Health Act

EC2026-1038 Food Premises Regulations, amendment

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2026-1039 Allied Health Professionals Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 octobre 2026:

Code des professions

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le permis de psychothérapeute

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 28, 2026:

Professional Code

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the psychotherapist’s permit

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 61 The Mandatory Testing and Disclosure (Bodily Substances) Amendment Act, 2026 62 The Statute Law Amendment Act, 2026 63 The Municipal Employees’ Pension Amendment Act, 2026 64 The Revenue and Financial Services Amendment Act, 2026 65 The Protection From Human Trafficking Amendment Act, 2026 66 The Pooled Registered Pension Plans (Saskatchewan) Amendment Act, 2026 67 The Coroners Amendment Act, 2026 68 The Enforcement of Maintenance Orders Amendment Act, 2026 69 The Legal Profession Amendment Act, 2026 70 The Legal Profession Consequential Amendment Act, 2026

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 30, 2026:

The Health Information Protection Act

Sask Reg 74/2026 The Health Information Protection Amendment Regulations, 2026

The Reviewable Transactions Act

Sask Reg 75/2026 The Reviewable Transactions Regulations

The Personal Property Security Act, 1993

Sask Reg 76/2026 The Personal Property Security (Reviewable Transactions) Amendment Regulations, 2026

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Time Act, 2026, SS 2026, c 29

Act in force October 30, 2026. (OC 438/2026)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 30, 2026:

The Chiropractic Act, 1994

Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Workers’ Compensation Act, 2013

2027 Preliminary Assessment Rates

Yukon / Yukon