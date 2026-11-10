ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026
Legislative Update Report No. 2026-21 Le Bulletin D’Actualités Législatives
Order Approving the Interim Order Modifying the Operation of Certain Regulations Made Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-41
|Medical Assistance in Dying Safeguards Act
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-8
|Combatting Financial Crimes and Drug Trafficking Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, November 4, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2026-211
|Order 2026-66-12-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2026-210
|Order 2026-87-12-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2026-213
|Order 2026-87-13-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2026-209
|Order 2026-112-12-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2026-223
|Regulations Repealing the Secondary Lead Smelter Release Regulations
|SOR/2026-222
|Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Citizenship Act
|SOR/2026-221
|Regulations Amending the Citizenship Regulations (Administrative Penalties and Consequences)
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2026-227
|Order Amending the Steel Derivative Goods Surtax Remission Order, No. 1
Income Tax Act
|SOR/2026-228
|Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (Federal Crown Corporations)
Pension Act
|SOR/2026-226
|Pensions and Allowances Annual Adjustment Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|SI/2026-60
|Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessment Done Under Subsection 23(1) of the Species at Risk Act (Striped Bass)
|SI/2026-61
|List of Wildlife Species at Risk (Decision Not to Add the Striped Bass) Order
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 24, 2026:
Stablecoin Act
Retail Payment Activities Act
- Stablecoin Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
- Regulations Amending the Clean Fuel Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order Approving the Interim Order Modifying the Operation of Certain Regulations Made Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, SC 2026, c 4
- Sections 31, 34, 35, 41 to 45, 48, 49, 51, 52, 55 and 58 in force November 3, 2026 (PC 2026-1004)
Spring Economic Update 2026 Implementation Act, SC 2026, c 22
- Division 5 of Part 3, which amends the Canada Pension Plan, in force October 31, 2026 (PC 2026-1055)
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 24, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 22494
- Order 2026-66-12-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Interim Order Modifying the Operation of Certain Regulations Made Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List, adding the letter “P” to the identifiers of 167 reduced regulatory requirement polymers
- Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-014-26 — Decision on Revisions to the Canadian Table of Frequency Allocations (2026 Edition)
Building Canada Act
- Notice to extend the public comment period for the Deep Geological Repository for Canada’s Used Nuclear Fuel Project
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 24, 2026:
- Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Company (The) — Reduction of stated capital
- National Trust Company — Reduction of stated capital
- VersaBank — Reduction of stated capital
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 24, 2026:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2026-052 — Notice of inquiry — Lease and rental of property or building
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2026-025 — Notice of determination — Research vessel charter
- File PR-2026-055 — Notice of inquiry — File archive storage services
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-004 — Notice of determination — Paperboard cups and containers
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:
Copyright Board
- Re:Sound Tariff 1.B – Non-Commercial Radio, Simulcasting, Non-Interactive and Semi-Interactive Streaming (2020-2029)
- SOCAN Tariff 4.B – Classical Music Concerts (2025-2027)
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|33
|Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 (No. 2)
|34
|Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|35
|Education and Childcare (Securing Parental Involvement) Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|36
|Children and Family Services (Supporting Alberta Families) Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|37
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|38
|Advanced Education Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
|39
|Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2026:
Safety Codes Act
|Alta Reg 248/2026
|Elevating Devices, Passenger Ropeways and Amusement Rides Permit Amendment Regulation
Water Act
|Alta Reg 251/2026
|Water (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 241/2026
|Water (Offences and Penalties) Amendment Regulation
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:
Securities Act
- Amendments to National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
- No entries for this issue
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|59
|The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act (2)
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Pesticides and Fertilizers Control Act
|Man Reg 114/2026
|Pesticides and Fertilizers Licence Regulation, amendment
The Residential Tenancies Act
|Man Reg 116/2026
|Residential Rent Regulation, amendment
The Income Tax Act
|Man Reg 117/2026
|Small Business Venture Capital (SBVC) Tax Credit Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Registered Landscape Architects Act, SM 2026, c 45
- Act in force January 1, 2027. (OIC 254/2026)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|4
|An Act to Amend the Provincial Court Act
|5
|Non-disclosure Agreements Act
|6
|An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act
|7
|An Act to Amend the Salvage Dealers Licensing Act
|8
|An Act to Amend the Gaming Control Act
|9
|An Act to Amend the Electricity Act
|10
|An Act to Amend the Education Act
|11
|Addiction Treatment Services Licensing Act
|12
|An Act Respecting Young Persons, Digital Markets and Technology Use
|13
|An Act to Amend the Université de Moncton Act
|14
|An Act Respecting Property Tax Reform Measures
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|22
|An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 3
|23
|Regulatory Improvement and Efficiency Act
|24
|Resource Enforcement Act
|25
|An Act to Amend the Social Workers Act
|26
|An Act to Amend the Fair Registration Practices Act
|27
|Civil Forfeiture Act
|28
|Status of Women and Gender Equality Advisory Council Act
|30
|Registered Professional Planners Act
|31
|An Act to Amend the Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022 No. 2
|32
|An Act to Amend the Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022 No. 3
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Income Tax Act, 2000
|NLR 53/26
|Home Heating Supplement Regulations (Amendment) No. 2
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|54
|An Act to Amend the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act
|55
|An Act to Amend the Property Assessment and Taxation Act
|56
|Health and Social Services Professions Statutes Amendment Act
|57
|An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act
|58
|Elections Act
|59
|An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act, No. 2
|60
|Fuel Tax Suspension Act
|61
|Public Service Labour Relations Act
Proclamations / Proclamations
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2026:
Amend the Real Estate Agents’ Licensing Act, SNWT 2026, c 10
- Act, except sections 4 and 7, in force September 17, 2026. (SI-009-2026)
Legislation Act, SNWT 2025, c 13
- Act, except subsections 48(3) and (4), in force October 23, 2026. (SI-010-2026)
Notices / Avis
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, October 30, 2026:
Securities Act
- Notice is hereby given that the following rules have been made under section 169 of the Securities Act, SNWT 2008, ch 10:
- Changes to Companion Policy 11-207CP, Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions;
- Amendments to National Instrument 31-103, Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations Prohibition on the Use of Chargeback in the Distribution of Investment Fund Securities;
- Amendments to National Instrument 52-112, Non GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure;
- Local Rule 91-2026, Registrant Restrictions Respecting Certain Contracts.
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 30, 2026:
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 252/2026
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 30, 2026:
Energy Reform (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 2
- Section 72 (re amendments to the Public Utilities Act) in force October 8, 2026. (NS Reg 252/2026)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|5
|An Act to Amend the Revolving Funds Act
|6
|Archaeological and Palaeontological Sites Act
|7
|Public Lands Act
|8
|Surface Rights Tribunal Act
|9
|Waters Act
|13
|Write-off of Assets Act, 2025-2026
|14
|An Act to Amend the Medical Profession Act
|15
|An Act to Amend the Student Financial Assistance Act
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|140
|Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026
|143
|Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2026 (No. 2)
Regulations / Règlements
Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act
|O Reg 335/26
|General, amending Reg 76 of RRO 1990
Environmental Assessment Act
|O Reg 341/26
|Exemptions from the Act and from Part II.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 51/24
|O Reg 340/26
|Part II.3 Projects — Designations and Exemptions, amending O Reg 50/24
Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993
|O Reg 342/26
|General, amending O Reg 73/94
Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019
|O Reg 338/26
|Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21
Liquor Tax Act, 1996
|O Reg 339/26
|General, amending O Reg 257/10
New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017
|O Reg 343/26
|Cooling-Off Period, amending O Reg 290/26
|O Reg 344/26
|Addenda to Agreements Between Vendors and Purchasers, amending O Reg 454/22
|O Reg 345/26
|Addenda and Information Sheets for Purchase Agreements, amending O Reg 289/26
Notaries Act
|O Reg 336/26
|General, amending Reg 831 of RRO 1990
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
|O Reg 346/26
|Warranty for Delayed Closing or Delayed Occupancy, amending O Reg 165/08
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026
October 27, 2026
Amendments to the Retail Sales Tax Act (RSTA) — Comments by November 27, 2026
October 27, 2026
Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026 — Proposed amendments to the Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011 to support underground infrastructure mapping — Comments by November 26, 2026
October 27, 2026
Eliminating the Fuel Tax Distributor Designation — Comments by November 27, 2026
October 28, 2026
Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026 — Comments by November 26, 2026
Buy Ontario Procurement Directive
Municipal Buy Ontario Procurement Directive
October 23, 2026
Proposed Changes to Capital Infrastructure Requirements under the Buy Ontario Procurement Directive and Municipal Buy Ontario Procurement Directive to Strengthen Ontario’s Buy Ontario Procurement Requirements — Comments by November 22, 2026
October 23, 2026
Proposed Changes to Fleet Vehicle and Building Ontario Businesses Initiative to Strengthen Ontario’s Buy Ontario Procurement Requirements — Comments by November 22, 2026
Conservation Authorities Act
Clean Water Act
Lake Simcoe Protection Act
October 22, 2026
Planned legislative amendments under the Conservation Authorities Act, Clean Water Act and Lake Simcoe Protection Act — Comments by November 21, 2026
Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990
October 27, 2026
Proposed Actions to Address Landfill Capacity — Comments by November 26, 2026
Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993
October 27, 2026
Proposed amendments to the Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993 and related amendments to the Environmental Protection Act — Comments by November 26, 2026
Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990
October 28, 2026
Amendment to O Reg 88/22: Air Pollution — Discharges of Sulphur Dioxide from Petroleum Facilities — Comments by November 27, 2026
November 2, 2026
Changes to the Emissions Performance Standards program — Comments by December 2, 2026
Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act, RSO 1990
October 28, 2026
Changes to Streamline Natural Resource Permits: Proposing new and updated guidance related to approvals under the Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act — Comments by December 14, 2026
Marriage Act
Change of Name Act
October 28, 2026
Consultation on Potential Changes to Update the Marriage Act and Change of Name Act — Comments by January 8, 2027
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
October 29, 2026
Enabling Joint and Local Procurement for Electricity Distributors — Comments by November 30, 2026
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
Energy Consumer Protection Act, 2010
October 29, 2026
Local Distribution Reforms to Enable Economic Growth — Comments by November 30, 2026
Ontario Heritage Act, RSO 1990
October 27, 2026
Heritage Framework Transformation: Proposed Amendments to the Ontario Heritage Act, Schedule 17 of the Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026 — Comments by November 26, 2026
Pesticides Act, RSO 1990
October 27, 2026
Enabling the Use of Drones for Pesticides Application — Comments by December 11, 2026
Planning Act, RSO 1990
October 27, 2026
Proposed Planning Act Changes (Schedule 19 of Bill 140, the Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026) — Comments by November 26, 2026
Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991
October 28, 2026
Proposed amendments to the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991 (RHPA), in Response to Recent Changes to the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) — Comments by December 12, 2026
November 3, 2026
Enabling the Use of Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aids in Ontario — Comments by November 14, 2026
Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016
October 27, 2026
Proposed Amendments to the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016 and the Blue Box Regulation — Comments by November 26, 2026
Orders In Council
Homeowner Protection Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 18
- Paragraph 1 of the Order in Council 1023/2025 is amended by striking out “January 1, 2027” and substituting “January 1, 2028” (OIC 1531/2026)
- Paragraph 2 of the Order in Council 1023/2025 is amended by striking out “January 1, 2027” and substituting “January 1, 2028” (OIC 1531/2026)
Keeping Criminals Behind Bars Act, 2026, SO 2026, c 7
- Schedule 3, sections 1-6, being the Constable Joe MacDonald Public Safety Officers’ Survivors Scholarship Fund Act, 2026, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 1532/2026)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|28
|An Act to Amend the Farm Registration and Farm Organizations Funding Act
|29
|An Act to Amend the Education Act
|30
|Public Libraries Act
|31
|An Act to Amend the Gasoline Tax Act
|32
|An Act to Amend the Combative Sport Commissioner Act
|33
|An Act to Repeal the Denturists Act
|34
|An Act to Amend the Registered Health Professions Act
|36
|An Act to Amend the Consumer Reporting Act
|37
|Coroners Act
|38
|Correctional Services Act
|39
|Entry and Search Warrant Procedures Amendment Act
|40
|Good Samaritan Act
|41
|Government Reorganization Act (No. 2)
|42
|An Act to Amend the Securities Act
|44
|An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act
|45
|An Act to Amend the Procurement of Goods Act
|48
|Technical Safety Omnibus Act
|50
|An Act to Amend the Municipal Government Act
|51
|Performance-based Regulation Review Act
|52
|Electricity Consumer Advocate Act
|112
|An Act to Amend the Government Advertising Standards Act
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 24, 2026:
Public Health Act
|EC2026-1038
|Food Premises Regulations, amendment
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2026-1039
|Allied Health Professionals Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 octobre 2026:
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le permis de psychothérapeute
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 28, 2026:
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the psychotherapist’s permit
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|61
|The Mandatory Testing and Disclosure (Bodily Substances) Amendment Act, 2026
|62
|The Statute Law Amendment Act, 2026
|63
|The Municipal Employees’ Pension Amendment Act, 2026
|64
|The Revenue and Financial Services Amendment Act, 2026
|65
|The Protection From Human Trafficking Amendment Act, 2026
|66
|The Pooled Registered Pension Plans (Saskatchewan) Amendment Act, 2026
|67
|The Coroners Amendment Act, 2026
|68
|The Enforcement of Maintenance Orders Amendment Act, 2026
|69
|The Legal Profession Amendment Act, 2026
|70
|The Legal Profession Consequential Amendment Act, 2026
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 30, 2026:
The Health Information Protection Act
|Sask Reg 74/2026
|The Health Information Protection Amendment Regulations, 2026
The Reviewable Transactions Act
|Sask Reg 75/2026
|The Reviewable Transactions Regulations
The Personal Property Security Act, 1993
|Sask Reg 76/2026
|The Personal Property Security (Reviewable Transactions) Amendment Regulations, 2026
Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat
The Time Act, 2026, SS 2026, c 29
- Act in force October 30, 2026. (OC 438/2026)
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 30, 2026:
The Chiropractic Act, 1994
- Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
The Workers’ Compensation Act, 2013
- 2027 Preliminary Assessment Rates
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
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