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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Legislative Update Report No. 2026-21 Le Bulletin D’Actualités Législatives

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Order Approving the Interim Order Modifying the Operation of Certain Regulations Made Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

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In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario
Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

  Referenced on first reading only
C-41 Medical Assistance in Dying Safeguards Act

Senate / Sénat

  Referenced on first reading only
S-8 Combatting Financial Crimes and Drug Trafficking Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, November 4, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2026-211 Order 2026-66-12-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2026-210 Order 2026-87-12-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2026-213 Order 2026-87-13-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2026-209 Order 2026-112-12-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
SOR/2026-223 Regulations Repealing the Secondary Lead Smelter Release Regulations
SOR/2026-222 Order Adding a Toxic Substance to Part 2 of Schedule 1 to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Citizenship Act

SOR/2026-221 Regulations Amending the Citizenship Regulations (Administrative Penalties and Consequences)

Customs Tariff

SOR/2026-227 Order Amending the Steel Derivative Goods Surtax Remission Order, No. 1

Income Tax Act

SOR/2026-228 Regulations Amending the Income Tax Regulations (Federal Crown Corporations)

Pension Act

SOR/2026-226 Pensions and Allowances Annual Adjustment Regulations

Species at Risk Act

SI/2026-60 Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessment Done Under Subsection 23(1) of the Species at Risk Act (Striped Bass)
SI/2026-61 List of Wildlife Species at Risk (Decision Not to Add the Striped Bass) Order

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 24, 2026:

Stablecoin Act
Retail Payment Activities Act

  • Stablecoin Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

  • Regulations Amending the Clean Fuel Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Order Approving the Interim Order Modifying the Operation of Certain Regulations Made Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, SC 2026, c 4

  • Sections 31, 34, 35, 41 to 45, 48, 49, 51, 52, 55 and 58 in force November 3, 2026 (PC 2026-1004)

Spring Economic Update 2026 Implementation Act, SC 2026, c 22

  • Division 5 of Part 3, which amends the Canada Pension Plan, in force October 31, 2026 (PC 2026-1055)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 24, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Ministerial Condition No. 22494
  • Order 2026-66-12-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Interim Order Modifying the Operation of Certain Regulations Made Under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
  • Notice of intent to amend the Domestic Substances List, adding the letter “P” to the identifiers of 167 reduced regulatory requirement polymers
  • Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
  • Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SMSE-014-26 — Decision on Revisions to the Canadian Table of Frequency Allocations (2026 Edition)

Building Canada Act

  • Notice to extend the public comment period for the Deep Geological Repository for Canada’s Used Nuclear Fuel Project

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 24, 2026:

  • Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Company (The) — Reduction of stated capital
  • National Trust Company — Reduction of stated capital
  • VersaBank — Reduction of stated capital

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 24, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • File PR-2026-052 — Notice of inquiry — Lease and rental of property or building

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • File PR-2026-025 — Notice of determination — Research vessel charter
  • File PR-2026-055 — Notice of inquiry — File archive storage services
  • Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-004 — Notice of determination — Paperboard cups and containers

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Administrative decisions
  • Decisions
  • Part 1 applications

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:

Copyright Board

  • Re:Sound Tariff 1.B – Non-Commercial Radio, Simulcasting, Non-Interactive and Semi-Interactive Streaming (2020-2029)
  • SOCAN Tariff 4.B – Classical Music Concerts (2025-2027)

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
33 Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 (No. 2)
34 Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
35 Education and Childcare (Securing Parental Involvement) Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
36 Children and Family Services (Supporting Alberta Families) Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
37 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
38 Advanced Education Statutes Amendment Act, 2026
39 Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2026

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2026:

Safety Codes Act

Alta Reg 248/2026 Elevating Devices, Passenger Ropeways and Amusement Rides Permit Amendment Regulation

Water Act

Alta Reg 251/2026 Water (Ministerial) Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 241/2026 Water (Offences and Penalties) Amendment Regulation

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2026:

Securities Act

  • Amendments to National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

  • No entries for this issue

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
59 The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act (2)

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Pesticides and Fertilizers Control Act

Man Reg 114/2026 Pesticides and Fertilizers Licence Regulation, amendment

The Residential Tenancies Act

Man Reg 116/2026 Residential Rent Regulation, amendment

The Income Tax Act

Man Reg 117/2026 Small Business Venture Capital (SBVC) Tax Credit Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Registered Landscape Architects Act, SM 2026, c 45

  • Act in force January 1, 2027. (OIC 254/2026)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
4 An Act to Amend the Provincial Court Act
5 Non-disclosure Agreements Act
6 An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act
7 An Act to Amend the Salvage Dealers Licensing Act
8 An Act to Amend the Gaming Control Act
9 An Act to Amend the Electricity Act
10 An Act to Amend the Education Act
11 Addiction Treatment Services Licensing Act
12 An Act Respecting Young Persons, Digital Markets and Technology Use
13 An Act to Amend the Université de Moncton Act
14 An Act Respecting Property Tax Reform Measures

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
22 An Act to Amend the Revenue Administration Act No. 3
23 Regulatory Improvement and Efficiency Act
24 Resource Enforcement Act
25 An Act to Amend the Social Workers Act
26 An Act to Amend the Fair Registration Practices Act
27 Civil Forfeiture Act
28 Status of Women and Gender Equality Advisory Council Act
30 Registered Professional Planners Act
31 An Act to Amend the Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022 No. 2
32 An Act to Amend the Workplace Health, Safety and Compensation Act, 2022 No. 3

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Income Tax Act, 2000

NLR 53/26 Home Heating Supplement Regulations (Amendment) No. 2

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
54 An Act to Amend the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act
55 An Act to Amend the Property Assessment and Taxation Act
56 Health and Social Services Professions Statutes Amendment Act
57 An Act to Amend the Employment Standards Act
58 Elections Act
59 An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act, No. 2
60 Fuel Tax Suspension Act
61 Public Service Labour Relations Act

Proclamations / Proclamations

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2026:

Amend the Real Estate Agents’ Licensing Act, SNWT 2026, c 10

  • Act, except sections 4 and 7, in force September 17, 2026. (SI-009-2026)

Legislation Act, SNWT 2025, c 13

  • Act, except subsections 48(3) and (4), in force October 23, 2026. (SI-010-2026)

Notices / Avis

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, October 30, 2026:

Securities Act

  • Notice is hereby given that the following rules have been made under section 169 of the Securities Act, SNWT 2008, ch 10:
    • Changes to Companion Policy 11-207CP, Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions;
    • Amendments to National Instrument 31-103, Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations Prohibition on the Use of Chargeback in the Distribution of Investment Fund Securities;
    • Amendments to National Instrument 52-112, Non GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure;
    • Local Rule 91-2026, Registrant Restrictions Respecting Certain Contracts.

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 30, 2026:

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 252/2026 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 30, 2026:

Energy Reform (2024) Act, SNS 2024, c 2

  • Section 72 (re amendments to the Public Utilities Act) in force October 8, 2026. (NS Reg 252/2026)

Nunavut / Nunavut

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
5 An Act to Amend the Revolving Funds Act
6 Archaeological and Palaeontological Sites Act
7 Public Lands Act
8 Surface Rights Tribunal Act
9 Waters Act
13 Write-off of Assets Act, 2025-2026
14 An Act to Amend the Medical Profession Act
15 An Act to Amend the Student Financial Assistance Act

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
140 Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026
143 Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2026 (No. 2)

Regulations / Règlements

Commissioners for Taking Affidavits Act

O Reg 335/26 General, amending Reg 76 of RRO 1990

Environmental Assessment Act

O Reg 341/26 Exemptions from the Act and from Part II.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 51/24
O Reg 340/26 Part II.3 Projects — Designations and Exemptions, amending O Reg 50/24

Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993

O Reg 342/26 General, amending O Reg 73/94

Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019

O Reg 338/26 Licensing, amending O Reg 746/21

Liquor Tax Act, 1996

O Reg 339/26 General, amending O Reg 257/10

New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017

O Reg 343/26 Cooling-Off Period, amending O Reg 290/26
O Reg 344/26 Addenda to Agreements Between Vendors and Purchasers, amending O Reg 454/22
O Reg 345/26 Addenda and Information Sheets for Purchase Agreements, amending O Reg 289/26

Notaries Act

O Reg 336/26 General, amending Reg 831 of RRO 1990

Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act

O Reg 346/26 Warranty for Delayed Closing or Delayed Occupancy, amending O Reg 165/08

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026

October 27, 2026
Amendments to the Retail Sales Tax Act (RSTA) — Comments by November 27, 2026

October 27, 2026
Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026 — Proposed amendments to the Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011 to support underground infrastructure mapping — Comments by November 26, 2026

October 27, 2026
Eliminating the Fuel Tax Distributor Designation — Comments by November 27, 2026

October 28, 2026
Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026 — Comments by November 26, 2026

Buy Ontario Procurement Directive
Municipal Buy Ontario Procurement Directive

October 23, 2026
Proposed Changes to Capital Infrastructure Requirements under the Buy Ontario Procurement Directive and Municipal Buy Ontario Procurement Directive to Strengthen Ontario’s Buy Ontario Procurement Requirements — Comments by November 22, 2026

October 23, 2026
Proposed Changes to Fleet Vehicle and Building Ontario Businesses Initiative to Strengthen Ontario’s Buy Ontario Procurement Requirements — Comments by November 22, 2026

Conservation Authorities Act
Clean Water Act
Lake Simcoe Protection Act

October 22, 2026
Planned legislative amendments under the Conservation Authorities Act, Clean Water Act and Lake Simcoe Protection Act — Comments by November 21, 2026

Environmental Assessment Act, RSO 1990

October 27, 2026
Proposed Actions to Address Landfill Capacity — Comments by November 26, 2026

Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993

October 27, 2026
Proposed amendments to the Environmental Bill of Rights, 1993 and related amendments to the Environmental Protection Act — Comments by November 26, 2026

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

October 28, 2026
Amendment to O Reg 88/22: Air Pollution — Discharges of Sulphur Dioxide from Petroleum Facilities — Comments by November 27, 2026

November 2, 2026
Changes to the Emissions Performance Standards program — Comments by December 2, 2026

Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act, RSO 1990

October 28, 2026
Changes to Streamline Natural Resource Permits: Proposing new and updated guidance related to approvals under the Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act — Comments by December 14, 2026

Marriage Act
Change of Name Act

October 28, 2026
Consultation on Potential Changes to Update the Marriage Act and Change of Name Act — Comments by January 8, 2027

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

October 29, 2026
Enabling Joint and Local Procurement for Electricity Distributors — Comments by November 30, 2026

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
Energy Consumer Protection Act, 2010

October 29, 2026
Local Distribution Reforms to Enable Economic Growth — Comments by November 30, 2026

Ontario Heritage Act, RSO 1990

October 27, 2026
Heritage Framework Transformation: Proposed Amendments to the Ontario Heritage Act, Schedule 17 of the Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026 — Comments by November 26, 2026

Pesticides Act, RSO 1990

October 27, 2026
Enabling the Use of Drones for Pesticides Application — Comments by December 11, 2026

Planning Act, RSO 1990

October 27, 2026
Proposed Planning Act Changes (Schedule 19 of Bill 140, the Building Ontario Faster Act, 2026) — Comments by November 26, 2026

Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991

October 28, 2026
Proposed amendments to the Regulated Health Professions Act, 1991 (RHPA), in Response to Recent Changes to the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) — Comments by December 12, 2026

November 3, 2026
Enabling the Use of Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aids in Ontario — Comments by November 14, 2026

Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016

October 27, 2026
Proposed Amendments to the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016 and the Blue Box Regulation — Comments by November 26, 2026

Orders In Council

Homeowner Protection Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 18

  • Paragraph 1 of the Order in Council 1023/2025 is amended by striking out “January 1, 2027” and substituting “January 1, 2028” (OIC 1531/2026)
  • Paragraph 2 of the Order in Council 1023/2025 is amended by striking out “January 1, 2027” and substituting “January 1, 2028” (OIC 1531/2026)

Keeping Criminals Behind Bars Act, 2026, SO 2026, c 7

  • Schedule 3, sections 1-6, being the Constable Joe MacDonald Public Safety Officers’ Survivors Scholarship Fund Act, 2026, in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 1532/2026)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
28 An Act to Amend the Farm Registration and Farm Organizations Funding Act
29 An Act to Amend the Education Act
30 Public Libraries Act
31 An Act to Amend the Gasoline Tax Act
32 An Act to Amend the Combative Sport Commissioner Act
33 An Act to Repeal the Denturists Act
34 An Act to Amend the Registered Health Professions Act
36 An Act to Amend the Consumer Reporting Act
37 Coroners Act
38 Correctional Services Act
39 Entry and Search Warrant Procedures Amendment Act
40 Good Samaritan Act
41 Government Reorganization Act (No. 2)
42 An Act to Amend the Securities Act
44 An Act to Amend the Liquor Control Act
45 An Act to Amend the Procurement of Goods Act
48 Technical Safety Omnibus Act
50 An Act to Amend the Municipal Government Act
51 Performance-based Regulation Review Act
52 Electricity Consumer Advocate Act
112 An Act to Amend the Government Advertising Standards Act

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, October 24, 2026:

Public Health Act

EC2026-1038 Food Premises Regulations, amendment

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2026-1039 Allied Health Professionals Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 28 octobre 2026:

Code des professions

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le permis de psychothérapeute

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 28, 2026:

Professional Code

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the psychotherapist’s permit

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

  Referenced on first reading only
61 The Mandatory Testing and Disclosure (Bodily Substances) Amendment Act, 2026
62 The Statute Law Amendment Act, 2026
63 The Municipal Employees’ Pension Amendment Act, 2026
64 The Revenue and Financial Services Amendment Act, 2026
65 The Protection From Human Trafficking Amendment Act, 2026
66 The Pooled Registered Pension Plans (Saskatchewan) Amendment Act, 2026
67 The Coroners Amendment Act, 2026
68 The Enforcement of Maintenance Orders Amendment Act, 2026
69 The Legal Profession Amendment Act, 2026
70 The Legal Profession Consequential Amendment Act, 2026

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 30, 2026:

The Health Information Protection Act

Sask Reg 74/2026 The Health Information Protection Amendment Regulations, 2026

The Reviewable Transactions Act

Sask Reg 75/2026 The Reviewable Transactions Regulations

The Personal Property Security Act, 1993

Sask Reg 76/2026 The Personal Property Security (Reviewable Transactions) Amendment Regulations, 2026

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The Time Act, 2026, SS 2026, c 29

  • Act in force October 30, 2026. (OC 438/2026)

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 30, 2026:

The Chiropractic Act, 1994

  • Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

The Workers’ Compensation Act, 2013

  • 2027 Preliminary Assessment Rates

Yukon / Yukon

  • No entries for this issue

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